Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Glaseado Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to beat Grusha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

It’s time for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to ramp up one more time, although in this case, it’s also cooling down. The next Gym on our list is in Glaseado and it is run by the icy Grusha. Grusha is a master of Ice Pokemon, which is not a particularly common type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet by virtue of the game not being entirely set on a mountain.

Grusha isn’t too difficult, however. Ice has some pretty common weaknesses and a solid team with a bit of preparation can go a long way. This is complemented by a comically simple Gym Test. This leaves Glaseado feeling a bit undercooked, which is a bit of a shame. Regardless, we’ve compiled some tips to make it even easier.

How To Complete The Glaseado Gym Test

This test is very simple, and, rather surprisingly, one of the only timed tests in the whole game. You are tasked with skidding down a mountain whilst going through checkpoints. Get to the bottom in under 90 seconds, and you are done. There is very little explanation required to get through this. The timer is incredibly generous, the controls are clunky (but graspable), and we got through it in half the required time. A fun distraction at best.

How To Defeat Grusha

Onto the main event – taking down Grusha. Grusha has an amazing visual design, and thanks to her love of Ice, a fairly interesting set of Pokemon. She brings the following:

Frosmoth

Beartic

Cetitan

Altaria

Frosmoth is one of our favourite designs in all of Pokemon, however, it is pitiful in terms of battle effectiveness. Frosmoth is Ice/Bug and this is, to be blunt, an awful pairing. It is weak to Steel and Flying – both fairly common at this point. Not only that, it is DOUBLE WEAK to Fire and Rock. Hit this thing with any Fire or Rock attack and it will crumble.

Beartic is a bit more of a threat. It has higher HP and defensive stats but is still rocking pure Ice typing. This makes it weak to some very common Types. These include Fire, Steel, Fighting, and Rock. Whilst tougher than Frosmoth, a well-trained Pokemon versed in any of these elements will take Beartic out without much hassle.

Unfortunately (for Grusha), Cetitan falls into the same trap as Beartic. A lot of bulk, pretty slow, and packing pure Ice Cetitan is therefore susceptible to all the same attacks as Beartic.

Finally, we have Altaria. This will immediately be Terastallized into Ice, making it weak to everything Beartic and Cetitan are weak too.

In short, Grusha is an absolute pushover and a single Fire Pokemon can easily sweep her entire team. Skeledirge, Arcanine, and Volcarona – to name a few – will have a field day.

Rewards For Beating Grusha

With Grusha down, you are rewarded with a badge, a photo and the following:

$8640

TM Ice Spinner

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.