36 Best PC Horror Games of All Time

Horror is an ever-present in so many different forms of media, and games is no different. From household classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, to underplayed indies like Inside and Observer, the horror genre can encompass so many different styles, settings, themes, gameplay systems, and more. Whether it be the tight back-and-forth of resource management or simply trying to avoid unexplainable threats, here are 30 of the best PC horror games of all time.

#36 Alan Wake 2

Platform : PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Epic | PlayStation | Xbox

Whether you’re looking for something to play during the year’s spooky season or just need a thrilling horror gameplay experience, Alan Wake II might intrigue you. Now, before you strike this one off the list, Alan Wake II might be a sequel, but it’s developed to be a standalone experience. So you can go into this thrilling horror experience without knowledge from the first game. With that said, Alan Wake II does follow Alan once again. We know he’s trapped in the Dark Place and striving for a means of escape.

Meanwhile, this game will introduce a secondary protagonist to take control of named Saga Anderson. Saga is an FBI agent sent to Bright Falls, Washington, to solve a series of ritualistic murders. If you’ve played the first game installment, you know there was always a horror element attached. However, with Alan Wake II, Remedy Entertainment focused strictly on horror. We’re getting a survival horror gameplay experience, which means being careful with your resources and preparing to take in the eerie atmosphere.

#35 Demonologist

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 25, 2023

Steam

Do you think you have what it takes to flesh out the evil that lies in certain places? Will you attempt to do such tasks on your own? Or will you ask your friends to help you no matter what lies inside the walls of cursed homes?

If so, you’ll want to dive into the co-op horror title Demonologist. The game will feature you and up to three of your friends going into spooky and haunted places so that you can figure out what it is that haunts them.

With every adventure, there will be something new and unexpected. So be ready to figure out what haunts the halls.

#34 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo

For ages, sailors would tell tales of the high seas and the dangers that lurked beneath the waves. But many of these tales were far-fetched, exaggerated, or simply not true. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t monsters of the deep, and in Dredge, you will get up close and personal with many of them.

Your journey will start as a simple fisherman trying to make their way and learn the truth about the islands they fish within. But once you dare to brave the darkened waters at night, you’ll see just how many “bigger fish” there are out there and how small your boat feels in comparison.

So you best start believing in monster fish stories. You’re in one.

#33 The Outlast Trials

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 18, 2023

Steam

If you’re a fan of horror games, then you’ve likely either played or at least know about The Outlast franchise. Two mainline installments have been released, and before we get The Outlast 3, we’re getting a multiplayer-focused horror experience. Set well before the events of the first two games, and players will find that The Outlast Trials is set during the Cold War. You will soon find yourself being nothing more than a test subject locked behind the cruel imprisonment of the Murkoff Corporation. You are used to test brainwashing and other unethical experiments further. To get out, you’ll need to complete a series of tests. But much like the other games, you’ll find a slew of enemies looking for you to meet your demise. Within the game, you’re sent off to complete a series of tasks, and again, just like the previous two games, you’re best to avoid enemies when possible, which means running for your life or finding a quick hiding spot. Fortunately, you can either play this as a solo experience or seek some help with friends through online cooperative multiplayer.

#32 Sons Of The Forest

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Steam

It was meant to be a simple mission. You were supposed to go to an island and find a billionaire who had disappeared. No one could’ve known that when you arrived, you’d find it incredibly hard to leave!

In Sons Of The Forest, you’ll be trapped on an island with cannibals and other horrors that will not hesitate to attack if you get too close.

As you explore the island, you must think carefully about how you want to survive and what you arm yourself with to take on these threats. Will you survive the island? Or will you be its next victim?

#31 Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developers: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 XSX|S

Release date: March 24, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Next, we have the remake of Resident Evil 4. The previous two remakes were incredible and showed that Capcom was doing right by fans by upgrading the original experiences from past Sony systems. But what makes this remake so worthy of our list?

Well, it has Leon S. Kennedy in it, and that’s enough for most people!

Seriously though, what puts this remake on the list is that Capcom took away much of the “campiness” of the original version and gave it a new coat of paint, sound, and gameplay to make Leon’s experiences more terrifying.

There are new elements to the story and new complications to make things tougher, and you’ll love every minute of it.

#30 Alien Isolation

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 5th December, 2019

It’s no secret that movie tie-in or movie inspired games mostly had it rough for a long while, but tides started to change for most IP in the mid-2010s. Alien Isolation was one such game when it originally released in 2014, providing players with the fantasy they’ve always wanted to play in the Alien universe. You play as Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, 15 years after the events of the original film. After Amanda finds out the flight recorder of the Nostromo was located, she’s placed on a retrieval team so that she can finally have some closure over her mother’s fate. If you took the original Alien film and translated it into video-game format, Alien Isolation is what you would get. The Xenomorph relentlessly hunts Amanda down across the Sevastopol space station, scurrying through vents and down hallways. Largely cited as some of the best AI in gaming, the Xenomorph is an ever-present and tension generating force that you can never quite escape from. There’s also rogue androids to combat with as you manage resources and stealth your way across the station. Alien and horror fans alike should look to playthrough this gem at some point, it’s terrifying in all the best ways, and will really keep you on your toes.

#29 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Publisher: Frictional Games

Developer: Frictional Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 8th, 2010

In a time where horror was somewhat falling off the radar in gaming, Amnesia: The Dark Descent provided a necessary jolt to the genre, bringing it back to life in a fashion that’s yet to be replicated since. Many games have walked in its foot steps since, and other long-dormant franchises have risen from the grave back into the limelight thanks to Amnesia’s success. Dark Descent sees players taking control of Daniel as they explore Castle Brennenburg, solving puzzles and avoiding the numerous dangers lying in wait. Its a suspension-filled experience that never lets up on the terror until the credits roll, with a disturbing yet alluring core narrative that’ll have you begging for answers. This is a title that holds up all these years later, and is well-worth playing for all fans of horror.

#28 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: January 24th, 2017

While Resident Evil is the forefather of survival horror in videogames, many forget that the franchise had a rough patch towards the end of the 7th console generation. Resident Evil 6 didn’t deliver on the horror fans had come to expect from the franchise, and a mainline entry wasn’t to be released for years. Luckily, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, was a triumphant return to the franchise’s survival horror roots, shifting to a first person perspective and to a more grindhouse tone of horror. The game follows Ethan Winters as he sets out to find his wife Mia after receiving a strange message from her. The catch is that Mia is meant to have been dead for the last few years, so Ethan leads to Louisiana to investigate. Much like older entries, you’ll sneak through the eerie Baker household as you solve puzzles, engage with or avoid threats, and manage resources to ensure survival. A true reinvention of the series while still retaining what made it so good to begin with, this is a must play for any fan of horror or Resident Evil.

#27 Outlast Series

Publisher: Red Barrels

Developer: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 4th, 2013

Much like the early Amnesia games, the Outlast series has also been cited as one of the catalysts for the modern horror revival in gaming. The games play from a first-person perspective and involve exploring decrepit and haunted environments where things aren’t exactly as they seem. The first game sees a freelance investigative journalist explore a remote psychiatric hospital, while the second game revolves around a strange town under the control of a cult. With less of a focus on survival horror and more leaning into avoiding threats and playing stealthily, the comfort of a gun isn’t to be found in Outlast, and makes for a more tense and palpable horror experience as a result. Both of these games are entirely unique among horror games, and paved the way for many other titles that would follow in its footsteps.

#26 The Evil Within 2

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 13th, 2017

The sequel to Shinji Mikami’s return to survival horror, The Evil Within 2 is a markedly different game from its predecessor, but one that improves on everything the first game promised, and more. While opinions on The Evil Within are relatively divisive, this follow up doubles down on everything that was great about the first game. A focus on psychological horror where the line between reality and fiction is blurred, disturbing creature designs, and that oh so satisfying resource management that comes with the survival horror games of old. One area where The Evil Within 2 separates itself is in its open-world setting, with its horror set pieces taking place in smaller buildings tailor made for terror. The narrative is also quite interesting, as we once again step into the shoes of Sebastien Castellanos as he attempts to save his daughter from the nightmarish simulated town known as Union. This is an overall much stronger game than the first, and offers a lens into what open-world survival horror might look like, leaving it as one of the most unique horror games on this list.

#25 SIGNALIS

Publisher: Humble Games, Playism

Developer: rose-engine

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 27th, 2022

Perhaps one of the most recent entries to release on this list, SIGNALIS is an homage to old-school survival horror, namely the old Resident Evil and Silent Hill games. With a focus on resource management, modernized tank controls, and progression that revolves around solving puzzles and working out how to best engage with enemies, SIGNALIS is an expertly designed survival horror experience that retains the best elements of old survival horror, and modernizes them to a polished sheen. The narrative follows a Replika unit known as Elster, as she searches for her missing partner, Ariane, after their shuttle crashes onto the the remote ice world of Leng. As Elster dives deeper into the depths of Leng’s facilities, things aren’t as they seem, and an ancient evil seems to have been unleashed, taking over other Replika units and other technology. This is a must play for any fan of the old school survival horror games, and offers a tantalizing look into what might be a resurgence for these kind of experiences.

#24 Silent Hill 2

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Team Silent

Platforms: PC, Xbox, PS2

Release Date: December 2nd, 2002

One of the most influential horror games of all time Silent Hill 2 is a perfect storm of quirky performances, thought-provoking themes, unsettling horror, and tight gameplay design. If the first game was a proof-of-concept, Silent Hill 2 is a formula perfected, and nothing has been released like it since. After receiving a letter from his dead wife, protagonist James Sunderland is beckoned to the titular town of Silent Hill, where he’s confronted with all manner of monsters and psychological torment. To spoil it any further would be to undermine the brilliant experience of a first playthrough of Silent Hill 2. Gameplay is your typical survival horror trappings, with seemingly obscure puzzles and tight resource management making up a bulk of the experience. Almost 20 years on, Silent Hill 2 holds up remarkably well and is no doubt one of the all time greats of the genre.

#23 Little Nightmares I & II

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 28th, 2017

Occupying an entirely unique space in horror gaming as a puzzle-platformer, Little Nightmares I & II are 2.5D games with a focus on environmental traversal and stealth to avoid terrifyingly large threats. The first game follows Six, a nine year old girl in a yellow raincoat as she navigates perilous environments after waking up from a strange dream. The sequel follows another character known as Mono, as he and Six work together to avoid even more horrors hunting them down. To talk anymore of the narratives would rob you of a core part of the experience, but these brilliant little games are charming, terrifying, and mystifying all at the same time. An entirely unique kind of horror and tension that only these games have been able to offer.

#22 Dead Space Series

Publisher: EA

Developer: EA Redwood Shores, Visceral Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: October 20th, 2008

One of the most well-known space survival horror game series, Dead Space is a terrifying third-person horror experience set on the USG Ishimura. Players take the roll of Isaac Clarke, s ship systems engineer who boards the Ishimura to help with maintenance. He quickly discovers that the ship has been overrun by the Necromorphs, mutated corpses that have resulted from alien parasites, and he needs to escape the Ishimura as quickly as possible. Dead Space 2 follows suit with the Necromorph outbreak expanding even further, with Isaac’s mental health rapidly deteriorating after the events on the Ishimura. While Dead Space 2 is more action oriented than the first game, both have a stark focus on dispatching enemies in creative ways, cutting off limbs to deal damage and using kinesis to throw objects and foes. It’s a kind of fight or flight combat system that has you looking to exploit foes at all times. While Dead Space 3 was a radical departure from the first two games, its worth playing for the conclusion of the narrative alone.

#21 Alan Wake

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 16th, 2012

Alan Wake marked Remedy Entertainment’s first proper foray into horror, retaining their trademark third-person shooting melded with survival horror elements and narrative reminiscent of Twin Peaks. After arriving to Bright Falls for a short vacation with his wife, strange events start occurring, resulting in the kidnapping of his wife. What unfolds is a mind-bending plot that constantly toys with your expectations until the very end, with quirky characters and unexpected twists abound. The gameplay is pretty standard fair for a third-person survival horror, with a focus on using light sources to make enemies vulnerable to gunfire. This mechanic alone sets Alan Wake apart from its contemporaries, offering a unique and engaging combat system to compliment the intriguing story.

#20 Dead By Daylight

Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Stadia

Release Date: September 24th, 2019

As one of the first symmetrical multiplayer horror games, Dead by Daylight has captured many through its unique and addictive gameplay loop, extensive roster of characters, and encapsulating the very essence of the genre through its systems and mechanics. Players take control of either survivors or the killer, with the main goal being pretty self-explanatory for each side. The survivors must work together to try and escape, while the killer hunts them down one by one to ensure they can’t get away. It’s a simple premise that’s endlessly replayed by people around the world, and is made even better with friends. What’s perhaps most exciting about Dead by Daylight is the absurd number of crossovers it has with other IP, from horror icons like Freddy Kreuger to outlandish inclusions such as Albert Wesker from Resident Evil. Dead by Daylight is as much a celebration of horror as it is an embodiment of its glory days.

#19 Phasmophobia

Publisher: Kinetic Games

Developer: Kinetic Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: September 18th, 2020

While the asymmetrical horror game has been blowing up over the last few years, Phasmophobia is a remarkably unique entry into the sub-genre, taking a more investigative approach to gameplay than its contemporaries. Played from a first-person perspective, players either work solo or in a group to complete a contract where they must identify a ghost haunting a specified site. Making liberal use of voice chat to cooperate, as well as having a keen eye for details is of paramount importance when it comes to solving mysteries in Phasmophobia. While this is still an early access title, there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into here with the promise of more to come.

#18 Soma

Publisher: Frictional Games

Developer: Frictional Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: September 22nd, 2015

What’s worse than a psychological survival horror game? A psychological survival horror game set in an underwater facility. In this sense, SOMA isn’t for the feint of heart, as players investigate the PATHOS-II research station that has fallen into disrepair. As you investigate PATHOS-II, you’ll find clues and notes that allude to what happened on the station, solve puzzles and avoid threats through stealth. Leaning more into psychological horror as opposed to your typical jump-scares, nothing is ever quite as it seems in SOMA and you’ll constantly be second guessing the things that you come across as you play, making for one of the most unsettling horror experiences on modern consoles.

#17 Layers of Fear

Publisher: Aspyr

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 16th, 2016

While Bloober Team have quickly become known for their work on The Medium and the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, they were thrust into the limelight in 2016 with the release of Layers of Fear. You’ll spend most of your time solving puzzles using environmental clues, as you collect various items to create the protagonist’s “masterpiece”. The narrative is set during the 1920s in the United States, just after a court hearing that the unnamed player character attends. After exploring what seems to be his derelict home, he sets out to start work on his magnum opus, as his mental state slowly degrades, revealing the truth behind his past and what he’s creating. Needless to say, this game takes many unexpected twists and turns throughout the course of its narrative, and is definitely worth playing as blind as you possibly can be.

#16 Resident Evil Village

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date:

Following up Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is no small feat after CAPCOM successfully brought the franchise back from the brink. Though remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 resonated with fans, the next mainline entry would seek to echo design from what many consider to be the best game in the series, Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil Village once again follows Ethan Winters, who after settling down with his wife Mia and daughter Rose, is pulled back into the world of the supernatural when Chris Redfield raids his house, kills Mia, and takes Rose. Ethan sets out for the titular village in an attempt to get Rose back, where an ancient evil waits for him. Much like the 4th mainline entry, Village has a much stronger focus on action and fast-paced gameplay as opposed to the slow-burn terror of Resident Evil 7. The end result is a game that still delivers on the same survival horror thrills as its predecessor, in a less intimate and more grand setting with all manner of horrors to contend with. This entry ties up Ethan’s story nicely, and is the quintessential conclusion to the story started in 7.

#15 Visage

Publisher: SadSquare Studio

Developer: SadSquare Studio

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: October 30th, 2020

Inspired by the long-since defunct P.T., Visage is a psychological horror game set in a strange house with an even stranger history. Players step into the role of Dwayne Anderson as he explores said house, and uncovers the secrets and backstories of the inhabitants that once lived there. Much like P.T. and other horror games inspired by it, Visage takes place from a first-person perspective as Dwayne is tormented by supernatural entities, with the core objective being to escape the house and work out the root cause of the supernatural happenings. This is a truly unsettling horror game that only gets more disturbing as you peel back its layers, and is well-worth playing for anyone clamoring over the prospect of a P.T.-like experience.

#14 Resident Evil 4

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM Production Studio 4

Platforms: GameCube, PS2, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mobile, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2

Release Date: May 21st, 2019

A game that is available on every video-game console released after the GameCube, Resident Evil 4 was not only seminal for survival horror, but also for 3rd-person shooters. Leaning more into the action side of the series in comparison to its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 follows government agent Leon S. Kennedy as he sets out to rescue Ashley Graham, the U.S. president’s daughter. What follows is a breakneck-paced adventure as Leon goes up against humans infected by a new virus known as Las Plagas. It’s a relatively simple and straightforward plot that fans are sure to enjoy, but what keeps players coming back after all these years is a tight combination of resource management, horror, and action that anyone can enjoy, even those who aren’t as keen on horror.

#13 Resident Evil 2

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: January 25th, 2019

Originally announced in August of 2015, the Resident Evil 2 remake went through something of a development hell – only it ended up seeing the light of day in a state that would make any fan of survival horror want to jump into it straight away. As the outbreak from the Spencer Mansion in the Arklay Mountains spills out into Raccoon City, rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield’s sister Claire, are submerged into untold horrors. They have to work together to escape the Raccoon City Police Department, but are quickly embroiled in Umbrella’s big scheme. This is tried and true survival horror where you’ll dart across the police station, collecting items and ammo to solve puzzles and dispatch threats. This is all under the surveillance of the ever-present Mr. X, who’ll regularly make himself known to hunt down Leon and Claire. There’s also a distinct amount of replay value built into Resident Evil 2, with two unique scenarios for each character to playthrough. This is not only a remake of one of the survival horror greats, but stands alone as a unique experience that carves out its own remarkable identity among the pack.

#12 Darkwood

Publisher: Acid Wizard Studio, Crunching Koalas (Switch)

Developer: Acid Wizard Studio

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: May 16th, 2019 (Switch)

It’s not often we see the likes of top-down survival horror, as this is a genre dominated by 3rd and 1st person titles. Darkwood is one such title seeking to blur the definition of what a horror game is, employing typical survival horror systems and melding them with a unique player perspective. The game runs on a day/night cycle, where the player is incentivised to explore and scavenge for supplies during the day scattered around each biome. These supplies can be used in crafting and to reinforce your very own hideout, which must be defended throughout the night against potential intruders. This is all punctuated by a robust trading system, and the ability to make hallucinogens to obtain beneficial skills, which must also be accompanied by a detrimental one. There’s a lot of strategy and forethought associated with Darkwood’s core gameplay loop which makes a must buy for any fan of the resource management of survival horror games.

#11 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: August 30th, 2019

After the success of Until Dawn, it was only a matter of time until Supermassive Games tried to capitalize on the gameplay formula and offer even more horror experiences driven by player choice. As the first entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan was a solid start what would later build into a fantastic anthology series. Set on derelict warship in the South Pacific Ocean, a group of young adults find themselves stranded on the ship with hostile pirates. Each one is subject to horrific visions and monsters that haunt them throughout the halls of the ship. Gameplay largely unfolds the same way as Until Dawn, where the decisions you make directly impact the outcome of the characters and narrative as you progress. This makes for a lot of inherent replay value as you seek to uncover all the potential fates of each character. This is another edge-of-your-seat experience from Supermassive Games and is well-worth the playing for fans of narrative-driven horror.

#10 Observer

Publisher: Aspyr

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 15th, 2017

Another early title by Bloober Team, Observer is a psychological horror played from a first-person perspective, where players take the roll of detective Daniel Lazarski who can hack into peoples brain implants through a device known as the Dream Eater. Daniel can also make use of augmented vision to scan environments for potential clues and hidden objects as you interact with NPCs via dialogue trees and other means. The narrative is set the year 2084, in Poland, where a digital plague has snuffed out thousands of lives and resulted in rampant drug use. After being called to investigate a murder, Observer Daniel Lazarski is plunged into a twisted cyberpunk tale that’s as haunting as it is intriguing.

#9 Amnesia Rebirth

Publisher: Frictional Games

Developer: Frictional Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: October 20th, 2020

Serving as a sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: Rebirth is another survival horror from Frictional Games that offers another terrifying trip to the Amnesia universe. Once again taking place from a first-person perspective, Rebirth follows Anastasie Trianon, a French drafter on an expedition to colonial Africa. After her plane crashes in Algeria, she finds herself separated from her companions with no recollection of prior events. With a strange amulet in hand, she sets out to find her friends and return home. Much like the first game, there’s a focus on puzzle solving and managing light sources to progress through the narrative, all while horrifying monsters hunt you down. Its the same kind of slow-burn tension found in The Dark Descent, and for those who were disappointed by A Machine for Pigs, this direct sequel is sure to satisfy.

#8 Metro Exodus

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: 4A Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: February 15th, 2019

Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light had many invested in its dark and gritty setting combined with light survival horror elements. Metro Exodus marked a distinct step into open world design, a first for the series, and delivered on it in spades. Not only does Exodus provide a satisfying conclusion to the story setup and expanded on in 2033 and Last Light, it satisfyingly builds on the resource scavenging nature of them while successfully still infusing it with terror and suspense even if the shift to open world means less of those scary set pieces. The horror come in more forms than just mutated creatures, though, with a healthy dose of terror coming from other survivors driven to the brink of insanity by the situations they’re placed in. Not only is Exodus worth playing, but the Metro series in general is well worth your time for the tension and unique post apocalyptic setting it offers.

#7 Left 4 Dead 2

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360

Release Date: November 17th, 2009

While Valve might not release games as much as they used to, the ones that they did make back in the day are still around in full-force, even now. There’s no better example of this than Left 4 Dead 2, the 2009 follow-up to the immensely popular Left 4 Dead. These games offer a unique survival based cooperative experience where you push through hordes of infected in gory fashion, with unique and varied enemy types that challenge your individual skills and ability to work as a team. There’s nothing that can be compared to the spine-chilling shrieks of an infected horde chasing after you as you run to safety. While nothing has come close to replicating the sheer excellence of Left 4 Dead 2, the game more than holds its own with a heap of replay value and consistently providing timeless fun with friends.

#6 Blair Witch

Publisher: Lionsgate Games

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 30th, 2019

An adaptation of the horror movie series of the same name, Blair Witch takes place in a semi-open world where players explore the Black Hills forest as a police officer as part of a search party. In an effort to find a missing boy, you’ll explore abandoned structures, and campsites, as you stumble across clues and information relating back to other missing persons cases. It’s up to you to find out what’s happening here, and what follows is a suitably terrifying supernatural experience that fans of the movies should be sure to jump into. One of the main gameplay mechanics is making use of the protagonist’s dog, Bullet, who can be used to solve puzzles, sniff out clues and keep track of enemies. It alleviates some of the tension of solo exploration through these haunted grounds while adding some interesting gameplay mechanics in the process.

#5 Slender: The Eight Pages

Publisher: Parsec Productions

Developer: Parsec Productions

Platforms: PC

Release Date: June 26th, 2012

Taking the world by storm when it released in 2012, Slender: The Eight Pages has since blown up into urban myth, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t at least heard of the name. Set in a dense forest in the middle of the night, Slender takes place from a first-person perspective as the player is tasked with finding eight notes scattered around the environment, all while avoiding the terrifying Slender Man. As you collect these notes, the forest gets thicker, Slender Man grows more menacing and movement becomes more taxing. It’s a timeless and terrifying experience that’s age isn’t felt too much thanks to its brevity and effective scares.

#4 Inside

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 7th, 2016

A follow-up to Playdead’s excellent 2010 release Limbo, Inside is a dark puzzle-platformer that never fully reveals the cards in its hand until the credits roll. This fantastically morbid title follows an unnamed boy who explores a surreal and monochromatic environment as he’s hunted down by armed guards, dogs, vehicles, and more. It’s an initially confusing and mystifying experience that slowly reveals its true nature in a shocking final reveal that ties the experience in unexpected fashion. The less you know about Inside, the better, but know that its head-scratching puzzles are just as engaging as the tension and atmosphere that it managed to build across its short runtime.

#3 Stories Untold

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: No Code

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 27th, 2017

While No Code are better known for their work on Observation, their first title, Stories Untold is just as worthy of praise and discussion. As an episodic horror adventure puzzle game, Stories Untold takes you through four seemingly standalone episodes of unique horror vignettes. Each one offers a different feel and type of horror to contend with, but they’re all just as captivating as each other. It all comes together incredibly well by the time credits roll, with a satisfying conclusion that I suspect many players won’t expect as they move through. Like most horror games of this ilk, Stories Untold is best experienced as blind as possible, and is well worth your time.

#2 The Quarry

Publisher: 2K

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: June 10th, 2022

While Supermassive Games have been pumping out entry after entry each year in the Dark Pictures Anthology, they also hard a more large scale title in the pipeline, one that could be considered a spiritual successor to Until Dawn. The Quarry is another homage to classic horror, with a brand new cast of characters, a terrifying threat, and a narrative that evolves based on the decisions you make, this is another excellent example of why Supermassive Games are best at what they do. Set in Hackett Quarry, a group of camp counselors are forced to stay another night at camp after their ride home is sabotaged. After being told to stay inside and lock the doors, the counselors opt to ignore that advice to celebrate their last night of vacation without the surveillance of adults. What ensues is a horror experience not too dissimilar from Until Dawn, but mixes in its own flavor with a unique setting and markedly different adversaries to go up against. If you like Supermassive’s stuff, this is another must-play title from them, and is a nice break from the smaller scale Dark Pictures games.

#1 Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: February 4, 2022

With the success of Dying Light and its expansion, Dying Light: The Following it only makes sense for Techland to follow it up with an equally ambitious sequel. Enter Dying Light 2, sporting the same great parkour and thrilling chases of the first game, with added bells and whistles to make the whole experience that much smoother.

The new setting of Villedor sports similar architecture to that of Harran in the first area, while opening up much more vertically in the second, with towering sky-scrapers and colossal structures to climb. It only makes sense then, that the player is given more tools to play around with in this kind of environment.

The inclusion of the grappling hook and parachute adds new-found verticality to traversal, and allows the player to move between rooftops that would’ve otherwise been impossible. Nothing quite beats ending a chase by leaping off of a building, only to pull out the chute just before hitting the ground to keep the momentum going, making Villedor a joy to explore.