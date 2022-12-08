Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Use The Auspex Scanner | Mechanics Guide

Everything you need to know about the Auspex Scanner in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

You’ve made a character, you’ve done the tutorial, and you’ve made it into your first game of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Gore, guts, guns, and (g)clubs are everywhere, and it’s an absolute blast. Suddenly, out of the blue, your party stops and stares as they are told to use a mysterious device called an ‘Auspex Scanner’. You look on in disbelief as minutes slowly crawl by and nothing is being done. Everyone is at a loss. The Horde is closing in.

If this happened to you, well, worry not. It happens to many people because the mechanic is not used often, and it is not exactly explained. Thankfully, it’s a fairly simple mechanic, and once you nail it, you will never be bogged down having to wait for that one guy who knows what he’s doing to save your bacon.

What Is An Auspex Scanner?

Auspex Scanners are super high-tech scanners that are set to detect very specific things. Sure, they look like something found in Alien but rest assured, it is very futuristic. In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide they will appear in a very small number of missions – often missions that require you to scan for various things. An early example would be hunting down corruption.

With a basic heads-up display and a series of beeps and boops, you should be able to track down your target(s) without much hassle at all. But how does it work?

How To Use An Auspex Scanner

To use an Auspex Scanner, you will need to use your fourth weapon/equipment slot. This slot is unusual because you can’t access it without the following things being present:

You must have a deployed Servo Skull (this will be an earlier objective) The Servo Skull must be in the correct position The game must tell you to use your Auspex Scanner

If all of those things have been met, then boom, you can access the Auspex Scanner. Once it is out, however, it is pretty useless without some additional input.

Firstly, you need to hold the Secondary Fire button. This will cause your character to raise the Auspex Scanner and for the display to reveal various white notes. It will also emit a series of beeps to help you find your target using audio.

Use the Auspex Scanner to find your target. Once you are nearby, it will be highlighted in a greenish-blue. Get close and then press the Primary Fire button to scan the target. Rinse and repeat until you have scanned enough of the required things.

Do be aware that enemies will spawn in regularly during these sections, and getting hit will mess up your tracking. Make sure to clear a path before you try to scan for targets. Alternatively, protect your teammates if they are trotting around trying to scan things.

That’s all we have on the Auspex Scanner, but keep an eye out for more Warhammer 40,000: Darktide guides. We have a lot more to talk about.