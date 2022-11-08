Sonic Frontiers – How To Get Purple Coins

Sonic Frontiers is chock-full of things to see, find, battle, and collect. Whether you are looking for Memories to progress the game, fighting larger-than-life bosses to grab some Gears or heck, just admiring the sites, Frontiers is always unravelling something new and interesting.

One gripe is the sheer number of collectables, however. Not only are there gubbins scattered around everywhere, but the different types of swag all get lost in the mix. Purple Coins are the easiest to forget since they don’t actively help towards progressing the game in any immediate way. They are important if you want to get fishing, however.

What Do Purple Coins Do?

Purple Coins don’t do anything by themselves. You can hold hundreds of these buggers and you’ll be no better off for it. Purple Coins are good for one thing, and that’s exchanging for casts at Big’s various fishing spots. The cost per cast increases the further you go into the game, and the rewards are substantial if you put some work into the minigame itself.

In short, Purple Coins are well worth picking up.

Where To Find Purple Coins

Exploring

The quickest way to find Purple Coins is to go to one of the Open Zones and explore. Purple Coins can be found in most locations – they are just hidden. As a general rule of thumb, Purple Coins like to hide on top of things. Consider climbing buildings, plateaus, pillars and the like. You’ll soon come across them.

Falling Stars

Every now and then, the world of Sonic Frontiers will experience a meteoric event. This event is heralded by a short cutscene and results in all enemies and items respawning – think Blood Moons in Breath Of The Wild. During these events, however, Sonic can wrack up a ludicrous number of Purple Coins.

For the remainder of the night, Star Chunks will litter the world. Picking up these Star Chunks will cause the Reels at the top of your screen to spin. The more matching symbols you get in a spin, the more Purple Coins you are awarded. Gather enough Chunks to get multiple spins, and you can walk away with hundreds – this is more than enough to complete Big’s fishing minigame in at least one Zone.

These events don’t come around often, but they are by far the easiest way to gather vast quantities of Purple Coins. We’d advise just playing the game normally and then cashing in massively when it crops up. Go to Big, grab some fish, and power up Sonic like there is no tomorrow.

That’s all we have on Sonic Frontiers for now. We have more guides on the way so keep your eyes peeled for those. Until then, have fun zipping around Kronos and beyond.