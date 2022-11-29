Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Montenevera Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

If you have been following along with us on our quest to become the very best (like no one ever was), then you should be rolling up on Montenevera Gym. Montenevera is a weird place. Unlike most Towns and Cities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Montenevera can almost be seen from its closest neighbour, Glaseado.

Geographical intrigue aside, Montenevera has its own Gym and it is headed up by the unforgettable Ryme. You may recognise Ryme, and this is for good reason – she is related to one of the Teachers in your Academy, Miss Tyme. Ryme is a rapper at heart, but when she isn’t laying down beats, she is making sure your heart isn’t. That’s right, we have a Ghost Leader on our hands.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content:

Gym Order | How To Catch Ditto | How To Breed Pokemon | Evolution Items | Beginner Tips | Combat Guide

How To Complete The Montenevera Gym Test

Montenevera has one of the most straightforward tests in the game. It also just so happens to be one of the hardest if you aren’t prepared to take down some pesky ghosts. This test is the only set of battles (so far) that require you to operate in a Doubles format. This Twice the Pokemon on screen leads to all sorts of interesting interactions and challenges.

Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t going to throw you under the bus just yet. You only need to beat three trainers, and providing you have the team required, you should walk through this mostly unscathed.

Tas

Tas is the first Trainer you will have to defeat. This will bring the following Pokemon:

Shuppet

Greavard

Something important to note here is that Ghost Type Pokemon are, by their very nature, a pain in the rear. They have very few weaknesses, are straight-up immune to some attacks, and often lead the charge when it comes to high damage. Tas is bringing two pure Ghost Types in this fight in the form of Shuppet and Greavard.

If you want to take them down, make sure to bring your own Ghost OR a Pokemon who can lay down a powerful Dark attack. Ghosts are only weak to Ghost and Dark, so your options are limited beyond just hitting them with a less effective typing and hoping your raw stats carry you to victory.

Lani

With Tas down, your party will be healed and Lani will step up to the plate. She brings the following:

Haunter

Misdreavus

Lani is mixing it up slightly with their duo. Misdreavus is nothing new as it rocks pure Ghost typing. Haunter, on the other hand, is Ghost/Poison. This might seem like a spooky situation, but what it ultimately means is that Haunter has more weaknesses. Haunter is weak to Ghost, Dark, Psychic, and Ground. You may find a way to avoid going with Psychic, however, as Psychic is weak to Ghost in return.

MC Sledge

Your final challenger is MC Sledge. Once again bringing a duo with a few extra tricks, MC Sledge is probably the most difficult of the three (although that is not saying much). He brings the following:

Drifblim

Sableye

Firstly, let’s deal with the easiest of the bunch – Drifblim. Drifblim is packing Ghost/Flying and is pretty darn vulnerable to a lot of things. Ghost, Dark, Electric, Ice, and Rock will all deal massive damage to Drifblim so you should have something available to knock it out in one.

Sableye is where things get a bit trickier. Sableye is Dark/Ghost, and this typing is pretty outstanding when it comes to defences. I only has one weakness, and that is Fairy. This is a huge spanner considering no other Ghost has been weak to Fairy thus far. Thankfully, Sableye doesn’t have the best stats, so even if you are lacking the required Type, you could just brute force it.

How To Defeat Ryme

With the Gym Test complete you are free to challenge Ryme. Ryme packs four Pokemon instead of two, and this battle continues to use the doubles format. She has the following:

Mimikyu

Banette

Houndstone

Toxtricity

Right off the bat let’s talk about Mimikyu. This bugger is Ghost/Fairy which just so happens to be an excellent pair. Mimikyu is only weak to Ghost and Steel making it quite the pain at times. Not only that, its ability, Disguise, makes it very awkward to deal with. In short, Mimikyu will ignore the first hit it receives. This forces you to throw two attacks at it if you want to kill it. If you don’t do this, then beware, as Mimikyu has some pretty scary attacking stats and dishes out a lot of damage.

Thankfully Banette is a bit easier to deal with as it is rocking pure Ghost. The usual Ghost or Dark is all you need to take it out. This leads to the potential trap of this starting duo, however. Both Banette and Mimikyu have high attacking stats. Due to Mimikyu’s unique ability, you are unlikely to KO them both in a single round, leaving you wide open to at least one counterattack.

Once the first two Pokemon are dealt with, the rest of Ryme’s team is pretty uninteresting. Houndstone is pure Ghost and packs some decent defensive stats, whilst Toxtricity is a great Pokemon, but gets Terastallized into pure Ghost, making it weak to the same Pokemon Banette and Houndstone are.

Rewards For Defeating Ryme

With Ryme down, you receive your Badge and the following rewards:

$7560

TM Shadow Ball

If this is your last Gym, congratulations, it is time to take on the Elite Four.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.