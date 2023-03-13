14 Best PS5 Horror Games of all time

Horror games are a bit hit-and-miss in the video game space. However, these ones on the PS5 should be worth your time.

#14 Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

We will start with a title that many of you have “experienced” in one form or another. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is the “jam-packed” version of the game that took everyone by surprise for its surprisingly dark tone and themes.

When you look at the game, the last thing you’d expect is for an anime-style game about young girls, one guy, and a book club to be horror-filled. But when you dive deeper into the title, things start to get pretty creepy and scary, and you almost fear what will happen next.

So enter if you dare, and attempt to come out in one piece.

#13 Martha Is Dead

What happens when reality is blurred and the horrors of reality and the world behind clash in your mind? You’ll find out in Martha Is Dead.

The game takes place in 1944 in a small Italian town where a young woman’s body washes up onto the shore. This is Martha, and she’s dead. You play as her twin sister, who goes on a journey to ascertain what happened to her sibling and why she’s gone.

Finding the truth won’t be easy as Giulia struggles with her memories and tries to understand what is real and what isn’t. Will you be able to learn what happened to Martha?

#12 Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear dares to tell a different horror story by giving you a unique protagonist to play. In this case, you’ll play a painter who is quite mad in the head. Due to this, he’s on a quest to paint a “masterpiece of fear.” You must learn why he wants to do that and how his insanity affects the world around him.

You’ll slowly unravel the truth as you explore the mansion he resides in. You’ll see his past through his mad eyes and witness the events that led him to now.

The game welcomes you to see the “artist’s vision.” Are you ready for that?

#11 SOMA

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to live in the depths of the ocean? Humanity has long thought of putting stations there to observe the waters and the life within. In SOMA, you’ll experience what happens when we build a station down there, and everything falls apart.

When a series of disasters wreck your station, it’s your job to figure out what happened and what can be done to save everything, if possible.

Search through the station’s corridors, evade enemies as they come, and seek out the truth no matter what.

#10 Outlast 2

In Outlast 2, you play a pair of journalists who seek to understand the truth behind an unexplainable murder. To do so, you must go deep into the depths of Arizona to a place known as Temple Gate.

Here, a group built a place to withstand the “end times,” and they were willing to do terrible things to find out how to survive it. As the two journalists, you’ll need to uncover the terrifying truth of this place and attempt to keep your sanity when more and more dangers are uncovered.

Can one enter a place like this and leave the same way?

#9 Chernobylite

Many games put you in the heartland of Chernobyl and tell horrifying stories there. Chernobylite is one such title, and it’s one you can play many times over due to how the story and gameplay shift depending on what you do.

You are Igor, who ventures to Pripyat to learn the truth of events 30 years prior. But, unfortunately, you aren’t alone within that zone, as multiple forces seek to control it. One such group is supernatural creatures willing to kill any they find.

So enter the zone, manage yourself and your team, and see what path of the story you take.

#8 Until Dawn

The game Until Dawn was the start of many things for the horror genre, including creating a game that is a bit higher on our list.

The game focuses on a group of characters who go to a mountain resort for a fun getaway. But soon, everything goes wrong. Things start to happen that can’t be immediately explained, and the tensions between the group start to rise.

You’ll have to choose what to do every step of the way and face the repercussions of those choices. Make a wrong move, and someone will die. Will you be able to make it off the mountain alive? If so, at what cost?

#7 The Forest

Most would agree that ending up stranded in a forest is scary. You don’t know where you are most times. You don’t know if you’ll find what you need to survive, etc.

But in The Forest, you will deal with terror on another level. The game puts you as a character who survives a crash landing in a forest and must withstand the different cycles of the day to make it out alive.

When the sun is out, you’ll forage for supplies, make a shelter, and so on. But when night falls, that’s when the monsters come out. Ones that are honed in on finding you! Fight them off and make it to morning to start everything over again.

#6 Resident Evil Village

Capcom has finally gotten its head on straight with one of its leading franchises, and Resident Evil Village showed how much fun and scary it could be to players, as the game sold many millions of copies.

The game is a direct sequel to the previous title, where Ethan Winters was able to save his wife, and they had a child named Rose. The problem is that Rose is kidnapped and is taken to a village full of monsters. Ethan must wage war against them and survive brutal mutilation through the plot to get Rose back.

There’s much to be scared of, from the monsters to the body horror. But for some of you, you’ll be horrified when Lady Dimitrescu is no longer in the game. Just saying.

#5 Friday 13th The Game

Certain franchises are meant to terrify you, and the one that birthed Jason Voorhees is one such franchise. So yes, it’s true that sometimes you’re terrified by his movies due to how bad they are, but we won’t bring those up.

Friday 13th The Game is a 4v1 multiplayer title that invokes the classic movies of the franchise and gives you the frights of a lifetime in the process. Four of you will play camp counselors on a simple mission to survive Jason Voorhees.

The fifth member of your party is Jason, who must kill all of you before you can escape. Who will win? You’ll find out soon enough.

#4 Alan Wake Remastered

Here’s another classic horror title remastered to show the modern-day what significant original game development is like.

Alan Wake Remastered puts you as the titular character on a journey to find his wife. She’s suddenly vanished, and you seek her out in Bright Falls. But as you do, you’ll find pages from a book you supposedly wrote. Except Alan doesn’t recall doing that.

With each addition to the book, you learn more about what’s happening, leaving Alan to question what’s real and whether he’s sane. What is the presence that is haunting you? Where’s Alan’s wife? What is the deal with the book? Jump in and find out!

#3 The Quarry

There’s little doubt that The Quarry is one of the best horror games of recent times. It blends the nostalgia of 80s-style horror films and allows you to alter the story based on your in-real-time decisions.

You’ll play as camp counselors forced to stay an extra day due to car trouble. But that is a mistake, as some people and creatures descend on the camp when it’s supposed to be empty. So now, you must fight for survival and bear witness to the consequences of each decision that you make.

Will you be able to make it out alive? Or will you get everyone killed?

#2 Resident Evil 7

There was a time when this franchise was anything but scary. It used to be the scariest thing around, but then they focused more on the action-packed gameplay, and suddenly it wasn’t frightening anymore. But with Resident Evil 7, things took a turn for the better by being quite scary once again.

You play Ethan Winters, a man on a mission to find his wife, who disappeared years ago. She messages you from Louisiana, and so you rush in to find her. But what you find instead are monsters of various kinds.

Work through infested areas and do your best to come alive and get your wife back.

#1 Alien Isolation

What is fear? What makes it so crippling when you feel it? The best horror movies or properties are the ones that build up the tension of the story so much that you’re dreading what comes next. You know the “entity” you’re fleeing from is right there, and it’ll pop up when you least expect it.

Alien Isolation takes that to breathtaking levels by having you play as the daughter of Ellen Ripley. She heads to a station to find a recorder left by her mother, only to find out that station has a Xenomorph on it.

To survive, she and the other crewmates must fix the station so they can leave. But that’s not easy to do when the Xenomorph is roaming the halls. So stay quiet, stay safe, and you might make it out alive.