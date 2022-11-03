A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 11

Things have gotten appropriately apocalyptic in Chapter 11 of A Plague Tale: Requiem, but at least you’re on the verge of getting some answers about the Macula. This chapter is all about some old-fashioned gunpowder archeology, with all the broken walls, explosive canisters, and ancient puzzles you could ever want.

Here’s a guide to the best stuff to steal from the Order’s 6th-century hangout in Chapter 11 of Requiem, “The Cradle of Centuries.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles – Chapter 11

This is a combat-light, exploration-heavy chapter that nonetheless contains some of the most disturbing imagery in the game. It’s also got some of the more complicated obstacles that you’ve faced so far, because there’s nothing like an ancient alchemical lab/fortress for unnecessarily complex machinery. None of them are that hard to get past, but it does take a little legwork.

Feather #6: European goldfinch

This is one of those secret collectibles that you’ll probably get by accident because it looks like what you’re supposed to be doing to progress with the level.

Once you’ve made it into the Order’s underground lair, you’ll be introduced to the wonderful world of solving all your problems with Greek fire. After you use Sophia’s canister to blast open the first stuck gate, you’ll now have access to a room with a workbench in it.

Next to that workbench, another canister of Greek fire sits behind a weak wooden fence (above). Get to a safe distance and peg it with an Ignifer to detonate it, which destroys the fence and lets you duck under the hole in the wall. Pick up the feathers from the floor in the next room to get the collectible.

Souvenir #19: The Chateau d’Ombrage

Make your way further into the Order’s underground lair, and you’ll eventually reach a circular dais at around the same time that the rats catch back up to you.

There’s a souvenir in this room that’s a little complicated to reach. It sounds like a lot when you try to describe the process in writing, but once you’re in-game and looking at the situation, it’s relatively straightforward.

If you’re facing the exit bridge from the lit brazier, turn to your right. You can use the rope point here to hook and drag a cart over to you. This is the cart you’ll eventually use to make your escape, but it’s actually on a track. That means you can’t push it to the exit right away because there’s a pile of wreckage blocking it.

Push the cart along the track to that wreckage, as far as it’ll go. If you turn right at this point, you’ll see a large chest against the side of the dais, with a valuable piece of Pyrite on a crate nearby. You can reach the goods by using Sophia’s prism on the cart’s brazier to create a small but usable safe space around yourself.

This would be a worthwhile detour on its own, but you can drop off the edge of the dais here and reach a hidden ledge. Inspect the plans on the table to get credit for the souvenir.

From here, you’ll need to improvise to find a way back to the cart, since you’re now just out of line of sight from it, so you can’t use Sophia’s prism. There’s a chest of reagents next to the souvenir, so your most resource-efficient escape route might be to throw an Ignifer pot onto the top of the ledge before you climb it. For added peace of mind, drop some Tar onto the flame patch.

It’s a lot faster, if you care about that sort of thing, to go left off the dais first and clear the wreckage before you go right to grab the souvenir. The wreckage is just too useful a landmark for the purposes of writing this guide.

Souvenir #20: His toys

Before you start dealing with the massive locked vault, turn 180 degrees and look along the wall that’s now on your left. You’ll spot a door with a red flag hung next to it. (It can join all the other red flags that Amicia’s ignoring in this game.)

Send Hugo through the child-sized hole in the wall next to the door so he can unlock it for you. Inside, inspect the table against the back wall to unlock this souvenir.

Secret Chest #9

In the rat-infested chamber beyond the vault door, you’ll end up having to go solo for a minute in order to fix (read: constructively break) the parts of the bridge mechanism that the rats have jammed up.

After you raise the second piece of the bridge, you should spot this secret chest on your own, which is visible on the other side of some rat muck (below). “Rat muck” is, of course, a highly technical term.

Use your sling to break the fragile part of the counterweight right next to the muck blockade, then scoot through it.

You’ll have a short conversation with Sophia and Hugo on the other side of the chains. During it, turn left, walk down the ledge, and scoot through another set of chains to reach the secret chest.

It’s got a pot, a couple of crossbow bolts, some Pieces, and a Tool for you.