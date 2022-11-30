Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Defeat Geeta | Champion Walkthrough

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Elite Four defeated, there is one person who stands between you and your destiny. La Premiera herself, Chairwoman Geeta. Geeta has followed your journey closely, but she is not prepared to go down without a fight. Steel yourself, because unlike every other fight up until now, Geeta is not running a single Type.

Geeta is not bound to the ludicrous notion that one Type of Pokemon is superior, and therefore, her team is varied and powerful. Not only that, but she also has access to one of the rare Pokemon that can only be found in the depths of the Great Crater of Paldea. Sneaky trick indeed.

How To Defeat Geeta

Geeta has six Pokemon, so you’re in it for the long haul. Thankfully the Elite Four healed your party before you went to take down Geeta, and they even recharged your Tera Orb (how nice). Geeta will bring the following Pokemon during this fight:

Espathra

Gogoat

Avalugg

Kingambit

Veluza

Glimmora

Kicking things off is the Psychic Ostrich, Espathra. A Pokemon also used by Tulip earlier in the game, Espathra shouldn’t be too hard to take out. Espathra is a pure Psychic Type, so Ghost, Dark, and Bug are your go-to methods for taking it out. Even if you don’t have these attack types, Espathra is not a tanky Pokemon and should go down to most strong attacks.

Gogoat is a pure Grass Type, and this makes it susceptible to a surprising number of things. Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Bug all put a dent in Gogoats defences, so hit it hard, and get it out of the way.

Next up is Avalugg. Avalugg is quite the bulky Pokemon – especially in terms of physical DEF. However, its pure Ice typing makes it weak to a lot of types. These include Fire, Steel, Fighting, and Ground. You shouldn’t have too much troubling landing the KO in a single hit – especially if you use SpATK.

Kingambit is a very interesting Pokemon. It is rocking a Dark/Steel typing and its ability boosts its stats based on how many of its allies have fallen in battle. This can make Kingamit quite a potent threat if you don’t deal with it quickly. Its weaknesses are Fire, Fighting, and Ground. A solid hit from the likes of Skeledirge should take this thing out in one go.

Veluza rolls on up with a Water/ Psychic typing, which makes it weak to Electric, Grass, Bug, Ghost, and Dark. Veluza has pretty poor defensive stats, so land a good hit and it should be down for the count.

Glimmora is Geeta’s final Pokemon, and it’s also the Pokemon she will Terastallize. Glimmora will become a pure Ground-type Pokemon, making it incredibly susceptible to Water, Grass, and Ice attacks. Glimmora’s most interesting feature is its ability to scatter Toxic Spikes when hit. Since Glimmora is Geeta’s last Pokemon, however, the effect won’t amount to much.

With Geeta defeated, you are officially crowned Champion. Enjoy your victory with your friends, and get ready for your final confrontation with your rival. It bookends this quest and is quite the doozy.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.