16 Best Upcoming Side Scroller Games of 2023

Side-scrolling games are honestly one of the backbones of video game society. They’re so good that you could argue they never really go out of style. As we’ll show you here with the best that we know are coming out next year.

#16 Gunbrella

Developer: Doinksoft

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Welcome to the world of Gumbrella, which is actually a bit of a misnomer, we should actually be apologizing that you have to be in the world because it’s not the best of ones. It’s a world that’s struggling to survive due to a resource being critical, and that ties into the main character.

He’s on a quest for revenge and as he goes around this noir-punk-style world he’ll find out how the various groups and monsters of it are connected to one another and what’s going on with the planet.

You’ll wield the mysterious Gunbrella to get through it all and beat up the bad guys. Think you can solve the mystery and get your revenge?

#15 The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Release date: 2023

Developer: Plot Twist

Publisher: Rogue Games Inc.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

You are Benedict Fox, a very curious young man who has a curse upon him that also allows him a gift. In short, he’s bound currently to a demon, which is bad. But, as a self-proclaimed detective, he’ll be able to go and dive into the minds of people to learn the truth about a mystery surrounding a mansion where a couple died. Also one where a child went missing.

In this Metroidvania-style title, you’ll explore the ins and outs of the subconscious of the recently dead, and find clues to unravel the mystery that is all around you. Plus, there’s combat that you and your demon “companion” will be able to work together to take on!

#14 Teslagrad 2

Developer: Rain Games

Publisher: Modus Games

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Teslagrad 2 you’ll play as a young girl named Lumina, she has crashed in the lands to the north and must find her way home. But doing so will not be easy at all, as the lands are remote, and dangerous are around you that you’ll have to overcome to get your airship up and running again.

You’ll travel around and explore various places, including a tower that looms large over the valley. Use your electromagnetic powers to solve all sorts of physics-fueled puzzles in order to move further on your quest and get home!

Push through the puzzles, beat the bosses, and learn more abilities along the way!

#13 Phantom Hellcat

Developer: Ironbird Creations

Publisher: All in! Games

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Phantom Hellcat, the stage is literally your battleground! Because the title features a theater that was protected by a guardian who helped seal away sinister forces. But the seals weaken, the demons break free, and thus, the only hope for putting them back where they belong is the guardians’ daughter. That would be you.

You’ll have to go into the realms of the demons, all of which will play out like stage theater scenes, and learn how to fight back where not everything is what it appears to be.

Also within the game are masks that’ll allow you to power up and take down foes with different abilities! Do whatever it takes to get your mom back!

#12 Metal Slug: Awakening

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Publisher: Tencent Games

Platforms: Android, iOS

Release date: TBA

The Metal Slug franchise is easily one of the most popular of the early generations. Mainly because it had a unique style to it that couldn’t be ignored, and the gameplay was a lot of fun thanks to the four main characters you could be.

Metal Slug: Awakening was originally meant for mobile systems but now will be coming to consoles as well. It’ll serve as a continuation of the saga and feature four characters for you to play as while you go and blast your way through enemies with a variety of weapons.

If you want fun yet over the top action gameplay? Metal Slug: Awakening is the title you want.

#11 Planet of Lana

Release date: 2023

Developer: Wishfully

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Thunderful Group, Thunderful Publishing

A lot of side scrolling games have a very basic purpose of going from left to right and back at times and defeating a whole bunch of enemies. Planet of Lana however is not your typical platformer at all. It’s all about bringing balance to a world that has somehow lost it, and the journey to make it happen.

With a trusted companion by your side, you’ll go throughout a very unique world in order to take on the puzzles and challenges that await you.

The story and places you’ll be able to visit goes much deeper than you might realize, which is why Planet of Lana is something you’ll definitely want to check out when it arrives.

#10 Replaced

Release date: TBA

Developer: Sad Cat Studios

Publisher: Coatsink

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Welcome to an alternate form of our world via the 1980s, where you will play as an artificial intelligence who is trapped in a human body. Now stuck in this form, you’ll have to try and be a human in the not-so-safe place that is Phoenix City.

The dystopian city is run by various entities that care not for the people who are within it, and thus you’ll need to learn and adapt to the free-flow combat system in order to overcome the challenges put in front of you.

With a deep story covering your AI’s view of the world, you’ll learn that some things always have a price attached to them.

#9 Nine Sols

Release date: June 2023

Developer: Red Candle Games

Publisher: Red Candle Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

If you’re looking for a game that mixes a unique setting, story, and visual style to make something grand? Then you’re really going to dig Nine Sols. In the game you will play as a hero of the past in Yi, who was brought back to life by a young boy to slay the 9 Sols, who are rulers of the realm.

The journey to do so will help reveal many hidden truths about the past, the hero, the true gods who promised sanctuary to the realm and more. All the while, you’ll get to enjoy “Sekiro-Style” combat in a “Taopunk” world that truly does mix its visuals to create a compelling visual.

The combat is difficult, and you’ll need to learn when to strike and when to defend. The realm is counting on you to survive and save them all.

#8 The Plucky Squire

Developer: All Possible Futures

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the characters of a book you’re reading were to realize they were in a book? Well, The Plucky Squire deals with just that. As you play as Jot, the hero of a storybook along with his friends. When the villain of the story suddenly realizes he’s always going to lose, he totally kicks you out of the book and into the living 3D world!

Now, Jot and his friends are going to journey between the 2D realm and the 3D one in order to fix the story to be how it’s supposed to be, as well as have fun in the 3D world with things they could’ve never dreamed of doing before.

#7 Sonzai

Release date: 2023

Developer: 2 Odd Diodes

Publisher: Top Hat Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Welcome to a very special 2D RPG that is both hand-drawn and asks very deep questions in its story. No, really, it’s a game about life and relationships as well as the magic that binds it all together. All of which is rooted in the town of Kumotoshi where things are not always what they appear to be.

You’re new to this town, and it’s up to you to make relationships with the people around you, and learn more about magic as a result. Magic and weapons will be the tools of your combo system in the game’s combat, which you’ll be able to customize to your own style!

So seek out the truth, and see where it leads you in Sonzai.

#6 Curse of the Sea Rats

Release date: 2023

Developer: Petoons Studio

Publisher: PQube

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Now here’s one where the story isn’t going to be what you think. Curse of the Sea Rats is about four prisoners of the British Empire who are actually turned into rats because of a sea witch. Oops.

Now, they’re going to have to try and fight their way through many dangers as they go across the Irish coast and seek out the witch who cursed them, and force her to change them back.

The game was hand-crafted visually and they put a lot of care into every frame and thing they drew. Also, all four characters have their own unique personality and style of fighting. So try them all out as you explore the vast world!

#5 The Cub

Release date: TBA

Developer: Demagog Studio

Publisher: Untold Tales

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

In the future, the world has fallen by humanity’s own hands, those that can flee to Mars and leave the rest to die. But there is one who survives quite surprisingly. A young child who is immune to all that the world now has in terms of danger.

When those on Mars return to Earth, they find this child and try to capture it. You’ll play as this “cub” and must work your way through the crumbling ruins of the world to evade capture. You’ll use parkour and puzzle solving skills to get through obstacles, avoid dangerous, and escape capture.

But be sure to mind the world around you, it tells the story of how everything fell apart.

#4 The Last Night

Developer: Odd Tales

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Odd Tales

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS

In the future, many people live in the lap of luxury, but not the young man named Charlie that you play as. He’s a second-class citizen and not able to partake in that which makes this world so grand.

But when an opportunity presents itself, he’ll find himself on a journey that’ll test him to the limit. You’ll play as Charlie as he goes through the various districts of this city, and he’ll have to figure out how to get by when he’s not wanted.

But be warned, all you do in this city, the choices you make, they’ll be remembered by the people. So you’ll want to know what you said before, as it could haunt you in the end.

#3 American Arcadia

Publisher: Raw Fury

Developers: Out of the Blue Games, Out of the Blue Games S.L.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

You ever watch The Truman Show? Ok, picture that movie, and put it across a whole city and suddenly you get American Arcadia.

Yes, in this spin on the 1970’s, you’ll play as a set of characters in a city that unbeknownst to those who live there is actually a living reality show. What’s more, the city’s population is tied to the ratings. If the ratings go down? The deaths go up!

Now, in a very special documentary-style of storytelling, you’ll need to go and escape the city at all costs. Filled with top-notch voice-actors and a great animation style, American Arcadia is definitely for those who want a different kind of game to play.

#2 Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: February 24, 2023

Kirby has had a nice year so far between The Forgotten Land and Dream Buffet, but at the latest Nintendo Direct, the team revealed that a past title would be coming to the Nintendo Switch: Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe.

Yes, the beloved Wii game that allowed you and your friends to control 4 different characters as you went through Dream Land is back! You’ll be able to control Kirby, King Dedede, Meta Knight, and a Waddle Dee in order to traverse various terrain, defeat bosses, and more!

Plus, there are an assortment of side games for you to have fun with alongside your friends. Cue the Kirby victory dance!

#1 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release date: June 12, 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Team Cherry, Team Cherry Pty. Ltd.

Developers: Team Cherry, Team Cherry Pty. Ltd.

Yes, we’re still waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong to come out, but the wait will be worth it no doubt when the game arrives for the simple reason that the original Hollow Knight was basically a masterpiece of gameplay and worldbuilding.

In this sequel though, you’ll play as Hornet, a princess-protector who is taken from her world and dropped into a new one that she knows naught about. Now, she must work her way through this kingdom of silk and song in order to ascend to its peak! Along the way, she’ll battle all sorts of bugs and creatures, learn new abilities, and discover secrets that tie this place to her and her past.

It’ll be a wait, but the destination will be one worth visiting!