30 Best Switch Horror Games of All Time

As the Nintendo Switch starts to near the end of its life-cycle, we’re getting more and more new releases, ports, and remasters of old classics. The Switch has now become a one-stop shop for all things handheld horror, from tried and true classics to indie darlings, there are so many games worth experiencing in the genre. Here are 30 of the best currently available on Nintendo’s handheld console.

#30 Little Nightmares II

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 11th, 2021

While similar to its predecessor, Little Nightmares II provides more of the excellent 2.5D puzzle platforming set in tense environments with nightmarish stalkers hunting you down. The story follows Mono, a boy with a paper bag on his head, and after freeing Six from the first game, they set out to escape the horrors surrounding them. There’s a lot of story development and narrative threads picked up from the first game, and serves as a worthy conclusion to the narrative. Gameplay is largely similar to the first game, with a key difference being that Six follows the player as an AI controlled partner. The final package is more of the same excellent horror puzzle platforming that any fan of these types of games needs to play.

#29 Observer

Publisher: Aspyr

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 15th, 2017

Another early title by Bloober Team, Observer is a psychological horror played from a first-person perspective, where players take the roll of detective Daniel Lazarski who can hack into peoples brain implants through a device known as the Dream Eater. Daniel can also make use of augmented vision to scan environments for potential clues and hidden objects as you interact with NPCs via dialogue trees and other means. The narrative is set the year 2084, in Poland, where a digital plague has snuffed out thousands of lives and resulted in rampant drug use. After being called to investigate a murder, Observer Daniel Lazarski is plunged into a twisted cyberpunk tale that’s as haunting as it is intriguing.

#28 Resident Evil: Revelations Collection

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 27th, 2017

While mainline Resident Evil is some eight entries strong at this point, that doesn’t mean players should look past what the Resident Evil: Revelations games have to offer. While starkly different in gameplay, the Revelations games are a two part story following numerous protagonists from previous games as they uncover government experiments and explore a decrepit island. The first game is pretty in line with what you’d expect from a mainline 3rd-person Resident Evil game, where Revelations 2 has a focus on a co-op experience delivered in an episodic format. The collection offers to distinct experiences and one story that leads into the other that’ll have you hooked until the credits have been rolled on both titles.

#27 Layers of Fear: Legacy

Publisher: Aspyr

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 16th, 2016

While Bloober Team have quickly become known for their work on The Medium and the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, they were thrust into the limelight in 2016 with the release of Layers of Fear. You’ll spend most of your time solving puzzles using environmental clues, as you collect various items to create the protagonist’s “masterpiece”. The narrative is set during the 1920s in the United States, just after a court hearing that the unnamed player character attends. After exploring what seems to be his derelict home, he sets out to start work on his magnum opus, as his mental state slowly degrades, revealing the truth behind his past and what he’s creating. Needless to say, this game takes many unexpected twists and turns throughout the course of its narrative, and is definitely worth playing as blind as you possibly can be

#26 Outlast: Bundle of Terror

Publisher: Red Barrels

Developer: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 27th, 2018 (Switch)

While survival horror is a term that loosely applies to the Outlast series, there’s no doubt that it definitely falls into the territory of horror. Players step into the shoes of Miles Upshur, an investigative journalist looking into a remote psychiatric hospital deep in the mountains of Colorado after receiving an anonymous tip that things aren’t as they should be. What follows is an absolutely wild ride where the player has to stealth their way slowly and methodically through the hauntingly occupied halls of the asylum. It has endless amounts of tension, an engaging plot, and terrifying yet interesting characters that’ll drive you to see the terror through right up until the credits roll. This bundle also comes with the Whistleblower add-on which further expands the narrative and terror of Outlast’s world.

#25 Limbo

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios, Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, PlayStation Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 28th, 2018

Limbo was a smash hit when it originally released in 2010, featuring a nameless boy searching for his sister having woken up in the middle of a forest. He’ll have to contend with all manner of creatures to find her as the player puzzle-platforms through an oppressive monochromatic world. Much like Playdead’s later title, Inside, Limbo has a strong focus on 2D puzzle platforming, making use of your environment to circumvent enemies and eventually reach safety. There’s a reason Playdead’s reputation blew up when they released Limbo in 2010, and the less that is said, the better. This game is a must play for any gamer, plain and simple.

#24 Detention

Publisher: Red Candle Games

Developer: Red Candle Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 1st, 2018

Set during the White Terror period in Taiwan, Detention follows student Wei Chung-ting after falling asleep in class and waking up to find the campus deserted due to an incoming typhoon. After exploring the decrepit school, he runs into another senior student as they’re plunged into a more nightmarish variant of the landscape, and have to find a way to escape. Detention heavily leans into psychological horror and the concept of mental health, exploring the likes of depression, anxiety and the effects they can have on a person. The game plays like a 2D adventure game of old, where you explore environments, find items, and use them to solve puzzles and progress onwards. This is first and foremost a narrative driven experience, and if you like horror that taps into the mental side of things, this one is definitely for you.

#23 Inside

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 7th, 2016

A follow-up to Playdead’s excellent 2010 release Limbo, Inside is a dark puzzle-platformer that never fully reveals the cards in its hand until the credits roll. This fantastically morbid title follows an unnamed boy who explores a surreal and monochromatic environment as he’s hunted down by armed guards, dogs, vehicles, and more. It’s an initially confusing and mystifying experience that slowly reveals its true nature in a shocking final reveal that ties the experience in unexpected fashion. The less you know about Inside, the better, but know that its head-scratching puzzles are just as engaging as the tension and atmosphere that it managed to build across its short runtime.

#22 Spirit Hunter: Death Mark

Publisher: Aksys Games

Developer: Experience

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: June 28th, 2018

Set in H City, Tokyo, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark is a first-person visual novel adventure game where players investigate areas and clear chapters by eliminating spirits. While the story is presented from a visual novel standpoint, the actual gameplay and investigative segments taking place from an adventure game perspective, collecting items and solving puzzles to work to the end of each chapter. The narrative follows an amnesiac player character, who carries a scar on his arm that is said to be the reason he can contact ghosts and spirits. What follows is a story embroiled in supernatural conflict with restless ghost and spirits which slowly builds tension as you explore. This is a remarkably unique horror experience that is well-worth playing for any adventure game buff that also enjoys horror.

#21 Resident Evil Origins Collection

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 23rd, 2019 (Switch)

Much like the Resident Evil: Revelations Collection, the Resident Evil Origins Collection is a collection of the original Resident Evil remake coupled with the remake of Resident Evil 0. These are two of the most formative games in the survival horror genre, with the first game in particular being a fantastic remake that expands on the design philosophy of the original, alongside its world and story. With an emphasis of resource management and puzzle solving, these two games are must-plays for any survival horror fans. Resident Evil 0 in particular is quite interesting, with players having two protagonists to take control of and manage as they experience the events that catalyze the original game’s narrative. Two timeless games that have had an irreversible impact on the genre and industry at large, this collection is a no-brainer for those looking for some scares.

#20 Darkwood

Publisher: Acid Wizard Studio, Crunching Koalas (Switch)

Developer: Acid Wizard Studio

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: May 16th, 2019 (Switch)

It’s not often we see the likes of top-down survival horror, as this is a genre dominated by 3rd and 1st person titles. Darkwood is one such title seeking to blur the definition of what a horror game is, employing typical survival horror systems and melding them with a unique player perspective. The game runs on a day/night cycle, where the player is incentivised to explore and scavenge for supplies during the day scattered around each biome. These supplies can be used in crafting and to reinforce your very own hideout, which must be defended throughout the night against potential intruders. This is all punctuated by a robust trading system, and the ability to make hallucinogens to obtain beneficial skills, which must also be accompanied by a detrimental one. There’s a lot of strategy and forethought associated with Darkwood’s core gameplay loop which makes a must buy for any fan of the resource management of survival horror games.

#19 Friday the 13th: The Game – Ultimate Slasher Edition

Publisher: Gun Media

Developer: Illfonic, Black Tower Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 13th, 2019

Another immensely popular asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Friday the 13th: The Game sees players working together against a player controlled Jason Voorhees as they attempt to escape a variety of locations surrounding the fictional Camp Lake Crystal from the franchise. Smart cooperation and working together to complete side objectives all over the map will allow camp counselors to escape, the catch is that Jason is always hunting players as they seek to complete these objectives, so proper task management and apt use of stealth is of paramount importance in order to succeed. With some missions lightly adapted from scenarios in the films, this is a game any fan of Jason and the Friday the 13th franchise has to play.

#18 Amnesia: Collection

Publisher: Frictional Games

Developer: Frictional Games, The Chinese Room

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 12th, 2019 (Switch)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent took the world by storm when it released in 2010 at a time when horror games were slowly falling out of the limelight. This was mostly thanks to YouTube let’s play series, but it was clear that Amnesia was set for more entries in due time. Amnesia: Collection is a collection of The Dark Descent, its DLC, Justine, and its sequel, A Machine for Pigs. The game has a stark focus on stealth as you move through environments stalked by inhuman beings, as you try to work out why you woke up there in the first place, and what exactly takes place within these dungeons. Players will have to make smart use of their environments and limited tools to circumvent threats, and uncover the truth of both games.

#17 Resident Evil 4

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM Production Studio 4

Platforms: GameCube, PS2, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mobile, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2

Release Date: May 21st, 2019

A game that is available on every video-game console released after the GameCube, Resident Evil 4 was not only seminal for survival horror, but also for 3rd-person shooters. Leaning more into the action side of the series in comparison to its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 follows government agent Leon S. Kennedy as he sets out to rescue Ashley Graham, the U.S. president’s daughter. What follows is a breakneck-paced adventure as Leon goes up against humans infected by a new virus known as Las Plagas. It’s a relatively simple and straightforward plot that fans are sure to enjoy, but what keeps players coming back after all these years is a tight combination of resource management, horror, and action that anyone can enjoy, even those who aren’t as keen on horror.

#16 Stories Untold

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: No Code

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 27th, 2017

While No Code are better known for their work on Observation, their first title, Stories Untold is just as worthy of praise and discussion. As an episodic horror adventure puzzle game, Stories Untold takes you through four seemingly standalone episodes of unique horror vignettes. Each one offers a different feel and type of horror to contend with, but they’re all just as captivating as each other. It all comes together incredibly well by the time credits roll, with a satisfying conclusion that I suspect many players won’t expect as they move through. Like most horror games of this ilk, Stories Untold is best experienced as blind as possible, and is well worth your time.

#15 Mundaun

Publisher: MWM Interactive

Developer: Hidden Fields

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: March 16th, 2021

Stepping into the role of Curdin, Mundaun sees players trying to uncover the truth behind their grandfather’s murder. After finding a burning corpse and an empty grave, Curdin begins travelling to the top of the mountain to find out the truth. Actual gameplay sees the player finding items and keys to solve environmental puzzles and unlock doors, engaging in light combat and stealth in order to avoid enemies or confront them. There’s also two endings making for some nice replay value for those who want to experience Curdin’s story again.

#14 Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Publisher: Maze Theory

Developer: Kaigan Games

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: August 12th, 2021

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a mystery video game set in the Doctor Who universe where players find the phone of Larry Nightingale and investigate what happened to him with the help of Petronella Osgood. This is a short and sweet enjoyable investigative romp set in the Doctor Who universe, choosing dialogue options and scrubbing through Nightingale’s phone to uncover what truly happened to him. A must play for any Doctor Who fan or anyone who enjoys short and sweet investigative mystery games.

#13 Fatal Frame: Maiden of Blackwater

Publisher: Nintendo, Koei Tecmo

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release Date: October 28th, 2021 (Switch)

Originally released on the Wii U in 2014, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is the fifth game in the popular Fatal Frame series. The core allure of Fatal Frame is moving between rooms haunted with otherworldly spirits that are combated with a camera called the Camera Obscura. This means the game is constantly shifting between a 3rd and 1st-person perspective, keeping players on their toes and always ready to fight on a whim. Taking place on the fictional Hikami Mountain, following three protagonists as they explore the mountain for their own reasons and motivations. There still hasn’t been anything released like the Fatal Frame series, and anyone who wants something a little different from their survival horror gameplay should look into Maiden of Black Water.

#12 Dying Light Platinum Edition

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 19th, 2021 (Switch)

Dying Light reinvigorated the horror genre when it released in 2015 thanks to its seamless meld of hack n’ slash combat, survival horror, and parkour elements. It features Techland’s signature melee combat and addicting melee weapon system where you’re constantly improving and levelling up your suite of tools. The game follows protagonist Kyle Crane in the cut-off city of Harran, who shortly after arriving is bitten and has to find a way to escape the city and his own infection. Dying Light is at its most terrifying when it goes dark, when the Volatiles come out of their hiding spots and ruthlessly chase Kyle down once detected. It results in many chases that are as invigorating and thrilling as they are horrifying, incentivizing smart use of your environment and familiarity with the layout of Harran and its buildings.

#11 Alien: Isolation

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: December 5th, 2019

It’s no secret that movie tie-in or movie inspired games mostly had it rough for a long while, but tides started to change for most IP in the mid-2010s. Alien Isolation was one such game when it originally released in 2014, providing players with the fantasy they’ve always wanted to play in the Alien universe. You play as Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, 15 years after the events of the original film. After Amanda finds out the flight recorder of the Nostromo was located, she’s placed on a retrieval team so that she can finally have some closure over her mother’s fate. If you took the original Alien film and translated it into video-game format, Alien Isolation is what you would get. The Xenomorph relentlessly hunts Amanda down across the Sevastopol space station, scurrying through vents and down hallways. Largely cited as some of the best AI in gaming, the Xenomorph is an ever-present and tension generating force that you can never quite escape from. There’s also rogue androids to combat with as you manage resources and stealth your way across the station. Alien and horror fans alike should look to playthrough this gem at some point, it’s terrifying in all the best ways, and will really keep you on your toes.

#10 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Next Level Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 31st, 2019

The third entry in the popular spin-off series, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the biggest and most ambition entry into the series yet, this time taking place in a hotel plunged into chaos by owner Helen Gravely, Luigi has to kick into gear to save Mario and friends. You’ll traverse the hotel’s unique floors, flashing ghosts to stun them and sucking them up with the Poltergust 3000, taking part in incredible boss fights and making use of the inclusion of Gooigi. A gooey counterpart of Luigi that’s used to solve puzzles and progress onwards. The entire game is also playable coop, making for one of the most family friendly and entertaining light horror games on the list.

#9 Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Publisher: Atari Interactive, Mad Dog Games

Developer: Terminal Reality, Red Fly Studio, Saber Interactive

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS2, PS3, PS4, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date: October 4th, 2019

One of the best movie-licensed games of its time, Ghostbusters: The Video Game follows the player character as a new recruit in the Ghostbusters, playing most similarly to a third-person shooter, you’ll fight and capture ghosts throughout New York City. Set in November 1991 during Thanksgiving celebrations, just after Ghostbusters II, the Ghostbusters have since become contractors who are hired to hunt down and capture ghosts as needed. It does get much deeper into an effective and enjoyable Ghostbusters plot that any fan of the films is sure to enjoy.

#8 Bulb Boy

Publisher: Bulbware

Developer: Bulbware

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: July 6th, 2017

Bulb Boy is a 2D point and click horror adventure game, where after awakening from a nightmare, Bulb Boy wakes to find his Bulbhouse has been consumed by evil. His family has disappeared, and monsters are lying in wait, and it falls to you to help Bulb Boy cleanse home of the evil that plagues it. This is a short and sweet 2D point and click game where you solve puzzles and traverse dangerous environments that’s well worth playing for the price of entry.

#7 The Coma Recut

Publisher: Devespresso Games, Digerati Distribution

Developer: Devespresso Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: December 21st, 2017

Initially released in 2015, The Coma Recut is a remastered edition of the cult-classic horror game for PC and modern consoles. Playing primarily as a 2D sidescroller, a student named Youngho awakens at night to find his school transformed into a horrifying landscape filled with monsters after falling asleep in class. While the game doesn’t feature combat, players have to avoid and hide from enemies to avoid being killed, making use of the items obtained from vending machines to restore health. This is another short and sweet indie game with a sequel to follow for those who really enjoy it.

#6 Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Publisher: Darril Arts

Developer: Stormind Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 6th, 2019

As an homage to Japanese survival horror series Clock Tower, Remothered Tormented Fathers follows Rosemary Reed, a woman who goes to the Felton family’s mansion to investigate the disappearance of their daughter, Celeste. After realizing Rosemary’s intentions, a horrifying night of unexpected events begins. Playing from a third-person perspective, players are given many choices with how to deal with enemies, using the likes of stealth, action, and more. All of these mechanics intertwine and interlock to create dynamic and ever-moving gameplay that’s wrapped in a psychological plot and realistic puzzles that’ll test your perception.

#5 Deadly Premonition Origins

Publisher: Ignition Entertainment, Marvelous Entertainment, Rising Star Games

Developer: Access Games

Platforms: Xbox 360, PS3, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 4th, 2019 (Switch)

A cult classic that has grown exponentially in recent years, Deadly Premonition: Origins is an enhanced version of the 2010 original. The game follows FBI special agent Francis York Morgan, as he investigates the American town of Greenvale after the mysterious murder of an 18 year-old woman that’s eerily similar to other murders across the country. It’s often been described as the Twin Peaks of gaming, and it’s easy to see why, with an enthralling main mystery, quirky cast of characters and unorthodox gameplay systems that simply can’t be found anywhere else. There’s a stark commitment to simulator-like realism where the game follows a schedule, and Francis must sleep, eat, heal, use gas for cars and more. There are also combat sequences spread throughout the experience, but Deadly Premonition: Origins is all about delivering unsettling atmosphere and an intriguing narrative.

#4 Blair Witch

Publisher: Lionsgate Games

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 30th, 2019

An adaptation of the horror movie series of the same name, Blair Witch takes place in a semi-open world where players explore the Black Hills forest as a police officer as part of a search party. In an effort to find a missing boy, you’ll explore abandoned structures, and campsites, as you stumble across clues and information relating back to other missing persons cases. It’s up to you to find out what’s happening here, and what follows is a suitably terrifying supernatural experience that fans of the movies should be sure to jump into. One of the main gameplay mechanics is making use of the protagonist’s dog, Bullet, who can be used to solve puzzles, sniff out clues and keep track of enemies. It alleviates some of the tension of solo exploration through these haunted grounds while adding some interesting gameplay mechanics in the process.

#3 Layers of Fear 2

Publisher: Gun Media, NA Publishing

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 20th, 2021

Another brief horror romp from Bloober Team, Layers of Fear 2 is a hauntingly atmospheric first-person follow-up on Bloober’s breakout hit. Stepping into the shoes of an entirely different character listening to the call of an enigmatic Hollywood director to film on an ocean liner, though not all is at it seems. Much like the first game, there’s an emphasis on exploring unsettling environments as you choose whether or not to do what the director wants you to, influencing the dialogue and ending of the game. While divisive among those who played it, the people who enjoy it seem to really adore it for its writing, terrifying atmosphere, and differentiation from the first game.

#2 Eyes: The Horror Game

Publisher: QubicGames

Developer: FEARLESS GAMES PURECKA & PABIS SPÓŁKA JAWNA

Platforms: Switch, PC, Mobile

Release Date: October 31st, 2020

As one of the most unique games on this list, Eyes: The Horror Game is a free-roaming horror game set inside a mansion, where a thief has to collect money bags while being chased by a terrifying monster. It’s primarily inspired by Slender: The Eight Pages, and much like classic survival horror, there are many unlockable modes and characters to engage with, making for lots of replay value. It’s surprisingly in-depth for a mobile horror game, and is well worth the price of admission for those who think the concept sounds novel.

#1 Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Publisher: Scott Cawthon (PC), Click team LLC USA (Console and Mobile)

Developer: Scott Cawthon

Platforms: PC, Mobile, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 29th, 2019 (Switch)

Initially touted as the final chapter of the FNaF series, Five Nights at Freddy’s four is a fan favourite entry in the franchise for its unsettling atmosphere, unique gameplay loop, and lore implications. Instead of taking place in the typical security room of previous games, FNaF 4 takes place in a child’s bedroom, where the player has to defend against numerous hostile animatronics with only a flashlight. Most of the gameplay centres around checking areas of the bedroom to make sure they’re clear, but the intimate and haunting setting amps the horror and tension up tenfold. There’s also more emphasis on auditory clues, with stray sounds informing the player of the whereabouts of the animatronics hunting them. The end result is a game that’s arguably the scariest in the franchise, and is sure to please anyone hooked on FNaF’s intricate lore and storytelling.