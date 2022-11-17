Sonic Frontiers – How To Defeat Strider | Boss Guide

What makes the boss fights on Sonic Frontiers’ second island so interesting is their shared theme. That theme not being size, scale, or even mechanical. No, every boss on this island has a gimmick. None of them can be slapped around with Homing Attacks, all of them are immune to your standard methods, and they are all rather interesting.

Strider is no exception. Strider is one of the larger bosses you can encounter in Sonic Frontiers. It’s similar in size to the likes of Asura. Unlike Asura, however, Strider is more about speed and nimbleness, and not about your ability to run up a big stompy leg. Here’s how you take this behemoth down.

More Sonic Frontiers content:

Sumo Guide | Giganto Guide | Tower Guide | Squid Guide | Asura Guide | Combat Guide | Beginner Tips | Purple Coins | Fishing Guide

How To Mount Strider

Strider can be first found wandering the desolate lands of the second island. Strider is large and imposing, but can (and must) be mounted. When the battle starts, Strider will summon a bunch of large rings that Sonic can grind on. As you grind around the ring, they will begin to glow white.

Once a ring is fully white, Sonic will be launched off. At this point, you must direct Sonic towards the next ring. Once again, you will be required to grind this ring until it is white. Rinse and repeat these steps until you make it to the top of Strider where you will be met with, you guessed it, more rings.

In this initial stage, Strider can’t harm you. The challenge is fighting the camera as the angle you are given makes it somewhat difficult to judge distance and depth.

How To Defeat Strider

Now you are on the trio of rings at the top of Strider, you simply have to grind on all three rings until they are also glowing. The catch this time is that Strider can attack. Strider will fire lightning at each ring throughout the battle, and Sonic has to dodge out of the way by moving to another ring.

From our numerous battles, it would appear Strider always fires his lightning in the same order, starting with the outer ring before making its way towards the inner ring sequentially. With that in mind, you should be able to very easily avoid these attacks and complete your ring progress.

Once all three rings have been completed, you will be able to Homing Attack Strider. Use your strongest attacks and abilities to quickly finish Strider off. This should be easy to do, and you should be able to defeat Strider before it reactivates.

If for whatever reason you fall off of Strider, you will be forced to do the whole “mounting” process again. This fight is rather short, so this shouldn’t be much of an issue or hindrance.

That’s all we have on Sonic Frontiers for now. We have plenty of guides awaiting your perusal, and more Boss Guides are on the way.