Is A Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake In The Works?

As I’m sure all of you are already aware, EA managed to secure the license for producing Star Wars video game titles after Disney acquired the IP. Now that we’ve seen a few games come out to the market, there is plenty of gamers interested in if other past IPs will be brought out once again much like how the Star Wars: Battlefront series was picked back up. One of the classic RPG titles that fans thoroughly enjoyed was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

With fans hopeful that BioWare and EA would produce another installment to the franchise, we have yet to see anything confirmed. Instead, there are just fans hopeful that perhaps a new installment may finally see the light of day. Now a new rumor that is circulating online is that perhaps EA and BioWare are thinking of the IP once again, but not for a new installment. Instead, there could be some production in the works that would reboot the franchise.

In a recent post by Cinelinx, the publication has stated two sources in the know over at BioWare have confirmed to them that a reboot or remake is in the works. The sources claim that BioWare will either reboot the original title with features from both installments or make the title or offer a true remake giving players everything that the game originally had but in an overhaul in terms of visual, audio and gameplay.

Of course, this is just a rumor for now as nothing official has been released by either BioWare or EA. It would make sense to see a beloved IP make a return and after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s clear that there is a market for single-player Star Wars games. For now, all we can do is wait and see just what will come from the studio next.

Source: Cinelinx