Everything You Need to Know About NieR:Automata – The End of YorHa Edition

It’s almost time! Tomorrow, NieR:Automata – The End of YorHa Edition will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch. As a Switch port of the 2017 title, YorHa is the first and, so far, only NieR game on the Switch. In an age where simply adapting a game isn’t enough anymore, YorHa not only has to live up to the original game, but exceed expectations. But don’t worry, because it definitely does. And yes, it will get you very hype for the anime – which is set to debut in January 2023.

As a newcomer to the NieR franchise, I was both excited and unsure of what to expect. After experiencing Square Enix’s preview event, I’m sold on NieR:Automata on all fronts. Everything about this port was created with such love of the original game and the desire to bring more people into the world of NieR. Though I only played the first level, it offered so much in terms of gameplay, scenarios, and characters.

Nier Automata Switch Port Getting Praise From Critics | Nier: Automata Anime Will Diverge From The Story Of The Game | Nier: Automata for Nintendo Switch Has Exclusive DLC

The Opening

The game wastes no time and immediately plunges you into a post-apocalyptic world. You immediately take the reins as 2B, with a Ho229 Flight Unit tutorial in both vehicle and mech mode. After experiencing the minor trauma of watching your squad die before your eyes, combat transitions from the Flight Unit to 2B and Pod 042.

If you’re new to the game, like me, you might get the Game Over screen…quite a bit. But it’s one of the best Game Over screens you’ll ever get. When you’re in the danger zone, the screen changes to black and white. But once you die, you’ll get a very brief, fast-forwarded version of the game credits. It’s one of the funniest Game Over sequences I’ve seen.

YorHa follows the trend of accessible gaming, so you can change the difficulty depending on how you play. I started on Normal Mode and shamelessly died three times. There’s a lower mode – Casual – as well as a more difficult one. Repeating the game intro doesn’t take too long, so it’s a good chance to get used to the game and figure out what difficulty to stick to for the first playthrough.

The Voice Actors

Though the official announcements didn’t happen until after the event, the original voice actors returned for YorHa. And since they all frequently voice act for anime dubs, they will most likely return for the NieR:Automata anime as well. In the first level, you meet 2B, 6O, 9S, and Pod 042. If you watch anime dubs, then you’ll definitely recognize some (if not all) of their voices. Here’s some of their most recognizable roles:

2B – Kira Buckland

Jolyne Kujo – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kuki Shinobu – Genshin Impact

Pod 042 – D.C. Douglas

Shinji Yoshimatsu – Lycoris Recoil

Yoshikage Kira – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

6O – Cassandra Lee Morris

Morgana – Persona 5

Sothis – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

9S – Kyle McCarley

Narancia Ghirga – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Yushiro – Demon Slayer

The Gameplay

YorHa is primarily a platformer with real-time combat. Its legacy from the XBox and PlayStation really comes through, no button on the Switch Joy-Con goes unused. The game defaults to PlayStation controls, so X and Y are your attack buttons. If you’re like me and used to Nintendo combat (because you’ve never played a PlayStation before), then it’s a bit of a learning curve!

Otherwise, everything is pretty standard for the Switch. The left joystick controls your character and the right joystick controls the camera. There are certain areas where the camera locks in place, but during regular back-to-back battles, you’re encouraged to look around. You can also hold down Pod 042’s attack while playing as 2B, so moving the camera helps re-aim Pod 042’s shots.

Overall

For anyone who wants to get into NieR, this game is perfect. You don’t need any prior knowledge of the franchise to enjoy it. Also, you have the option to adjust the game’s difficulty. If you’re not the best gamer but you want the story, YorHa will let you do just that. The voice acting is fantastic and you’ll quickly come to love the characters you meet. The gameplay feels old school in the best way, combining shmups, platforming, and real-time combat in a wholly organic way. Plus, it looks like there will be more to enjoy once the game launches. On the Nintendo eShop, there’s a free DLC download.

NieR:Automata – The End of YorHa Edition will be available as a physical cartridge and for download through the Nintendo eShop for $39.99 on October 6, 2022.