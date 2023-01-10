Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Kill The Beast Of Nurgle

Everything you need to know to defeat the Beast of Nurgle in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is not short of hideous monsters and ravenous maniacs ready to munch on your uncorrupted frame. Life is hard for a Varlet, but death via some sort of disease or mauling sounds a lot worse. The worst way to die, however, has to be from digestion. Enter the Beast of Nurgle, a slug who can devour an Ogryn faster than you can gobble up a Hobnob.

Beasts of Nurgle are one of the rarer occurrences, but take up that wonderful ‘miniboss’ portion of the roster. Along with Plague Ogryns and Daemonhosts, Beasts of Nurgle require a team effort to take down, and they are substantially more dangerous once you start cranking up the difficulty. Let’s kill one, shall we?

How The Beast Of Nurgle Attacks

The trick to killing the Beast of Nurgle is understanding what it can do, and why those things are really bad for your long-term health. Just to point out, surviving the Beast of Nurgle is difficult, and even if you DO survive, you are likely to be in a rough spot until you can find a Medicae Station – especially if you are running an inexperienced team.

The Beast of Nurgle is very slow, which makes sense since it’s a humongous plague slug. However, it has ways to make up for its lack of speed – namely, its ability to hockle up a globule of phlegm that massively decreases the speed of anyone caught in the lingering AOE. Once slowed, the Beast of Nurgle can very easily catch you, and this is not a good thing.

In terms of actual attacks, the Beast of Nurgle mostly flails its arms at you dealing heavy damage Toughness or HP. It will occasionally grab players as well, and try to devour them. This is a rather unfortunate situation for several reasons. Firstly, you are out of action whilst you are being digested. This leaves your team down a Varlet, making the fight harder.

Secondly, the digestive juices inside the Beast of Nurgle’s belly deal massive amounts of Toughness damage, seriously impairing players when they finally escape. Speaking of which, players will be spat out by the Beast of Nurgle after 10 or so seconds – you don’t just die. A nice touch considering the unique abilities of other bosses (looking at you, Daemonhost).

That’s not all though, the Beast of Nurgle has one last attack, and it is nasty. Being a slug, it has quite a hefty tail. If players are trying to attack it from behind, it will use a tail slam attack. This does damage – as is to be expected – but it also has a fair amount of knockback. This is very dangerous if you fight the Beast of Nurgle near a pit as it can instantly kill you. Beware of your surroundings.

How To Kill The Beast Of Nurgle

The best way to kill the Beast of Nurgle is to work as a team. Teamwork makes the dream work after all. The Beast of Nurgle, rather uniquely, doesn’t have a weak spot on its head. Instead, its weak spot is the large pustule on its back. The quickest way to victory is to divert as much manpower to attacking that spot as possible.

This means you want to use the ‘tank and spank’ method of combat. Ideally, you want an Ogryn upfront distracting the Beast – possibly with a Slab Shield. The rest of your team circles around the Beast and uses their powerful ranged/melee weapons to deal massive damage.

Any Psykers can use Force Swords for massive damage here, although it may be safer to stay back and use Brain Burst for reliable ranged damage. The Ogryn should save its ability to stun the Beast of Nurgle whenever they lose aggro. This will leave it open to more attacks and in many cases, pull aggro back onto the Ogryn.

If for whatever reason you can’t reclaim aggro, then whoever is the new target needs to whip out a melee weapon and play defensive whilst the team once again circles around to attack the weak spot.

The Beast of Nurgle is tough, but defensive tanking and relentless DPS will get you through this fight. With only a couple of scratches.

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Dartide for now. We have plenty of other tips and tricks guides for tackling this game’s challenges, so feel free to check them out.