Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Earn An Emperor’s Gift

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a lot of fun, but one of the stranger aspects of the game is its reward system. Rewards are tied to mission difficulty, provided you are looking for an influx of cash or EXP. However, there is a mysterious third form of reward that, to be perfectly frank, some players have no idea exists.

These are the elusive Emperor’s Gift. Whilst a patch or two has made them more common in the post-game screen, we can say with absolute certainty that they are still shockingly unreliable. As far as we can tell, there is very little information on how these things actually work, but we have compiled what we do know so you at least know what you are in for.

More Warhammer 40,000: Darktide content:

Combat Guide | Beginner’s Guide | How To Kill The Plague Ogryn

What Are Emperor’s GIfts?

Simply put, Emperor’s Gifts are powerful weapons granted to players after a successful mission. These rewards often provide more powerful weapons that are of a higher quality than your standard shop-bought equivalent, although this is not always the case.

In short, they end up being free weapons to add to your collection and mess around with. Early on money can be a bit tight as you are running around trying out new weapons, so getting a free goodie can help make that easier. In theory, at least.

How To Get an Emperor’s Gift?

Here’s the kicker, Emperor’s Gifts are exclusively tied behind a successful completion of a mission. Beyond that? It’s all RNG. We didn’t get a Gift until level 15, whereas other players got one as early as level 3. Then again, some people have reached the Level Cap and never received one.

Weirdly enough, you are not limited to just one Gift per mission. We have received 2, and even three gifts at once and honestly, we have no idea why. Darktide doesn’t have a scoreboard and it doesn’t rank players by performance – or not openly. So our best advice on getting a Gift is to just play the game.

Until the game is patched with a better system it’s probably best to ignore their existence. They are far too random, based on our understanding.

Check out our other Warhammer 40,000: Darktide articles for more tips, tricks, and guides.