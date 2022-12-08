Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Upgrade Your Weapons

One of the best parts about Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is its weapons. Everything from simple clubs, to rocket-propelled assault weaponry, is accounted for here and really allows the 41st Millenium to sing. Sure, it’s a serenade of death and wanton slaughter – but it’s still a tune we love to listen to.

New weapons roll around every now and then – as does new gear. The thing is, you don’t want to rest on your laurels. As you tackle more difficult missions, you are going to need better kit. That Lorenz isn’t going to carry you far, so understanding how to get new gear and tart up older stuff is essential to your long-term health.

How To Acquire New Gear

Armoury Exchange

Every Class starts with a few bits and bobs to get them started. A grenade launcher here, an autogun there. It’s all rather snazzy and fun to use, but it is also limiting. Once you have survived a mission or two, you will be able to grab new gubbins from the Armoury Exchange.

The Armoury Exchange can be found to the left of your spawn-in point when you return to the Mourningstar (it’s near the mission table). From here, you can nab weapons, curios, and cosmetics in exchange for currency – in this case, Dockets.

When you first gain access to the Armoury Exchange you won’t have much variety. As you level up, however, the list of weapon types increases drastically. Each Class has a wide variety of weapons to choose from, and grabbing a new boomstick from time to time can help change up your playstyle. The stock cycles on a timer, so check back often.

Sire Melk’s Requisitorium

Once you hit the ripe old age of Level 11, you will unlock the Requisitorium. This vendor will let you take out Weekly contracts. In exchange, you will be rewarded with a unique form of Currency. You can use this to purchase high-quality equipment. This gear is often far more powerful than your standard equipment, so checking back and performing your duties is well worth the effort.

Mission Rewards

Finally, you will be rewarded with a new weapon every now and then when completing missions. These tend to be of higher quality than your standard gear, but that’s not a guarantee.

How To Upgrade Your Gear

You can also upgrade your equipment and weapons by visiting the Shrine Of The Omnissiah. This place allows you to exchange crafting materials for upgrades to your existing kit. It is worth noting that upgrading your equipment doesn’t directly increase its stats. Instead, it will increase its rarity and add additional perks. The better the equipment, the higher the cost to upgrade.

There is very little point in upgrading your early gear as, as we said, the stats will stay the same. It’s best to hold off and upgrade more powerful weapons later in the game.

That’s all we have on Vendors and Equipment, but keep an eye out for more Warhammer 40,000: Darktide guides. We have a lot more to talk about.