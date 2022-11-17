Sonic Frontiers – How To Defeat Sumo | Boss Guide

There are a surprising number of bosses in Sonic Frontiers. Not all of them are larger-than-life rollercoasters, heck, some of them are barely even spectacles. However, Sumo, the focus of this guide, manages to impress despite its rather limited size thanks to its unique mechanics.

Sumo is, as the name suggests, a bit of a wrestler. Once approached, you are cast into an energy-roped ring, and it’s up to you to defeat this nigh-indestructible husk. Understanding Sumo is not too difficult, but actually executing the correct strategy can be a smidge finicky. Let’s knock him out of the ring, shall we?

Disabling Sumo’s Attacks

Sumo only has one Phase, but that Phase can take a while to get through depending on your aim. You can find Sumo as early as the second Island in Sonic Frontiers, and you will bump into this guy multiple times when exploring. On approach, he will conjure an inescapable ring, forcing you to fight to the death.

Attacking Sumo is pointless as Sumo is impervious to all of your speedy moves. Sumo has a gimmick, and to win, you need to exploit it (multiple times based on your stats and unlocked abilities).

First things first, you need to disable Sumo’s ability to attack you. To do this, simply do a Cyloop. This won’t make Sumo vulnerable to attack, but it will make it less likely that you will be killed during the fight.

How To Defeat Sumo

Next, you need to break Sumo’s rock-solid defence. To do this, you need to bounce Sumo into the electrified “ropes” that make up the ring. To do this, Homing Attack into the ropes. This will open up a pinball-like minigame where you need to bounce off various ropes to gain momentum and then end your bounce by crashing into Sumo. The more you bounce, the further you will knock him. Try to avoid launching yourself into the electric ropes, however.

Once Sumo collides with the electric ropes, it will be stunned and open for an actual attack. Unleash your most powerful combos. It is unlikely you will have the damage to kill Sumo in a single rotation, so rinse and repeat this a second time for the win.

If you die in this encounter, you will be sent back to the last checkpoint, so you can either go around Sumo to avoid the fight, or, give it another go.

Do be aware that Sumo can be a bit awkward to fight as the positioning of the ropes and Sumo adds a little bit of variance making the act of bouncing him with enough force somewhat inconsistent. Just keep trying, and when in doubt, bait Sumo towards the ropes, dash behind it and then do a quick bounce.

That’s all we have on Sonic Frontiers for now. We have plenty of guides awaiting your perusal, and more Boss Guides are on the way.