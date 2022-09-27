Nier: Automata Anime Will Diverge From The Story Of The Game

Nier: Automata is one of those games that just can’t stop being relevant. The fantastic RPG developed by Platinum Games and Square-Enix was originally released back in 2017 and tells a hauntingly emotional story. It has since seen numerous ports to other platforms, as well as plenty of appearances in other media. That might have meant crossovers into other games, and even a recently announced anime adaptation. Fans recently found out that the Nier: Automata anime adaptation will now begin next January, but it won’t be a completely faithful recreation of the game’s story.

In the new trailer shown at Aniplex Online Fest, which you can check out below, a lengthy interview details the approach that the team took toward the new series. The director of the games, Yoko Taro, speaks alongside Series Director Ryoji Masuyama, as well as the two lead voice actors. These are Natsuki Hanae, who plays 9S, and Yui Ishikawa, who plays 2B. Anime enthusiasts may know Hanae as the voice of Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, while Yui Ishikawa is known for playing prominent roles like Misaka Ackerman from Attack on Titan and Violet Evergarden from Violet Evergarden.

In the interview, Taro explains that “Nier: Automata was a story we created to be a game so copying it as-is wouldn’t make an interesting story for an anime.” Fans of Nier: Automata know that some of its best moments come from the fact that the game is acutely aware of itself and takes advantage of telling a story within the video game medium. With that in mind, it would make some sense to expect that the anime will be diverging from the game somehow. It’s worth noting that the full title of the anime adaptation is NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a, which is different from that of the game.

Masuyama also wished to ensure that there was a difference in the anime adaptation, but the team made clear that is not something for fans of the game to worry about.

“I often see fans who worry that creators are going through their creative process with a complete disregard for the original game. But in this case, those worries have no grounds.”

Taro chimed in to say that he is the one “going around and breaking things for them, so if anyone is dissatisfied, it’s likely to be my fault.”

The Nier: Automata anime is the latest of many video game stories being adapted into animation. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Castlevania, Arcane, and the recent success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners have all proved to be worthwhile endeavors for their respective game franchises.

The Nier: Automata anime will begin in January 2023, although there is no specific release date yet.

Source