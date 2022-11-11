Sonic Frontiers – How To Defeat Squid Guardians | Boss Guide

Wandering around with the wide open world of Sonic Frontiers can lead to some interesting sights. Maybe you come across a waterfall reminiscent of Mystic Falls. Perhaps you’ll find a fun traversal challenge. Sometimes you might even encounter a giant sky serpent that flies around the place like a destructive dragon of myth – who knows?

Well, that “dragon” is actually a Squid (apparently), and it’s one of the many bosses you can find and fight in Sonic Frontiers. You can find them scattered across Kronos, and they can be quite the pain to defeat the first time you give them a go. This is for a number of reasons which will get into shortly.

What Are Squid Guardians

Squid Guardians are probably the most impressive of all the bosses on Kronos Island. They are massive in the sense that they are incredibly long. They have a solid body and then a long flowing energy trail that resembles a very impressive tail or tentacle. They don’t often attack Sonic directly if he is not posing a threat, but the moment you become a nuisance, Squid Guardians can be quite deadly.

You can find them flying around Kronos and you can spot them a mile off.

Attacks & Mechanics

Squids don’t have many attacks, and they only really have one mechanic. What’s most impressive about Squids, however, is how quickly they can kill you if you are unprepared. They are not pushovers on the first encounter, so get ready to dodge.

Attacks

Attack Explanation Counter Energy Balls Squid will fire a series of energy balls for sonic to dodge down several lanes in various patterns Try and stay in the centre lane and use your shoulder buttons to dodge to the left and right as needed. This can be quite difficult due to the camera angle. Tentacle Attack Once Sonic has reached Squid’s body, it will start to attack with its tentacles. These are very well telegraphed To prevent getting slapped by Squid, whenever it telegraphs its attack, press and hold your Parry buttons. This will stagger Squid and allow you to counterattack unimpeded.

Mechanics

Squid only has one mechanic, and that is its energy trail. This trail can (and must) be run on if you are planning on taking this thing down. To get onto the energy trail, Sonic should try and find a high location near Squid’s patrol. Once Squid flies by, jump onto the trail and start running.

Squid will do a few loops and twirls to slow you down, but as a general rule, keep the Boost button held down the entire time. Your aim is to get to the start of the trail and attack Squid’s head/body to start the fight proper.

How To Beat Squid Guardians

Squid is quite a challenge on your first attempt, and it does require some quick reflexes to dodge his attacks when on his energy trail, however, once you reach Squid’s body, things get much easier.

We have already covered how to get to Squid’s body, so we won’t go over that again. Just note that when you are close to Squid’s body, you need to do a Homing Attack to trigger the next phase.

Squid will conjure a small battle area for you to fight on. All you have to do to defeat Squid is attack it relentlessly. Use Homing Attacks, use special abilities like Slam, etc. Spam your attacks as much as possible to deal as much damage as you can. When Squid goes to attack, cease your assault and enter Parry Stance. Once you Parry Squid, continue your attack.

Provided you are attacking as much as you can and you Parry any of Squid’s attacks, Squid should go down very quickly. If you take too long, then Squid will go back to Phase one and you will need to chase it down for a second time. This is quite tedious, so try and avoid that scenario.

It is possible to defeat Squid before it runs away even with only Level One Power.

That’s all we have on Sonic Frontiers for now. We have plenty of guides awaiting your perusal, and more Boss Guides are on the way.