NEO: The World Ends with You Released on Steam

Originally launched for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in July 2021, NEO: The World Ends with You managed to get a PC release in September 2021. After being available exclusively on the Epic Games Store for the past year, those who prefer Steam can now grab the game–and for a discount. The title is 25 percent off until October 25, bringing the price of the Square Enix action RPG down to $44.99.

Check out the Steam Release Trailer for the game below.

NEO: The World Ends with You is a sequel to the 2007 title The World Ends with You. Co-developed by Square Enix and h.a.n.d, the title features a new cast of characters playing something called the Reapers’ Game in a reimagined Shibuya. This game is a week-long competition that will determine the fate of the characters themselves, and it also appeared in the original title. While everyday life continues like normal in the Realground, a number of deceased individuals are chosen and brought to an alternate plane of existence called the Underground. Winners will be brought back to life or, if they prefer, brought to heaven.

Recently, Square Enix announced that the original physical soundtrack for NEO: The World Ends with You would be restocked due to popular demand. The soundtrack is also available to stream on Spotify.

The World Ends with You became a smash hit upon its release in 2007, with critics and fans instantly falling in love with the title’s unique graphical style, soundtrack, and reimagination of one of Tokyo’s most popular areas. Many consider it to be one of the greatest video games of all time.

Those purchasing the game on PC will receive the following purchase bonuses.

Legendary Threads Set Legendary Headphones – Greatly increases the item drop rate. Legendary Tank Top – Greatly increases Attack. Legendary Shorts – Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down. Legendary Sneakers – Increases movement speed during combat. Legendary Music Player – Enormously increases HP.

Reapers’ Game Survival Set Pin: UFO Rescue – Hold the button to slowly restore your team’s HP. Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie – Greatly increases HP. CD: Twister (NEO Mix) – Adds this song as a main menu music option.



Neo: The World Ends with You was released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in July 2021. In September 2021, it was ported to the PC and made available on the Epic Games Store. The first game, The World Ends with You, was released in Japan in July 2007 and in North America in April 2008. An advanced port was released for mobile devices in 2012 under the title The World Ends with You: Solo Remix. Another enhanced port, The World Ends with You: Final Remix, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

