10 Best Cooperative Zombie Nintendo Switch Games

Games are always better with friends, especially ones that include the players being hunted down by vicious flesh-hungry mongrels. Below are a few intense zombie-Esque games that really set themselves apart from the rest in terms of co-op and multiplayer modes.

#10 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is yet another action role-playing horror game that is all about survival. While players embark on a journey through a post-apocalyptic open-world, they will encounter horrific infected humans who have a taste for human flesh. The overall feel of the game gives off more of a free-roaming experience, which is a nice change from the first game.

Players will craft a wide array of weapons, find supplies and defeat oncoming hordes of zombies alongside friends of all factions. Speaking of factions, players must be sure to choose carefully, as choices in the game will affect the entire gameplay in the future. Teaming up with others and sticking together is a sure way to survive the night cycles. We would rank this a bit lower but right now we’re still waiting for the Nintendo Switch port to make its way out this year.

#9 Bloody Zombies

Bloody Zombies features a phenomenal co-op mode where players can choose from up to four different survivors who have been banded together in order to defeat the array of zombies that seem to have taken over. The game is cross-platform so that players will never run out of friends to take on the horde with.

While players can play solo, why would they want to? Every game is better with friends. Having multiple people in this game is vital to overcome the many obstacles that are thrown the gamer’s way at any given moment.

#8 Resident Evil 6

Much like its predecessors, Resident Evil 6 is all about survival. The game features a four-player co-op mode While players enjoy their single-player experience, they are able to add in a friend or stranger at any given moment.

This includes scenes where quick-timed events occur or times when a player is just struggling to keep afloat on their own. This is a very neat mechanic to have in-game, as players never know when they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

#7 Zombie Army Trilogy

A hectic third-person tactical shooter, Zombie Army Trilogy is another game that features a very cool co-op mode. The game includes remastered versions of Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 1, 2, and 3. Players have the option to take on the zombies solo, or with two to four players. Gamers will battle through three intense campaigns with their friends, making for a fun experience all around.

#6 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 takes place between the events of Resident Evil 5 and 6. Much like the first Resident Evil Revelations, the game features a Raid mode for gamers to work together to reach a common goal.

This game goes much more in-depth with higher-quality graphics, gore like no other, more missions, new characters to choose from, and new enemies that players will encounter. The game also includes new scenarios to add even more fresh content, including around 200 missions, which is sure to keep anyone engaged for long periods of time.

#5 Dying Light

Dying Light is a survival horror game created by Techland set in the first-person perspective. Players will need to be tactical and agile to defeat the various enemies that come their way using traps and weapons they come across along the way. With more than 100 weapons to choose from, it shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat the horrifying creatures that lurk in the shadows.

The game also features an amazing four-player co-op version where gamers will team up to explore Harran and finish the game’s campaign as a group. More so, there are even co-op challenges that can be completed to gain experience. One of which, players will need to defeat as many infected as possible and race against not only the clock but each other to receive an airdrop with much-needed supplies.

#4 Resident Evil Revelations

In this survival horror game, Resident Evil Revelations, gamers must complete a series of harrowing and terrifying episodes to make progress. Raid mode is a team-based game mode where players will need to stick together in order to fight their way through the campaign. As players progress, the battles will become harder and harder to complete, making teamwork vital. Gamers will need to work together to avoid and evade enemy attacks to increase their chances of survival.

#3 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 is a third-person shooter video game known to be one of the major installments within the Resident Evil series. The game showcases two-player co-op gameplay, amazing graphic quality, and gore that is sure to make even the most seasoned gamer a little bit queasy.

There are plenty of hardcore boss battles and quick-timed events that keep players engaged and on the edge of their seats throughout the entire ride. The franchise is known for having amazing storylines that keep everyone immersed deep within the events that take place.

#2 World War Z: Aftermath

A third-person shooter that features giant hordes of zombies, World War Z: Aftermath is a great game zombie-lovers should add to their list. Four players will take on these hordes of man-eating monsters in a total of seven locations, including New York and Tokyo.

There are multiple classes to choose from to take customization to new heights. Gunslingers specialize in ranged attacks, while The Medic is there to provide support and heal the players as they face flesh-eating zombies running at them in full force.

#1 Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville

One of the most fun and challenging games to ever hit the market, Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville is just as amazing as its predecessors.

This is a third-person shooter where players need to defeat the oncoming horde of zombies. In their brand new co-op mode, Team Deathmatch, players will now be able to battle head-to-head against each other. The game also features more multiplayer game modes such as split-screen, Turf Takeover, and Team vanquish to make a few.