38 Best Upcoming AAA Games of 2023

Looking for some heavy hitter video game titles coming out in 2023? We have you covered. In this list, we will highlight the best AAA video game titles coming out into the marketplace. Keep an eye out for these games and mark your calendars for their upcoming launch dates.

#38 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release date: March 9, 2023

Skull & Bones was unveiled to be a pirate tactical action game. Players will take the role of commanding your ship, searching for loot, battle, and avoiding the law. The game was mainly showcased with players going around the oceans on a ship, so there didn’t look much in terms of freely roaming around on land. Initially, the previous development update had this game coming out towards the end of 2022. Unfortunately, Ubisoft required more time to work on the project which pushed the game back to March of 2023.

#37 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t had the best of runs since its launch back in December of 2020. In fact, it’s almost two years since its arrival and yet the game is still not 100% fixed. However, CD Projekt Red isn’t going to give up on the content that it wants to make for the title. As proven by the reveal of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The teaser for it shows V signing on with the “New United States of America”, and going on a mission for them as a result. But Johnny Silverhand thinks that this is a “bad idea”. You’ll have to see which side is right when the DLC comes out in 2023.

#36 Like A Dragon Ishin

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yakuza series has come in many forms over the years, and the fanbase has long loved it for that. But, there was a title that has loomed in the background that was “lost” to time, and they’ve been begging for it to come back. Now, it’s finally happening.

Like a Dragon Ishin will take the legendary Yakuza characters and put them out of their element by going to the 1860s in a fictional version of Kyoto, Japan. Here, you’ll embody a familiar face, but with a different story. One of a man who is determined to take Japan out of its Shogunate state and lead it to a new era!

Will you be “like a dragon” and ensure it happens?

#35 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Exoprimal is a PvPvE FPS mixing futuristic exosuits and dinosaurs. An artificial intelligence called Leviathan is threatening the world. Your goal is to find a way to destroy it by slashing countless dinosaurs on your way, from T-Rex to Triceratops and Raptors.

The main game mode of Exoprimal pits two teams of five players as they need to slay dinos and complete various objectives. Players can select an exosuit for these missions, each having its own perks, whether to tank, heal, or blow everything up. If dinosaurs are the obvious main enemies to defeat in Exoprimal, beware of other players as well as the game features PvP battles.

#34 Destiny 2 Lightfall

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release date: February 28, 2023

If you’ve been waiting for the next big piece of DLC in Destiny 2, well, the wait will be over next year, as Destiny 2 Lightfall will be arriving next February, and it’s promising quite a bit.

Not the least of which is a Cyberpunk-style city that is set on Neptune of all places. What’s more, Calus is back as a villain, and that means that it’s truly time to start off the final part of the “light versus dark” saga that Destiny has been building up for quite some time now.

There are other aspects here too that’ll get players excited, including new subclasses, the new city to explore, and more. But just how good it’ll be will depend on how it is when it launches in 2023.

#33 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Pragmata is Capcom’s take on sci-fi, Kojima-esque action-adventure games. It is set in a dystopian near-future and the reveal trailer left us with more questions than answers.

The trailer shows someone in what looks like a spacesuit, walking down the streets of an empty New York City. Then a little girl appears, then a holographic cat, and then… Reality seems to shatter, a satellite falls down from the sky, and the trio ends up on the Moon. Pragmata seems like quite a unique experience, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out what it is truly about.

#32 Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was first announced back in 2019, alongside the reveal of the Xbox Series X. This game is a sequel to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which follows the story of Senua, a character struggling with psychosis and the voices in her head.

During The Game Awards 2021, Ninja Theory shared an impressive trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Senua is leading a group into a cave to try and trap a giant. Their mission failed and the giant awaken, destroying everything in his wake. The exact story of this sequel is still a mystery, but Senua and the voices in her head are back with a new adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5.

#31 Gothic 1 Remake

Developer: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Gothic franchise is actually a bit bigger than most people remember. But the key thing here is that the games have been deep and full of story and fun to be had.

Now, a new studio has been made with the express purpose to go and make a Gothic 1 Remake and design it to be both completely modern, and yet one that adheres to what is the original game. We’ve seen a lot of remakes as of late, and some of them do indeed push the games beyond what they were before.

So, can this one live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see!

#30 Tekken 8

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Tekken franchise is one of the longest-running, and most endearing, fighting game franchises out there, and for good reason. The series is known for its brutal fighting system, fun characters, and a fierceness about it that puts it above other franchises.

Tekken 7 is widely hailed as the best in the line because of not only its story, but the overall focus on gameplay and customization to make sure everyone enjoyed it. Now, Tekken 8 must try to top it, and the reveal trailer showed that things are picking up right where they left off. Jin and Kazuya are at it once more, and the game looks beautiful.

#29 Alone in the Dark

Developer: Pieces Interactive

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

While many might not remember it, it was Alone in the Dark that helped set the tone for franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Bringing horror to video games in a way that wasn’t done before.

It eventually fell to the wayside, but something like that doesn’t stay buried for long. And now, THQ Nordic has revealed that Alone in the Dark will be coming back via their studio, and the team behind it are behind games like Amnesia and Soma, meaning that they are minds that are adapted for horror.

There isn’t much known about the game outside of it being called Alone in the Dark. But the team are aiming to build a modern horror masterpiece. So be on the lookout for more info.

#28 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

Are you ready to go back to where it all began once again? Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going to be one of the titles in the franchise, but there will be a few key difference this time around.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll play as Basim 20 years before the events of Valhalla, and this time you’ll see him in the ancient version of Baghdad. But the “return to the beginning” will be a reference to the gameplay. It’ll be about the original three building blocks of the series. The stealth, the assassinations, and parkouring all over the city.

Baghdad will be big enough to have a lot of fun in, so you’ll want to check this out when it arrives.

#27 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 24, 2023

U.S. government special agent Leon S. Kennedy is back in 2023 with the remake of Resident Evil 4. The game goes over the events of the original 2005’s Resident Evil 4 but takes the horror side up a notch.

Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the daughter of the U.S. President, who was kidnapped by a mysterious Spanish cult. His journey leads him to a rural village in Spain, where people seem to worship a mind-controlling parasite. The revamped graphics of the remake make Resident Evil 4 even scarier than before.

#26 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

13 years after the original Alan Wake, the eponymous novelist is back for more adventures in 2023. The original game followed the adventures of Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mysteries behind his wife’s disappearance. The game was an action-adventure game with six episodes, each with its plot twists and cliffhangers. Alan Wake 2 won’t be like that.

Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake 2 is not an action-adventure game with horror elements, but a real survival horror game. If you haven’t played the original game, then don’t worry. Remedy Entertainment stated that there is no need to play Alan Wake to understand its sequel.

#25 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Q4 2023

In 2020, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake. As its name suggests, this game is a remake of the popular 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake doesn’t cover the entire story of the original game. It is the first in a planned trilogy of games, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second one.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up the adventures of Cloud and his friends where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended. The heroes are leaving Midgar, with Cloud and Sephiroth taking a walk into a wider world in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s reveal trailer.

#24 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Developer: Aspyr

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, also known as KOTOR, is one of the most popular Star Wars game series. The original MMORPG came out in 2003, with a sequel releasing a year later, the third opus in 2008, and various expansions coming afterward. A remake of the original game will be making its way sson to PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will go over the main events of the original 2003’s game, but with nowadays technology. Besides the updated graphics and controls, the game will be similar to the original one, minus some characters whose actors had to retire in the meantime.

#23 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: Early 2023

From the developers of Nioh comes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, an adventure packed with action and dramatic storytelling that takes place in late-era Han Dynasty China. Based upon the 14th-century historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will see players stepping into the shoes of a heroic militia soldier who must overcome great odds during their mysterious missions across the Kingdom. In a land that’s overcome with destruction, chaos and deadly enemies, players will experience an epic narrative and action-based gameplay during their adventures through the game’s world. This is an intriguing-looking new game that’s teeming with supernatural elements as well as lots of Chinese mythology and folklore. Definitely one to keep an eye out for as it’s set to be released in the early part of next year.

#22 Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

As a remake of the iconic stealth shooter from 2002, the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell remake has a lot to live up to. With that in mind, it’s good to know that Ubisoft Toronto is essentially building the game from the ground up in a fully-fledged remake, using the same state-of-the-art technology it’s using to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Fans of the original game will be excited to see the game retain its roots in stealth mechanics, as well as keep the same linear structure of the original Splinter Cell. This won’t be a massive Ubisoft-style open-world adventure, but will instead focus on the core tenets of gameplay that made the original Splinter Cell so popular. The game will also bring protagonist Sam Fisher back into action, which will certainly delight those who enjoyed his combat and espionage skills back in the early 2000s.

#21 Horizon Call of the Mountain

Developer: Guerrilla Games, Firesprite

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation VR2

Release date: TBA

As the PSVR 2 is on the way, Horizon Call of the Mountain could be the first game to make its purchase worthwhile. This VR game is set in the universe of the Horizon game series, putting players in the middle of a post-apocalyptic version of the United States filled with deadly machines.

Horizon Call of the Mountain follows the adventure of a new character in the series, Ryas. This disgraced former Carja soldier is searching for redemption, and his journey will take him throughout the lands of the Carja and Nora homelands.

#20 The Last of Us Factions

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows (TBC)

Release date: 2023

The Last of Us Factions is the multiplayer spin-off of Naughty Dog’s popular action-adventure game series. If Factions was initially meant to be the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2, this is now a standalone title set in the game’s universe.

We don’t know much about The Last of Us Factions yet. Naughty Dog shared some concept art of the game during Summer Game Fest and declared the game has been under development for two years already. The game has its own story and is as big as the single-player games from the series. If The Last of Us Factions is anything like the multiplayer mode from the original game, players will have to choose a faction and help survivors while fighting against other players.

#19 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Empire and the unfamous Inquisitors chased him down throughout the galaxy. Cal destroyed a token leading to Force-sensitive children, and that was the end of his story so far. That is, until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Besides knowing that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the previous adventures of Cal, we don’t have much information about the game. It will probably keep the same mechanics as its predecessor, mixing immersive lightsaber battles with some puzzles to serve a story that will become canon in the Star Wars universe.

#18 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: January 27, 2023

In 2008, players discovered a now-iconic horror space game series: Dead Space. 15 years and six games later, Motive Studios is bringing Dead Space back with a remake of the original game.

The Dead Space remake keeps the same plot as the original game. The story takes place in the 26th century and follows the adventures of engineer Isaac Clarke. He is assigned to a repair vessel that goes to a planetary mining ship to investigate a distress call. The ship is under attack by mutated human corpses, and Isaac needs to survive and save the crewmates.

#17 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

After the controversial release of Diablo Immortal and its pay-to-win model, the popular ARPG from Blizzard is back with a new opus. Diablo IV continues the story of its predecessor, Diablo III. Cultists summoned a new threat, Lilith, and your goal is to slay countless demons and defeat Lilith.

Diablo IV features on the same mechanics as the previous entries in the Diablo series. The game includes five different classes, relying either on physical strength or magic. The action of Diablo IV spans five different regions filled with monsters, dungeons, and random events.

#16 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

Four years after taking us on a road trip in Final Fantasy XV, the popular JRPG series is back in 2023 with a brand new title. Final Fantasy XVI is darker than its predecessor, filled with monsters and evil humans who want to shatter the peace of the fantasy world of Valisthea.

The staples of all Final Fantasy games are here: nations on the verge of conflict, powerful summons like Ifrit and Titan, several monsters to slay, some magic, and of course a charismatic hero ready to save the world.

#15 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

Spidey is back to swing around Manhattan in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set to release in 2023 on PlayStation 5. This sequel continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as the two friendly neighborhood Spider-Men have to stop supervillains from wreaking havoc in New York City.

Among the bad guys threatening NYC is Venom, the alien symbiote that had his own movie back in 2018. Venom won’t be the only villain starring in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as Insomniac Games confirmed Peter and Miles will need to face several enemies.

#14 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Good news for those who waited for their Hogwarts letter without ever receiving it: you will finally be able to join the wizarding school in 2023. At least, in a video game.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that turns you into an apprentice wizard. The game is set in the late 1800s, and you play as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If this game is a brand new story and is not connected to Harry Potter and You-Know-Who, it keeps the iconic locations and experiences of the Wizarding World. You can choose your house, cast spells, brew potions, fly on a broom, and wander around the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

#13 Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

What if one day, as you are living your life peacefully, you got teleported to a foreign, fantasy world? That’s what happened to Frey Holland, the main character of Forspoken.

This New Yorker is transported to the fantasy world of Athia, a beautiful place ridden with monstrous creatures. To help her find her way home without ending up as a snack for these monsters, Frey can count on her newfound magical abilities. She will have to repel countless enemies, craft new items, and upgrade her skill points to become more powerful.

#12 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Developer: Bloober Team

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Silent Hill fans eagerly await Konami’s team to bring the franchise back to life. It’s been years since we received a game, but in October of 2022, Konami finally unveiled their plans for the IP. One of the projects in the works is a remake of Silent Hill 2, one of the more highly praised installments of the entire franchise. The Bloober Team, the folks behind The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch, are working on this remake. The development team also noted that they are trying to keep the original story intact but providing new means to immerse players into this horrifying game world further. One of the ways they are doing that is with an over-the-shoulder camera. Veteran players and newcomers will get a chance to step into the role of James Sunderland, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill with hopes that his believed deceased wife is still alive.

#11 Marvel’s Wolverine

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man games on PlayStation, is back with another superhero game. The developer unveiled Marvel’s Wolverine, a new game starring the famous adamantium-clawed mutant.

Marvel’s Wolverine is still in early development, and we don’t know much about the game yet. As it is developed by the same team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we can expect similar action-adventure gameplay, but nothing is official yet. Marvel’s Wolverine is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so you will need to secure one of Sony’s consoles if you want to play this game.

#10 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Release date: 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game inspired by James Cameron’s popular movie. You play as a Na’vi, one of the blue guys from the planet Pandora. The RDA, a human non-governmental organization, is threatening the peace of the planet. Your goal to push them back will embark you on a journey across the Western Frontier of Pandora.

If Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was meant to release alongside James Cameron’s movie in December 2022, Ubisoft decided to push back its release date to make it “perfect.”

#9 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest project from the creators of the Batman: Arkham series. Amanda Waller, a high-ranking government official, forms a team of supervillains to protect Metropolis against an alien threat. This team, also known as the Suicide Squad, includes popular DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

This action-adventure game doesn’t feature superheroes wanting to do good around them. Instead, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is filled with bad guys who don’t have much of a choice but to obey orders. Each squad member has their own unique abilities to defeat their enemies across an open-world version of Metropolis.

#8 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Capcom made quite an impression during PlayStation’s June State of Play when it revealed the first trailer for Street Fighter 6. The popular fighting game series is back and packs new features and a revamped look at returning characters.

On top of the traditional fighting mode, Street Fighter 6 brings two new additional modes: World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour is a single-player story mode with a 3D world to explore, while Battle Hub is an online lobby for players to hang out together. Fights are also revamped with a new feature of Street Fighter 6 called Drive. This charging bar allows characters to perform deadly attacks but stuns them afterward. A powerful tool than can also backlash in the wrong hands.

#7 Perfect Dark

Developer: The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

Among the various remakes coming to Xbox Series X/S in 2023 is a franchise that began on Nintendo 64. Perfect Dark, an FPS developed by Rare in 2000, is getting a reboot this year. Xbox promised this Perfect Dark reboot would provide an “AAAA” experience, whatever that means.

Perfect Dark is a Microsoft exclusive. We don’t know much about the game yet, but if it is anything like the original game it should feature interstellar wars, aliens, reptile-like creatures, and evil human companies. The reveal trailer also shows pyramids, so chances are we’ll travel to Egypt at some point.

#6 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

For the first time in its history, a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game is coming to consoles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the fourth game in the series, will release on Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new title aims to revive the series, which stopped in 2009 with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was supposed to come out in 2012 as Call of Pripyat’s sequel, but was canceled on the year of its intended release. The game is now back on track, with a release window set in 2023.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is an FPS set in the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Mutated monsters and stalkers are roaming around this open world, and it is up to you to take part in a non-linear journey to decide the fate of this zone.

#5 Forza Motorsport 2023

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

The iconic Xbox-exclusive racing franchise is back in 2023 with a brand new game. Six years after Forza Motorsport 7, Xbox announced the eighth entry in the series, simply called Forza Motorsport.

This reboot keeps everything that made Forza Motorsport popular: gorgeous cars, iconic tracks, and fast-paced races. Technically speaking, this new Forza Motorsport renders in a 4K resolution, runs at a 60hz refresh rate, and includes ray tracing for even better graphics. The game also features a dynamic time of the day mechanic that can change the ambient track temperature and have a direct effect on tire grip.

#4 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Redfall is one of the most anticipated games coming out to Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new FPS from Arkane Studios takes place in the fictional island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Vampires are crawling the streets and the surviving humans are worshipping them.

The game can be played either solo or with three other players. Everyone can choose between the four available characters, each having their own superpowers like the ability to become invisible, summon items, or shoot thunderbolts. Their mission is to slay everyone around, vampires and humans alike.

#3 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Yes, it’s true, we’re actually getting progress on the next Dragon Age title. Which is good because if you recall, the last mainline Dragon Age title came out about 10 years ago now!

There were rumors about Dragon Age 4 for years, and then Bioware fell into a funk in which Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem came out, so many are hoping that the now titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be the game that will help pull them from said funk and push them back to the legendary game developer status that they had.

There’s still precious little known about the game as a whole, but if it follows the path of the previous games, you can expect a massive RPG experience.

#2 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

The creators of Skyrim and Fallout are back with Starfield, a brand new IP set in space where you can visit over 1,000 planets and create your own story with impactful choices.

This new game will be the first IP developed by Bethesda in over 25 years. The hype is real, but it could easily backlash at Starfield. Bethesda promises an immersive story spanning the entire universe, the ability to explore countless planets in over 100 star systems, as well as full customization of the main character and their ship. If they deliver what they promised, Bethesda could release a serious GOTY contestant. If not, we may live another backlash such as the one against No Man’s Sky or Cyberpunk 2077.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Released: May 12, 2023

How come we’re so excited for a game we know so little about? In fact, we don’t even know the title, as it hasn’t been announced yet! Potential is always intriguing, and Nintendo have the chance to only build upon the highly praised Breath of the Wild. The few criticisms that fell upon it was the open world being a bit too wide open with not much between except an excess of Korok Seeds, and the story being fractured thanks to the “pick it up when you want to” nature of the game. So, what do we know about the sequel? Apart from a mangled Master Sword, the rather gruesome corpse Link comes across seems to be involved with his equally mangled arm. Past trailers have also shown Link on islands floating in the sky, and even passing through solid matter. Could the open world be carved up into bite-sized chunks? Is that corpse none other than Ganondorf? Is Link’s corrupted arm a source of power, or a curse? You could argue some of the games earlier on the list will turn out more enjoyable, depending on what you enjoy. But almost none of them are generating as much potential as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.