The Callisto Protocol: Where to Find All Weapons

You gotta be handy with the steel, if you know what I mean, to earn your keep.

In addition to your trusty baton and GRP glove, you can find and use up to 5 guns in The Callisto Protocol. It’s entirely feasible to shoot your way through most of the game, although you’re intended to use guns to augment your club rampages.

Here’s where to find the 3 additional firearms you can accumulate over the course of Callisto.

Where to Find All the Optional Weapons in The Callisto Protocol

The three additional weapons in Callisto can be found as schematics throughout the game. If you miss them, they’re gone for good.

A weapon schematic takes up an inventory slot, and is automatically consumed the next time you use a Reforger station. You’re then given the option to buy the new gun for a significant but not high number of Callisto Credits from the Reforger.

Once you’ve bought a gun, its ammunition is automatically added to the randomized drop table. You’ll be able to find bullets for that gun when you stomp enemies, in loot boxes, or randomly on shelves, as with your Hand Cannon.

This can actually be a drawback in the late game, as having all five guns on you at once means you’ll be gradually acquiring bullets for all five as you go. It’s easy to hit a bad string of RNG where all your guns are only half-loaded, and considering how long weapon switching takes in Callisto, this is effectively the same as having two half-empty guns. Especially on your first run, you’re better off not messing around with more than 3 firearms at once.

It’s worth noting here that the only trophy/achievement relating to weapons and their upgrades is I Need A Gun, for fully upgrading a single firearm.

Skunk Gun

After your unplanned elevator ride in Chapter 3, you’ll end up in Black Iron’s basement in search of a gate fuse. Right when you land, take note of the locked gate near your point of arrival that requires a fuse (above).

Advance through the basement until you reach a second locked door, which is guarded by a pack of biophages and has a fuse on the ground nearby, near a dead guard. Take that fuse and backtrack to the first door, which will let you reach a locked workshop via an open air vent. The Skunk Gun schematic is found in that workshop.

The Skunk Gun is a 2-shot (4-shot when upgraded) sawn-off shotgun. On your first run through the game, it’s a godsend, as even before you buy its damage upgrade, it’s got enough stopping power to knock most standard biophages off their feet. When you’re learning the game’s systems for the first time, the Skunk Gun is a useful fallback option.

There really isn’t much the Skunk Gun does that the Riot Gun doesn’t do better, however. As we’ve discussed before, it’s useful to leave the Skunk Gun unmade once you’re comfortable with Callisto‘s combat system.

Tactical Pistol

This is a lot less complicated than the Skunk Gun was. In Chapter 6, you can find the Tactical Pistol’s schematic lying out in the open on a desk, in the hallway above the Reforger station at Workshop A2.

You’re looking for the small work area with several lockers and a boiler that appears to be venting yellowish mist (below). If you drop off the ledge next to the Reforger, you’ve gone too far into the chapter and have lost your chance at the Tactical Pistol.

That being said, the Tactical Pistol is easily the least necessary gun in Callisto. The Tactical Pistol has a high magazine size, with quite a few bullets per individual ammo drop compared to the other guns. It’s mostly about throwing lead downrange at a high rate of fire, which would make more sense in a game that didn’t limit your ammunition as much as Callisto does.

The Tactical Pistol has its fans, but without the stopping power of the Skunk Gun/Riot Gun or the Assault Rifle’s long-range punch, it’s a weapon without a niche.

Assault Rifle

The final weapon in Callisto can be found in Chapter 7, as you’re exploring Lowtown in the ruins of the old colony.

Once you’ve unlocked the access ladder, head towards the general store. After you pass through it, on its other side, you can find a bathroom on the far corner of the walkway (below).

That bathroom contains the Assault Rifle’s schematic and an Energy Converter. Naturally, getting anywhere near either of those things will trigger a biophage ambush, as a monster suddenly pops up from the floor in the corner by the stall. Be ready for it.

The Assault Rifle is significantly more expensive to buy and upgrade than any other weapon in the game, but also shows up late enough in the game that you’ve probably got the money to spend on it. By default, it fires decently accurate, long-range bullets in a three-round burst, with a maximum magazine size of 25 rounds.

In typical biophage encounters, you’re generally better off with the Riot Gun, as biophages have a tendency to start a fight by already being up in your face. The Assault Rifle is better at medium to long range, where its burst fire’s very effective at taking off heads and limbs. If it’s got one solid niche, it’s that it’s a very good gun for the last fight in Callisto, where you can more easily get and stay at long range from what you’re up against.