37 New Upcoming Third Person Games 2023

There’s a lot of benefits to both first and third-person titles. But some really prefer the third-person perspective due to how you get to see everything in front of you and don’t have to worry about blindsides. So let’s show you a few for next year that you might enjoy.

#37 Minecraft Legends

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

If you’ve been playing Minecraft for long enough, you might feel that the game is starting to lose its appeal. You’ve built everything you’ve wanted to build, you’ve seen what everyone else has made, and its other modes just don’t appeal to you anymore.

If that is indeed the case, then Minecraft Legends might be something you’ll want to check out when it releases. Because this is a much more action-oriented version of the game where you’ll travel to different places, fight monsters, and build yourself up as a true hero!

So don’t lose the faith just yet, just wait for Minecraft Legends to arrive.

#36 Valheim

Release date: February 2, 2021 Early Access, Full Launch Expected 2023

Developers: Iron Gate AB, Piktiv, Fishlabs Entertainment GmbH

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing

Welcome to the tenth world.

In Valheim, you’ll be put into a land that is based on the Norse legends of old, and you’ll either be alone, or with up to 9 other players, and it’ll be up to you to survive. But not just survive, you’ll want to thrive in this new land you’ve found yourself in.

You’ll get to explore in order to find the resources needed to live. Then, you’ll build, expand, and prepare for battle against enemies both human and non.

You can basically build your own Viking kingdom here in Valheim. So make it how you want it to be, and ensure that these lands know your name.

#35 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Developer: Free Range Games

Publisher: North Beach Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is going to be a title perfect for diehards of the LOTR franchise, mainly because it tells a story set after the fall of Mordor and even ties into a key character from the story in Gimli.

You see, in The Fellowship of the Ring, we find out that the Dwarven home of Moria was overrun by enemies and the dwarves were wiped out, including some of Gimli’s kin. Now, Gimli has sent a sect of Dwarves to take their home back.

You’ll go through the Misty Mountains in a procedurally generated title and face off against orcs, goblins and more! It’s time for the dwarves to rise again!

#34 Hell is Us

Developer: Rogue Factor

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Hell is Us is definitely a unique title in terms of not just premise, but how you play the game.

During a war, a “calamity” happens, and it opens rifts to other places, and from these rifts come monsters that defy reality and all you knew about the world. Now, you’re on a mission to find out the truth about this calamity, even if you’re facing these chimeras with nothing more than a sword and a drone.

The key thing here is exploration though. The game is all about exploring to the point where they don’t give you markers, a compass or a map in order to guide you. You decide where you go and what you do at all times.

#33 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

As we’ve seen from the Jurassic Park movies, people are still very interested in dinosaurs, what’s more, they’re interested in what it takes to actually fight dinosaurs…and live to tell the tale.

Enter Exoprimal, a game set in the future where dinosaurs from the past keep entering our world and causing havoc. Before you ask, yes, that’s a bad thing!

So how can you and your friends go and take on these dinos? With epic tech, duh! You’ll be suited up in exosuits and sent to go and defeat the dinosaur menace. Do it alone or with friends, but no matter what, these dinos have got to go!

#32 Project Eve

Release date: TBA

Developer: SHIFT UP Corporation

Publisher: SHIFT UP Corporation

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Project Eve is a title that’s coming exclusively to PlayStation systems, and yet, we honestly haven’t heard much of it since its announcement back in 2021. It was supposed to release this year, but there’s no true update on that front.

What we do know comes from the initial trailer that shows a lot of fast-paced action that has reminded people of other franchises like Bayonetta and God of War.

The game is both post-apocalyptic, yet isn’t set too far into the future. You’ll play as Eve, who is sent to fight off the monsters that are still trying to take over the planet. A lot of action and adventure awaits you whenever the game comes out.

#31 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

ARC Raiders is very much a co-op shooter where you must work together in order to survive.

You play as a group of raiders on a planet that has a robot problem. By that, we mean that there are robots constantly dropping from the sky with the intent to wipe out you and your whole squad. You’ll need to load up and stick together in order to survive. Don’t go off on your own, that’ll only get you killed faster.

When you’re not fighting these beings from the sky, you’ll go and explore the world, find new items and artifacts to help you in your fight, and learn more about where you are.

How long you survive in this game is very much up to you.

#30 Fort Solis

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Fallen Leaf, Black Drakkar Games

Publishers: Fallen Leaf, TBA

Fort Solis is a game about Mars. In this case, the people who have been living on it, and mining on it, for some time.

You are engineer Jack Leary, who gets an odd distress call from a nearby mining team. When he goes to check it out, the station for the miners is abandoned. Things start to grow worse and worse as the night comes down and the monsters start to show up.

Now, Jack must go on a journey throughout Mars, both above it and below it, in order to find the crew, find the truth, and survive the entire experience!

The game promises to let you play through the entire game, even the cinematics will be playable! Giving you full control over your character.

#29 Vigilance 2099

Developer: Envoidant Studios

Publisher: Behemoth Entertainment

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

If you’re still a bit burned by what Cyberpunk 2077 turned out not to be, Vigilance 2099 might be a good replacement. In this Cyberpunk city, you’ll play as an ex-fed who is trying to get by and improve his station in “Prey City”.

You’ll get to move around the place at your own leisure, seek out bounties in order to get money, then upgrade yourself to be an even better hunter.

The more you learn about your targets, the better a reward you can possibly get. So get as many as you can, improve yourself, and find yourself at the top by any means you wish.

#28 Lords of the Fallen

Developer: Hexworks

Publisher: CI Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

More accurately, the game is now going to be called The Lords of the Fallen. A small difference, but one nonetheless.

The game is still set in the world of the original game, and in fact, it takes place long after the first game ended. Because Adyr is trying to get resurrected to rule once again, and you can’t let that happen. You are a Dark Crusader, and it’s your job to ensure that the realms are safe by ensuring that Adyr’s reign doesn’t get reborn.

You’ll use brutal battle techniques against all sorts of foes, and your choices will determine just what kind of crusader you are. Where will your choices and actions lead you by game’s end?

#27 Dragon’s Dogma II

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

It took a decade, but it’s finally happening, Dragon’s Dogma II is coming out from Capcom.

Just as important, many of the team who made the original game a decade ago will be back. They even talked about what it was like to make the original when the sequel was announced. Including how they tried to make a different RPG in terms of what you did and how you fight in it.

A key thing here is that Dragon’s Dogma II will be using the RE Engine that has been powerful many of Capcom’s recent titles. So while we don’t know much about the game’s story or gameplay, we can tell you that it’ll likely be very pretty to look at.

#26 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: Early 2023

Enter the lands of the Three Kingdoms once more, but this isn’t the version that you know. Rather, in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, you’ll be nameless man of the militia who finds himself in a dynasty where the lands are being overrun by demons!

Now, you must fight back against the demon, and take your place in history as you try and bring back the glory of the kingdoms by rooting out evil!

The more you fight, the more your power will grow, and the more you’ll need to utilize all your skills to defeat the demonic presences all around you.

Team Ninja is the team behind the game, and that means you’ll have a lot of action-packed epicness in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

#25 The Last of Us: Factions

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Release: TBA

The Last of Us: Factions was a very unique take on multiplayer that came with the original The Last of Us title. In it, you’ll play as one of two groups, the Hunters or the Fireflies. Each group is trying to survive a twelve-week period of life, and thus has to battle the other team to get supplies and weapons in order to make it through another week.

There are three different types of modes in Factions, and each one will test not just your ability to get things done, but your willpower so that you don’t run into a death trap.

Many are hoping that Factions is improved in the upcoming remake of the title, and delivers an equally unique experience.

#24 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, X/S, XBO

Release: TBA

The game Crimson Desert is going to be a unique one as it’s set in a very harsh land where ever single entity there is well and truly struggling to survive. You play as a mercenary within these lands who is looking for both work and allies to various ends.

There are multiple regions in this land, and each one has their own “unique beauty” that you’ll get to witness, not to mention, there are all sorts of creatures and species within the land of Pywel, and you’ll need to be mindful about what you do with some of them…else face certain…punishments.

The game will not hold back as you play it…and neither should you.

#23 I, the Inquisitor

Developer: Dust

Publisher: Dust

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release: TBA

Serious warning here, I, the Inquisitor is a game that might anger those of the Christian faith. Mainly because it takes an…alternate stance on what happened with Jesus Christ of Nazerth and…that’s all we’re going to say on the matter.

In the game, you’ll play as an inquisitor hundreds of years after…well, you’ll find out when you look at the game, and are sent to a town full of sin that needs your “firm justice” in order to condemn the sinners.

You’ll get to solve cases, and all the while, learn a dark truth about something that is trying to enter the world.

#22 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: TBA

The Splinter Cell franchise has been one that fans have been calling for in terms of a return for quite some time now. And thankfully for them, they’re getting their wish. Because a Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake is in the works right now at Ubisoft. It’s about dang time.

Now, we don’t know much, or even if this is a full-on remake of the first Splinter Cell title, but if they’re remaking any of the main games to kickstart the return of the franchise, we’re all for it.

The stealth and unique missions of this game will be very much welcome in the video game world we have today, so please don’t screw this up Ubisoft!

#21 Wonder Woman

Developer: Monolith Productions

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

There have been a lot of video games centered around superheroes since…well…honestly since some of the earliest consoles around. But for the longest time, the best ones were fighting games featuring superheroes, or beat-em up titles.

Then came the Batman Arkham series that changed the game forever, followed-up by the Spider-Man title from Insomniac. And soon, we’ll be getting a Wonder Woman title from Monolith Pictures and Warner Bros Games.

While we don’t have a lot of information on the title, we do know you’ll get to use Diana of Themyscira to her fullest more than likely, and hopefully with a battle system reminiscent of the titles we mentioned before.

Wonder Woman deserves a great game to call her own, so hopefully this one works out.

#20 Gothic Remake

Developer: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: TBA

The original Gothic title came out in 2001 believe it or not (yep, we’re all old, deal with it). It was successful then and got both sequels and spinoffs made for it.

But now, a new studio has been made in order to not just remake the title, but rebuild it from the ground up and expand on what the original title did.

In the game, a kingdom is under siege by orcs, and a desperate move is made to try and get the ore needed to make powerful weapons. But the prisoners tasked with getting the ore mutiny, and a deal is to be made…or it would…if a certain person didn’t arrive to change everything…

#19 Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5,X/S

Release: TBA

If you’re a fan of the Warhammer 40K series, then you’ll know that there is a lot of deep and varying stories and gameplay models that you’ll be able to try out. But with Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II, you’ll be getting a very intense 3rd-person action experience that’ll test your mettle in a variety of ways.

You’ll be sent out on a mission to take on a great darkness that is trying to consume all in its path. As one of the very best marines out there, you’ll need to beat it back, and learn the truth about all that’s going on with it, no matter where the truth takes you.

Get ready, marine! This battle will not be easy…

#18 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland is honestly still a bit of a mystery despite the name that it’s given. Meaning in this case that we know it’s part of The Division universe, but outside of that, we don’t know much more.

We can say that it’ll be a free-to-play title, and given the “Heartland” moniker, and the box art that we have seen, it’s likely going to be set in Middle America. So more than likely a new threat has happened in that area of the US and Division members have been activated to try and handle the threat.

While it may be free-to-play, there are no doubt microtransactions that’ll follow. So we’ll have to see what those are like.

#17 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: January 24, 2023

While it has been a bit delayed (see: delayed quite a bit for one reason or another), Forspoken is Square Enix’s attempt to make another unique IP to add to the pile.

In this case, you play a woman who is taken from New York and is thrown into a fantasy realm, one that gives her unique magical abilities that she has to use to try and find her way back home…all without…you know…dying.

There is definitely potential with this game, and if the magic mechanics work, you could be in line for a very magical journey. We’ll just have to see what it’s like when it comes out.

#16 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Our world is one that was very much born on stories. From the ancient cave drawings that are still being deciphered today, to the new tales of superheroes that inspire to many, legends are what have shaped us to be a certain way.

And in Chinese folklore, there are few greater legends than that of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. In Black Myth: Wu Kong, you’ll get to see his adventure in a whole new way, adapting his universe like no other media has done before, all the while letting you feel as powerful as this warrior god.

Wield his mighty staff, use magic and combos to take out enemies, and showcase why you are a true legend of old.

#15 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PC

Release: March 1, 2023

There are a LOT of post-apocalyptic games out there, but next year we are going to get one that does change the rules a little bit. Because in The Day Before, you’ll play as a survivor of a deadly pandemic in New York. There are “infected” everywhere, as well as other survivors who are trying to make their way in the world…and don’t mind hurting others to get it.

Search through cars, buildings, and everywhere else to get supplies to make it to the next day. Then, seek out shelters and settlements with other good survivors and help them out to ensure that humanity does have a shot at winning this.

#14 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Game Publishing

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PC

Release: 2023

Sometimes, a game comes along that just straight-up shocks people. Sure, that can be for controversial reasons like with GTA, Bully, and others, but sometimes it’s shocking because of just how good it is. Alan Wake was that game. It told the story of an author who had to unravel a horrifying mystery, while also finding pages to a book he didn’t remember writing.

Gamers have been BEGGING for a sequel, and now, they’re going to get one in Alan Wake 2. To be clear, we know very little about this game, but the team at Remedy have promised not just a gorgeous game (as proven by the reveal trailer), but one that cranks up the horror.

#13 Lollipop Chainsaw

Developer: Dragami Games

Publisher: Dragami Games

Platforms: TBA

Release: 2023

We just talked about a game that “shocked you” for the right reasons, but now, let’s talk about a game that was shocking…in the fact that it got made at all.

The original Lollipop Chainsaw was a game that got a cult following (for reasons that should be obvious…) after it was released by Suda 51 (and written by now famous director James Gunn). It was irreverent, hilarious, and over the top in its violence.

But guess what? It’s coming back in remaster/remake form. So you can expect some more intense zombie-killing action that’ll make you happy.

#12 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

How many of you wished that you could’ve gone on a wizarding adventure like Harry Potter and his friends? Or just to go and live in that wonderful wizarding world? Well, next year, Hogwarts Legacy is going to give you at least part of that wish.

Because in the game, you’ll be part of a new class of students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and you’ll get to take your own path through the school!

What kind of student will you be? What house will you be in? Will you walk the path of light or dark? You’ll find out when you jump in take your first steps!

#11 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

The original title that followed the journey of Senua was a dark and gripping adventure that pushed the boundaries on what a video game can be, and how it can both look and play well, but have a truly deeper meaning.

Now, with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we’re going to get the next continuation of that, and by all indications, everything in this game is going to be bigger than the first.

While we don’t know exactly what is going on in the game as of yet, we do know that there is going to be a lot of monsters, including a giant that eats people, vast lands and very intense visuals via the Unreal Engine 5.

#10 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: BioWare, BioWare Corporation

Bioware has been reeling as of late, and many of the games that should’ve been “surefire hits” have been anything but. Looking at you Andromeda and Anthem!

But even with their shortcomings, Bioware seems to know what fans want, and thus they have confirmed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is going to be the next game in the vaunted RPG series.

That’s great news for fans because quite frankly, they need some good news on that front. While details are still a bit scarce, you can expect both familiarity and expansion upon what was the last game in the series via Inquisition. Let us all hope that this will return Bioware to their former glory!

#9 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

The mainline Final Fantasy titles have always tried to one-up one another in their own way, and Final Fantasy XVI is aiming to do it in a way that the other games haven’t yet, by taking a more mature and potentially violent way of doing things to appeal to a different sect of fans.

You’ll be put in your typical FF world of course. Warring nations, betrayals, and a main character who is tied up in it all. In this case though, your main character is going for revenge, as well as trying to change his nations’ reliance on a set of magical crystals.

Final Fantasy XVI could be something really special, so don’t miss out on it.

#8 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: January 27, 2023

Remember earlier when we said that some games just shocked us with how good they are? Well, the original Dead Space was that title (as was its first sequel). The game put you in the shoes of not an action-hero, or even a man “destined to save the universe”, he was just a regular engineer who got wrapped up in cosmic events due to his partner going missing, and now is the only one who can withstand what is about to happen.

The game brought gaming back to the horror genre in a big way, so now imagine it with next gen graphics and some quality of life tweaks to make things even better. Good times, right?

#7 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: March 24, 2023

The original Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the best in the franchise, and some even said for a long time that it was the crescendo before RE took a bit of a tumble in terms of quality.

But now, much like the two previous RE mainline games, Resident Evil 4 is getting a full-on remake for next-gen consoles (do remember that it was originally made for the GameCube and then got ported to high heaven).

The game will look better than ever, but just as important, they are going to improve the story and the gameplay for more “modern times”. So that means this might truly be an “improved masterpiece”.

#6 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Many games have taken us to the stars, but Starfield from Bethesda is a title that has a lot of hype around it due to how the game might just take us to space in a way that we’ve never truly experienced before.

Bethesda is aiming to use their breadth of gaming experience to give us depth of story, depth of galaxy, and a truly replayable experience so that we can experience anything we want in whatever order we choose.

Much of the game is still a mystery, but everything Bethesda shows off is enticing, and for now, that’s enough.

#5 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

So, who do you call when the toughest League around is being brain controlled by a starfish alien? Well…you call whoever you can…especially if they’re “expendable”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the latest from Rocksteady and they have been working on this title for a LONG time in order to give players their next great superhero experience, even though this time you’re playing as the bad guys.

Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot will be at your beck and call as you try and take out the Justice League before the world is lost…and the explosive devices in their heads are triggered by Amanda Waller.

Prepare for the fight of your life, because your life absolutely depends on you succeeding in this mission.

#4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: EA

Platforms: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order started out as a game that no one had any real expectations for outside of “not being a bad Star Wars game.” So when the game turned out to be good, and the gameplay felt like you were an actual Jedi? Fans absolutely wanted more. And recently, it was confirmed that a sequel would come in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While we know precious little about this game, we can confirm that main character Cal is coming back along with his little droid. What’s more, he’s going to be seeking out some help from someone in statis. But who is it? And what will happen in this new story? Play the game and find out!

#3 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

Yes, ok, we hear you, you liked FFVII Remake, we get it! But the reason that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is not No.1 is not only because of your incessant begging for it…but we can’t guarantee it’s coming in 2023! Seriously, look at how many years of delays Remake got, and we’re supposed to believe that Rebirth won’t be affected? Exactly.

However, SHOULD it make it into 2023 in terms of a release date, the quality is no doubt going to be through the roof. The recent reveal trailer for it showed beautiful landscapes and character models powered by the PS5 engine. Add that to a familiar and yet likely improved battle system, and this is a GOTY contender before it even arrives.

#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

When the Batman Arkham games came out (especially Asylum and City), many wondered if Marvel would try and do their own version of it with one of their own characters. The answer came in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac, and it was indeed the Marvel version of the Arkham titles…and that’s not exactly a bad thing.

The game was a smash hit in the eyes of critics and gamers, and that’s a unity we can get behind. So now, we’re getting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and the trailer that showed this teased Venom, and more threats will follow no doubt.

Given how incredible the first game was, all they have to do is take that and fine tune it a little more for it to be legendary.

#1 Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic Remake

Developer: Aspyr Media

Publisher: Lucasfilm Games

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: TBA

If some of you are mad that this game is getting the No.1 spot, we partially understand. Mainly because…we honestly haven’t seen any of this game outside of the Revan teaser reveal of this title.

But never forget that the original KOTOR was a masterpiece (more or less) of a title that kicked off the true legendary status of Bioware. The game was amazing back then with limited graphics and a combat system that…well it doesn’t hold up to day to be fair.

So now imagine this game with its team story, and the gameplay style of possibly Jedi Fallen Order, and you’ll have an even greater masterpiece than before. That hope is enough for a No.1 spot.