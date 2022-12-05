Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Play The Ogryn Skullbreaker | Class Guide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is gloriously gory in all the right ways. Big weapons, making loud noises, whilst killing endless hordes. There is nothing quite like it on the market – even when compared to its genre counterparts like Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood. The class that champions this philosophy more than any others, however, is the Ogryn.

Big, mean, and anything but green (that would be heresy!), the Ogryn is the lovable, simple-minded brute of the imperium. Towering over even the genetically modified Astartes, Ogryns are an unstoppable hulk (but not green…again) that can go toe-to-toe with just about anything. Heck, they might even win.

Ogryn Skullbreaker Skills

What makes the Ogryn stand out from every other class is its ability to take more punishment than any other class. They might even be able to take more than the rest of your team combined. On easier missions, you might mistake the Ogryn for being unkillable. To be fair, you wouldn’t be too far off the mark.

Coupled with their incredible damage and outlandishly powerful weapons, Ogryns are a force of nature on any team. Here’s a breakdown of all their innate skills – the things that make them tick.

Skill Category Explanation Big Box Of Hurt Blitz Throw a box of grenades with great strength and enthusiasm for a single target high-damage attack. Intimidating Presence Aura +10% Heavy Melee Attack Damage (Allies in Coherency) Bull Rush Ability Charge forward, knocking enemies back and gaining 25% Attack Speed and 25% Movement Speed for 5s. Thick Skin Iconic +20% Toughness Damage Reduction and +20% Health Damage Reduction Excessive Force Iconic +25% Melee Stagger Loyal Protector Iconic Being damaged while Reviving or Assisting allies no longer interrupts you

Ogryn Skullbreaker Feats

As you level up, you will unlock new weapons and gear, but more importantly, your Ogryn will gain access to Feats. Feats are powerful passives that further augment your Abhuman menace. Here’s a breakdown.

Feat Level Explanation Lynchpin 5 100% Toughness Replenishment (Allies in Coherency) Smash ‘Em Good! 5 Replenish 20% Toughness on Single Enemy Heavy Melee Hit Best Form Of Defence… 5 Replenish 20% Toughness On Hitting Multiple Enemies with a single Heavy Melee Attack Heavyweight 10 +50% Melee Damage and +50% Damage Reduction when fighting Bulwarks, Crushers, Plague Ogryns, and Reapers. Bombs Away! 10 Hitting a Carapace Armoured, Flak Armoured, or Unyielding enemy with your Big Box Of Hurt causes grenades to be released. Blood & Thunder 10 +1 Bleed Stack on Heavy Melee Hit. Towering Presence 15 +50% Coherency Radius Lead The Charge 15 When you activate Bull Rush, allies in Coherency gain +25% Movement Speed for 4s Bullfighters 15 +10% Bull Rush Cooldown when you or an ally in Coherency kills an Elite enemy. Bloodthirst 20 +10% Damage Resistance per Bleeding Enemy in Melee range. Stacks 5 times. Hard as Nails 20 -25% Damage Taken for each ally currently Knocked Down or Incapacitated Die Hard 20 +100% Toughness replenishment while below 25% health. Payback Time 25 When an enemy damages you, gain +20% damage against enemies of the same type for 5s Knife Through Butter 25 Fully charged heavy attacks have unlimited Cleave Raging Bull 25 +5% Damage on Melee Hit for each enemy hit with the initial attack. Bull Gore 30 +2 Bleed Stacks on Enemies hit by Bull Rush Unstoppable 30 Increases the distance you travel with Bull Rush by 100%. Enemies cannot block you except Monstrosities Non-Stop Violence 30 Replenish 10% Toughness per Bull Rush Hit

Tips And Tricks To Playing The Ogryn Skullbreaker

When it comes to playing the Ogryn Skullbreaker there is one thing you need to know – you are the most dangerous member of your party. You deal the most damage, you have the most health, and you can tear your way through hordes of enemies like they were nothing.

Because of this, you want to get stuck in early and often. Your various melee weapons are brutal against hordes, and when charged up, you can send entire swathes of enemies flying across the room. If you don’t kill it, you will stun it. There are no two ways about it.

Just be aware of your bulk. We mean this mechanically and physically. Mechanically, you have a lot of HP and you take reduced damage, but you can die. This is especially true if you forget the second part – your physical size.

Ogryns are massive. This means cover won’t help you most of the time, and hordes of enemies can get more attacks on you from more angles. This makes you vulnerable if you get caught in a bad situation. Because of this, try to keep mobile and make it a priority to lock down ranged enemies.

Just because Ogryns are melee monsters doesn’t mean you should neglect your ranged weapons. Ogryns have some of the most powerful ranged weapons in the game, they are just a bit clunky to use and very inaccurate. Learn what weapons do what, where they are best employed, and make sure you use them. Do not waste the emperor’s gifts.

Finally, be the hero the team deserves. Ogryns are the only class that can revive allies without being interrupted by enemy attacks. Use this to your advantage by charging into the thick of things and picking up your comrades. It’s what you were born to do.

That’s all we have on the Ogryn Skullbreaker, but keep an eye out for more Warhammer 40,000: Darktide guides. This is an excellent game, and we have a lot more to talk about.