A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 5

Amicia De Rune’s personal kill count continues to rise dramatically in A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s fifth chapter, “In Our Wake.” Downriver from what used to be a small French city, Amicia will evade rats, pick up a crossbow, and further antagonize the seemingly-infinite mercenary force led by a man who appears to be a water buffalo in full plate armor.

Along the way, here’s what you can find for your various collections in Chapter 5.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles Guide – Chapter 5

This chapter’s installment in Hugo’s Herbarium might be the single most difficult collectible to find so far, if not in the game as a whole. Keep your eyes open for it; if you’ve crossed the bridge and gotten back on the boat, you’re already past it.

Souvenir #7: The stag’s roar

At the start of the level, once Amicia and Lucas have climbed the cliffside to move away from the boat, follow the dirt paths through the forest until they split.

Go right, and you should spot an abandoned chest, which is full of the usual alchemy reagents, next to the skeletal remains of a wagon. If you go through what’s left of the wagon and continue uphill, Amicia will eventually stop in her tracks when she hears what Lucas identifies as a stag’s bellowing.

This impromptu discussion of deer mating habits is hard to forget, and I suppose that’s worth a souvenir. Who says video games aren’t educational.

Souvenir #8: Hugo!

In the construction yard, after you throw Lucas a branch so he can catch up to you, look at the gangplanks above you.

There’s a chain you can break with your sling to drop a ladder. Climb it to reach a cliff that overlooks the entire nearby area, including Joseph’s boat.

There are a couple of things to find up here, including a hidden stash of Pieces in the cart at the other end of the cliff. To get the souvenir, walk up to where Lucas is standing, near the top of the ladder, and use the interaction point next to him (below). Naturally, you can come up here alone, but the souvenir opportunity won’t appear unless Lucas is with you.

Amicia and Lucas will shout down to Hugo, which unlocks this souvenir.

Secret Chest #3

After you destroy the chain’s counterweight, which frees up the river for Joseph’s boat to pass, Amicia will be left on her own in a wrecked outbuilding. Leave it, then circle around behind it to find a gap in a fence.

Slide through that and climb the ladder to find this chapter’s secret chest. As usual, you’ll need a Knife in your inventory to open it. Inside, you’ll find a ton of Pieces and a Tool.

You can also go through a crawlspace under the same outbuilding to find a large chest on the other side, which contains a second Tool and a bunch of crafting materials.

Flower #4: Anemone

As noted above, this is really tough to spot on your own unless you’re being ridiculously thorough. The big clue to its presence is that there’s a third, seemingly unnecessary ledge on the close end of the bridge, but even that’s easy to overlook if you’re moving as quickly as this chapter’s storyline is suggesting you should.

From the wrecked outbuilding, follow the river to the ramp and use it to reach the bridge. If you cross to the far side, then turn 180 degrees and look up, you may be able to spot a breakable lock above you, on the other side of a raised drawbridge (targeted below).

Bust that lock to lower the drawbridge, then go fetch the cart and use it to climb the closest ledge. You can cross the drawbridge and use it to reach the cliffs that overlook the river crossing, where you can find a small grove of wild anemones. Pick one for your Herbarium.