5 Best Xbox One Baseball Games

Baseball games might seem all the same on paper but there’s a huge level of depth and variety to the type of baseball games out there. From hunting down former clubs and shady businessmen in Baseball Riot to competing in immersive ballparks in MLB The Show 22 there’s plenty on offer.

#5 Baseball Riot

Publisher: 10tons Ltd

Developer: 10tons Ltd

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PC

Release Date: December 9, 2015

Not what you’d typically imagine when thinking of a baseball game but Baseball Riot is every bit as fun as it looks. Playing as retired baseball star Gabe Carpaccio it’s up to you to take revenge on your former team and their corrupt energy drink partner, Expodz Inc. With over 100 levels and ragdoll enemy physics Baseball Riot is indeed… a riot.

#4 Super Mega Baseball 3

Publisher: Metalhead Software Inc., Electronic Arts

Developer: Metalhead Software Inc.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 13, 2020

Whether you’re an experienced player or just starting out Super Mega Baseball 3 has something for everyone. With its wide range of difficulty levels from novice to beyond-expert and over 14 different ballparks, you’ll find the game adapting to your playstyle with ease. If you fancy taking your skills online you can organize cross-platform leagues with your friends or enjoy the 1vCPU or 2vCPU local or online franchise mode.

#3 Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Metalhead Software Inc.

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 21, 2015

This is where it all started for Super Mega Baseball. With up to 4 players in local co-op, Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings is the perfect game for when friends are around. Alongside this, the fully customizable players and teams are sure to create some hysterical moments between you all. If you fancy playing on your own there are loads on offer with the game’s groundbreaking difficulty system.

#2 RBI Baseball 20

Publisher: MLB Advanced Media, MLB

Developer: MLB Advanced Media, MLB

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, PC

Release Date: March 17, 2020

Going down the more traditional path of baseball titles, RBI Baseball 20 is a standard yet enjoyable baseball experience. With refined controls and an option to see the pitcher’s perspective from a brand-new broadcasting angle, RBI Baseball 20 aims to create the most authentic baseball gaming experience. With a large number of modes including online multiplayer and the option to play as over 165 different MLB legends, there’s plenty on offer here.

#1 MLB The Show 22

Publisher: MLB Advanced Media, Sony Interactive Entertainment, MLB

Developer: San Diego Studio

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Release Date: April 1, 2022

MLB The Show 22 is as iconic to baseball as FIFA is to football. With it recently coming to Xbox in the last year there are plenty of reasons to jump in. With an enjoyable RPG-like experience you can customize your players in offline mode. Diamond Dynasty also makes a return for MLB The Show 22 with a large range of cards to collect and play with. Top that off with cross-platform play and you’re in for a treat.