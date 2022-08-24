How Powerful is Dendro in Genshin Impact￼

Genshin Impact is a game that is heavily based on what team comps you create. Elements in the game tend to react together, so you always want a team who can bounce well off of one another’s attacks. Dendro is the seventh element in the game and the last to be introduced. Since it only now has appeared in version 3.0, many players are wondering just how strong Dendro reactions are and if they’re worth adding to your team.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Genshin Impact Dottore’s History and Release Date | Genshin Impact Should You Pull For Collei | Genshin Impact: What is Collei’s Backstory? | Genshin Impact: How to Get to Sumeru | Should You Pull For Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Are Dendro Reactions Worth it in Genshin Impact

Yes, Dendro reactions are worth your time, but keep in mind that with the current limited range of Dendro characters, it can be a bit hard to say for certain just how good the element will be in the long run. Right now, there are three reactions that happen when using the Dendro element, along with others.

Burning : Combine Dendro and Pyro

: Combine Dendro and Pyro Bloom : Combine Dendro and Hydro

: Combine Dendro and Hydro Quicken: Combine Dendro and Electro

There is no reaction for Dendro and Cryo. In addition, Dendro elements seem to do a good amount of damage, especially in comparison to Electro and Hydro-based reactions. The element can easily be slid into many team comps and can be used to masterfully take on the Spiral Abyss if you have the right team build.

Is Dendro A Support or DPS Element

Just like with any other element in the game, Dendro characters can fall into both support and DPS roles. Tighnari is a full DPS, while Collei is a sub-DPS character. As more characters, one out there will also be full support Dendro characters to add to your team, as well as selfish DPS characters like Xiao or Yanfei. It’s best to look at the individual characters themselves instead of an element when building your different team comps.