Sonic Frontiers – How To Defeat Asura Guardians | Boss Guide

Sonic Frontiers has plenty of great moments – most of which involve Sonic zipping around at the speed of sound. This leaves combat feeling a smidge undercooked at times. One area of combat that gets our attention piqued is the various boss fights that litter the world. Often, these are larger-than-life encounters, and even when they are a bit more manageable, they feel epic.

Asura is one of the first bosses you will encounter in Sonic Frontiers, and it is also one of the bosses you will bump into the most when exploring Kronos. Asura is monstrously large, has a few interesting mechanics, and is a lot of fun to take down. Well, it can be when the camera isn’t losing its mind that is.

What Are Asura Guardians?

Asura Guardians are large constructs that consist of three sections – each of which houses a connective node at the top of the construct, and a large arm that dangles down near the floor. Asura Guardians are massive, but their size is their biggest weakness. They are also slow, making them ideal targets for Sonic and his proclivity for speed.

Attacks & Mechanics

Asura Guardians don’t have many ways to attack Sonic. In fact, they only have one attack – two if you are being generous. They do have some mechanical trickery up their oversized sleeves, however.

Attacks

Attack Explanation Counter Arm Slam Asura raises one of its mighty arms and slams it down in an attempt to hit Sonic. The arm will stay in place for a short while. This attack is very slow and clearly telegraphed. Simply run away from Asura, and when the attack lands, you can make your approach. Orbital Energy Orb Asura will summon an orbital projectile to protect its weak points. This will cause damage to Sonic if he makes contact with it. This is rather awkward to avoid, but it really does boil down to timing. You can also use more advanced attacks like Slam to bypass it entirely or use Sonic’s ranged attack to attack from safety.

Mechanics

Asura has a few mechanics that make it interesting to fight. Firstly, you have to climb Asura to defeat it. To climb Asura, you need to bait its Arm Slam. This will give you a window to run up its arm and get to its weakness.

Secondly, Asura has three phases, with each phase getting more difficult. Phase one is very simple, as all you have to do is scale Asura and destroy its weak point. You can use the Blue Gates to scale Asura faster. Phase two makes climbing Asura more of a challenge as Red Gates will appear on its body, which will knock Sonic back on contact. Phase three summons more Red Gates and also introduces Asura’s Orbital Energy Orb defensive attack.

How To Defeat Asura Guardians

Now we know how Asura Guardians work, we can take the bugger down and claim our rewards. First things first – you need to scale Asura. In Phase one, this is very simple. Bait its attack, use a Blue Gate to boost up its arm, and then unleash Homing Attacks until you destroy one of Asura’s arms. This will launch off of Asura and start Phase two.

In Phase two, Asura will attack in the same way, however, Red Gates will start to appear. You can easily avoid them by either jumping over them or side-stepping them and entering a Blue Gate. This will again launch you up Asura and allow you to attack its weak point – destroying another arm.

Asura’s final phase will spawn a lot of blue and red gates, and these are much harder to avoid. We recommend jumping over the first lot of gates, hitting the next Blue Gate, and then immediately side-stepping OR jumping to avoid the approaching Red Gate. This will get you to the top, and expose Asura’s final weak point.

This time Asura will be projected, so we advise using Sonic’s ranged attack (press L2, LT, or ZR on your controller). This will destroy Asura’s last arm, and end the fight.

The biggest thing to note here is that due to Asura’s size and Sonic’s potential speed (especially when going through Blue Gates), the camera can get very sporadic. This can make getting on top of Asura very difficult. There’s nothing you can really do about it, so if you get knocked off due to a janky camera, try again. Asura struggles to deal damage, so you shouldn’t die if you stay on your toes.

That’s all we have for Sonic Frontiers for now. Check out our other guides for more information and keep an eye out for more boss guides coming soon.