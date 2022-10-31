10 Best PlayStation 5 WWII Video Games Worth Playing Today

Whether you’re a huge fan of the World War II genre of games or are just looking for something a little more familiar it can be hard to decide which games are best to delve into. Given the huge market for World War II games and endless titles to choose from it can be hard to find your niche. Luckily, we’ve put together a list of the best World War II games now available on PlayStation 5.

#10 War Thunder

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment, Gaijin Distribution KFT, Tencent Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 1, 2012

If you’re a fan of the Ace Combat series you’re probably always on the lookout for the next flying game you can sink some hours into. War Thunder might just be what you’re looking for. While bolstering an impressive amount of air vehicles and customization options War Thunder also allows you to command naval craft and armored vehicles in an MMO setting. If you’re on the fence about giving the game a go it’s also completely free to play so there’s really no excuse not to give it a shot.

#9 World of Tanks

Developer: Wargaming Minsk

Publisher: Wargaming

Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: August 12, 2010

There are a number of reasons why World of Tanks is still as popular as it was when it was initially released back in 2010 but the main reason is that it’s just a super fun and replayable game. From the customization and over 600 tanks to choose from combined with the addictive and intuitive gameplay loop, it is no surprise that World of Tanks is still widely regarded as one of the best World War II games available. On top of all that, the game is 100% free.

#8 Call of Duty: WWII

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 3, 2017

Being the first Call of Duty title to venture purely into the World War II time period since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War, Call of Duty: WWII offers a number of standard FPS options with a mark of AAA quality that allows for accessible and fun gameplay. From its cinematic campaign to multiplayer shootouts and Zombie mode, Call of Duty: WWII caters to many different preferences. The Zombies mode in particular is probably the most accessible version since Call of Duty: World at War but maintains a lot of improvements that the mode has become known for.

#7 World of Warships

Developer: Lesta Studio

Publisher: Wargaming

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: September 17, 2015

Similar to World of Tanks, World of Warships contains all the addictive customization and gameplay that made Wargaming’s series so popular. In World of Warships world, it won’t surprise you that players will trade the muddy terrain for the ocean in huge multiplayer clashes. So, if you’re more of a boat guy as opposed to a tank bro or maybe you want to continue on your love of the Wargaming series, World of Warships is definitely a must-play, especially when it’s completely free.

#6 Valkyria Chronicles

Developer: SEGA

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 11, 2014

Developed and published by SEGA, Valkyria Chronicles takes place in the fictitious war-torn content of Europa. Combining elements of strategy games, turn-based combat, and RPG mechanics in an Anime setting, this game has everything for those looking to scratch a particular JRPG itch. Valkyria Chronicles is a genuinely narrative-driven experience where you join Squad 7 as they attempt to defeat the Empire who are getting set to use a secret weapon that could alter the war completely.

#5 Battlefield V

Developer: DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 20, 2018

Despite Battlefield V‘s lukewarm reception on launch it’s fair to say that combined with DICE’s stunning visuals and Battlefield formula the title is still one of the most fun World War II shooters on the market. Whether you’re a single-player-focused player or looking for huge open battles to dive into with your friends Battlefield V has it. Its short segmented story campaign missions offer a fun and curated way of trying out all of the game mechanics while its multiplayer allows for a whole manner of customizable gameplay options as the sandbox is at your disposal.

#4 Sudden Strike 4

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: Kalypso Media, Kalypso Media USA Inc.

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: August 11, 2017

Part of the hugely successful Real-Time Strategy series Sudden Strike, Sudden Strike 4 offers three massive campaigns to choose from in single-player along with various amounts of real-life competition to be found in the online multiplayer arena. You’ll be able to take control of over 100 different battle units and with the game offering Steam Workshop support there’s endless replayability to be found here

#3 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S PC

Release Date: May 26, 2022

Rebellion has spent the last few years really perfecting the Sniper Elite series. Combining elements of stealth-based gameplay with satisfying shooting mechanics and at times humorous story and gameplay elements, Sniper Elite 5 is the pinnacle of what the series has come to be known and loved for. With its intense gameplay and expertly crafted level design Rebellion’s title allows for endless level replayability and enjoyment.

#2 Hell Let Loose

Developer: Black Matter Pty Ltd

Publisher: Team17, Team 17 Digital Limited

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: June 6, 2019

After releasing on consoles earlier this year, Hell Let Loose combines strategic and intelligent gameplay opportunities for the player with simplistic and easy-to-pick-up gunplay mechanics. Hosting battles of up to 100 players at any time Hell Let Loose brings a more realistic approach to large-scale encounters as opposed to more arcade-driven shooters. The game will mostly rely on your communication with teammates as you work together to take objectives and overcome your enemies.

#1 Wolfenstein: The New Order

Developer: MachineGames

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 20, 2014

While certainly not your traditional World War II title, Wolfenstein: The New Order portrays an alternative reality where the Nazis won World War II. The single-player experience has you traveling through different locations in well-refined and controlled combat areas which allow for small moments of player freedom and control. The gunplay is immense and absurd but in the best possible way and combined with the stunning visuals and electric soundtrack you can’t really go wrong giving this a go.