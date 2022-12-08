Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Use The Data-Interrogator | Mechanics Guide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a cooperative shooter where teams of up to four players need to get from Point A to Point B, without being mauled by mutants, heretics, abominations, and demons. Along the way, you will be forced to jump through some hoops, and one of those hoops just so happens to be the Data Interrogator.

The Data Interrogator is the bane of the unaware, and the scourge of the inpatient. Appearing in many missions and in several guises, players must put their reflexes to the test if they want to interrogate data…or whatever the heck this thing does. Rest assured, we can help you figure out what’s going wrong in any case.

What Is A Data-Interrogator?

Imagine a human skull. Now take that skull and ram it full of technology. Make sure it’s technology nobody in the universe understands, and make doubly certain that technology is never altered or improved in any way. Finally, make that bafflingly complex skull…thing…do a menial task on a semi-regular basis, and you should have a grasp on what this thing is.

In mechanical terms, you will use this to interact with the majority of the technology in Darktide. This could be opening a door, hacking a network, or some other traditionally simple task that is made substantially more metal in the 41st Millenium.

How To Use The Data-Interrogator

The Data-Interrogator can only be attached to mission-specific terminals. You press the Use button to start the process. This will get a timer ticking and, every now and then, a horde of enemies will spawn to cave your skull in. These are, in short, a horde defence section. Defend the Data-Interrogator long enough, and you can proceed. Fail to do so and you are likely dead, so try again later.

What makes the Data-Interrogator “interesting” is the inclusion of faulty tech. The Data-Interrogator will frequently need repairing if you are to progress, and this is much easier said than done. Approach the broken Data-Interrogator and press the Use button to enter a basic minigame.

All you have to do to win this game is press the Primary Fire button whenever the horizontally-scrolling cursor reaches the highlight sigil. Do this multiple times, and you win. The timing can be a little janky, but the process is very simple all things considered.

What makes it challenging is the inclusion of those enemies we mentioned earlier. If the player who is doing the minigame is hit by an attack, the minigame instantly ends and you will be forced to start from scratch. You will need your team to gather to defend the repairing player if you want to get through this easily.

That’s all we have on the Data-Interrogator but keep an eye out for more Warhammer 40,000: Darktide guides. We have a lot more to talk about.