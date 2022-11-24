Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Levinca Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to defeat Iono in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

It’s been a while since your last Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it is once again time to test your mettle. Levincia is next on the chopping block, and its Electric-loving leader, Iono, will be your opponent. As before, there are a few hurdles standing between you and your prize, but we are going to help walk you through it all.

Iono is a notable step up in difficulty from Kathy and Brassius. This is, in part, due to the fact Iono isn’t sharing most of the same weaknesses. In fact, the super start of the first two Gyms, Fletchinder, is borderline useless in this encounter. New challenges and new solutions – what’s not to like?

Where To Find Levincia

Like with all of the Gyms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can find Levincia simply by checking your map. Not only is the town named, but there is also a big glowing quest marker pointing you in the right direction.

In short, if you are looking at your map whilst orientating it north, continue your journey in a counter-clockwise fashion. You will eventually hit Levincia. Once you are in Levincia, make your way to the Gym (impossible to miss as per usual). You will be greeted by a battle with Nemona as well as a Gym Challenge. Let’s get started.

How To Defeat Nemona

Nemona will challenge you to a battle when you enter Levincia Gym. You are given the option to decline this battle, however, we advise you to accept it as the EXP, money, and consumables gained from beating Nemona are worth the effort.

Nemona will use the following Pokemon:

Rockruff (Level 21)

(Level 21) Pawmi (Level 21)

(Level 21) Floragato/Crocalor/Quaxwell (Level 22)

None of these Pokemon should pose a threat to you at this point in the game. Rockruff is incredibly underwhelming and notably weak to common Typings such as Fighting and Fairy. Pawmi can be felled by using Rock or Ground – Rolycoly and its evolution line can be found early in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and can be used to great effect here. Floragato/Crocalor/Quaxwell can be one-shot with ease by your own Starter.

With Nemon defeated, you will receive:

$1320

x3 Full Heals

Head back to the Gym to start your Gym Test.

How To Complete The Levincia Gym Test

This test will require you to find Clavell in a number of (mostly) static images. Like with all Gym Challenges up until this point, there really is no challenge here. Once again there is no timer so you can take all the time in the world, and the game will directly point Clavel out if you take too long. You will also be expected to fight a few trainers along the way.

Where To Find Clavell #1

You can find Clavell to the right of the frame – sitting at a table. Upon finding him, you will be thrust into a battle with a Pokemaniac.

Pokemaniac uses the following Pokemon:

Luxio (Level 22)

Luxio is an Electric Type. One of the defining features of most Electric Type Pokemon is their low defensive stats. Luxio is no different. Use just about any Pokemon to take it out, although we would recommend avoiding using Flying or Water. You will receive $3080 for defeating him.

Where To Find Clavell #2

You can find Clavell standing behind the Pokemon Center desk to the left of the frame. This will trigger another battle with a Pokemaniac. This trainer uses the following Pokemon:

Tynamo (Level 22)

(Level 22) Flaaffy (Level 22)

The same strategy can be used here as neither Pokemon are particularly resistant to being hit really hard. You will receive $3080 for defeating him.

Where To Find Clavell #3

Clavell’s final hiding spot is on the boat to your right. Find him, and you pass.

How To Defeat Iono

With the Gym Test passed, you are free to take on Iono. Unfortunately for Iono, if you made it this far, she has no chance against you. Simply pack a Ground Type Pokemon and you will be fine. Again, Rolycoly is an excellent choice here. Failing that, a Grass Pokemon will do wonders. Whilst not Super Effective against Electric, Grass Pokemon tend to be tankier than Electric AND they aren’t weak against Electric either. In short, you will just bully them.

Iono uses the following Pokemon:

Wattrel (Level 23)

(Level 23) Belibolt (Level 23)

(Level 23) Luxio (Level 23)

(Level 23) Mismagius (Level 24)

As with all Gym Leaders, the final Pokemon in their lineup is not actually an Electric Pokemon. However, they will Terastallize them to be their chosen Type – so in this case, Mismagius will be an Electric Type. You should be able to take her entire team down without much hassle – you are likely to down each and every one of her Pokemon in a single hit if you have the right team at the right level.

Rewards For Beating Iono

Your rewards for defeating Iono are:

$4320

TM Volt Switch

Unlock Mid Terms at the Academy

With Iono defeated, you are one step closer to making it to Champion. Three Gyms down, only five more to go.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.