Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Medali Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is at it again. After a longish gap between cities and Victory Road objectives, you find yourself in Medali. Things are starting to ramp up, and whilst still not particularly difficult, this Gym is easily one of the most memorable for a number of reasons.

Heading up Medali Gym is the hilariously on-the-nose Larry. Larry, as his appearance and demeanour suggest, is pretty darn normal. He’s a middle-aged businessman and his Pokemon of course are as normal as he is. This makes him an easy win once you get to battle, but the real challenge is getting into that battle.

How To Complete The Medali Gym Test

This test is pretty darn excellent both in concept and execution. Whilst other Gyms have been rather boring or badly implemented, this one stands out. The gist of the test is to find a secret menu option and order it. You can trial and error this if you have the time (this will take a LONG time), or you can do it the intended way – hunt down the clues.

There are three trainers in Medali and each of them has a piece of the puzzle. You need to track them down (they are NOT marked on your map) and defeat them. You could also just jump to the solution if you want to bypass all of that.

Clue #1

Right next to the Gym is a woman mumbling to herself about a clue. Her name is Gisela. Talk to her, and she will initiate a battle. She has a Level 34 Ursaring, so she isn’t messing around. Thankfully, she ONLY has an Ursaring. So take it out, take your $4760, and talk to her again.

She will reveal her clue: “Dark spot surrounded by stairs”

Behind Gisela is a drain surrounded by stairs. Walk up and interact with it to get the answer: “Fireblast”.

Clue #2

Your second clue can be found by heading to the restaurant marked on your map. Don’t enter it, however. Instead, look for a small girl named Adara who is loitering near some ice cream stands. Talk to her, defeat her Gumshoos and Greedent, take you $4760, and receive your next clue:

“Odd one out at the ice cream stands”.

With this clue in hand, head to the ice cream stand on the corner near Adara and check out the bottom option (you will need to scroll down). For some inexplicable reason, this stand also sells “Grilled Rice Balls”. This is your answer.

Clue #3

The final clue can be found by going down the alley left of the restaurant (and Adara). You will pass a man with a blue Parrot and then quickly bump into a gentleman sitting on a seat. Talk to him, and you will be forced to battle. Take out his Dunsparce, collect your $4760 reward, and get ready for your clue.

“Listen to the bluebird pokemon”

This one is even more straightforward than the last. Head to the bluebird you passed to get to the point and stand next to it for a while. It will eventually spurt out the answer: “Meedeyum”. Which is bluebird for, “Medium”.

Take all of these clues, and head to the restaurant.

What To Order For The Medali Gym Test

So the solution is to order the following:

Grilled Rice Balls

Medium

Fireblast Style

Lemon

Once ordered, you will pass the test. It’s time to take on Larry.

How To Defeat Larry

Larry is a bit of a pushover. Normal Pokemon are not known for much and they are noticeably weak to Fighting. Pawmi is excellent for this fight, as is any other Pokemon who has even a single Fighting move. If you don’t have one, then worry not, Normal is not particularly resistant to any Types either – so use anything (but Ghost!).

Larry uses the following Pokemon:

Komala (Level 35)

(Level 35) Dudunsparse (Level 35)

(Level 35) Staraptor (Level 36)

Star Raptor will be Terastallized to take away its Flying type. This is more of a blessing than anything else, so punch it with a Fighting Pokemon and win the fight. Larry should pose no threat.

Rewards For Beating Larry

For beating Larry, you will receive the following rewards:

$6480

TM Facade

With Larry down, you are halfway towards your goal of becoming Champion. Only four more badges to go!

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.