Sonic Frontiers Gets Another Thrilling Gameplay Video Right Before Its Release

Sonic fans might be eagerly awaiting the launch of Sega’s Sonic Frontiers, the next major installment of the franchise. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, this is a distinct installment for the series. Fans are getting an open-world Sonic title, where Sonic the Hedgehog can freely explore Starfall Islands. It’s another epic hunt for the Chaos Emeralds and one that we’re sure the development team is hopeful fans will take up with. But, again, it’s a new template experience the team opted for with this particular game, and best of all, if you’re just finding out about this game, the wait is already nearly over.

In Sonic Frontiers, fans are once again tossed into the iconic role of Sonic the Hedgehog. This time, the story follows Sonic and his friends finding themselves sucked into a wormhole. Upon landing, the group becomes separated in a strange new world. We will be exploring a world called the Starfall Islands, a location in which the evil Dr. Eggman thrived. To find a means of escape, Sonic must begin his hunt for the Chaos Emeralds and his friends.

As mentioned, there is a brand-new video available for the game. This comes from Famitsu, where fans can take a look at nine minutes of footage. Of course, it’s not a continuous nine minutes, as there are cuts showing off different aspects of the game. But, this does provide another look into the world environment. Like previous videos for the game, this looks like a fast-paced action-adventure title filled with the iconic platforming that Sonic the Hedgehog is known for.

It will be interesting to see just how the reception ends up for Sonic Frontiers. This new direction could be a winner, much like how Nintendo delivered an open-world The Legend of Zelda title with Breath of the Wild. Although, we can get our answer reasonably quickly now.

Sonic Frontiers is gearing up for its big release. At the moment, the game is set to launch tomorrow, November 8, 2022. That’s right; you can dive into the open world of Starfall Islands this week. Furthermore, you might be pleased to know this game is available on an assortment of platforms upon its launch. You can pick up Sonic Frontiers for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and lastly, the Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the new gameplay video footage in the video embedded above.

