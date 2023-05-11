13 Best Xbox Series X/S Military War Games To Play In 2023

While shooters are a dime a dozen, there are various subgenres and types of shooters that fit different audiences. Over the top affairs like Doom Eternal and Shadow Warrior 3 can be cathartic, but there’s also a specific level of satisfaction that’s derived from miltary war games. Luckily, there’s quite a few that are playable on Xbox Series X/S.

#13 Isonzo

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: September 13, 2022

You might think that given all the wartime games that have been made, there are no new ways to portray the Earth’s greatest conflicts. But some war campaigns haven’t been told yet, such as with Isonzo. In the game, you’ll head to World War I and need to head to the Italian Alps, where you’ll participate in a campaign that lasted two years.

The vertical terrain is unlike anything you’ve seen before. You’ll be battling up mountains, valleys, and more to secure locations and press the advance.

Use the terrain and your period-accurate weapons to your advantage, and gain victory for your side!

#12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 28, 2022

It’s time to jump back into modern warfare with the franchise that made it cool in the first place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is here to ensure you have your FPS kick while also delivering some fresh twists and surprises for long-time fans. Whether you play the campaign or multiplayer modes, you’ll have plenty of challenges ahead.

Load up your weapons and ensure you know how to use them, as danger could be around every corner. Plus, when you head into multiplayer, you’ll need to think fast and react faster to stay alive.

Do you think you have what it takes, soldier?

#11 Six Days in Fallujah

Publisher: Victura

Developer: Highware Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: TBA

Six Days in Fallujah was originally announced in 2009 before being cancelled shortly thereafter. It was re-revealed in 2021 despite the controversy surrounding its subject matter. You take control of U.S. soldiers during the real life Battle of Fallujah in Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of many Iraqi civilians. This conflict is communicated through narration and streamlined tactical gameplay.

#10 Enlisted

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Developer: Darkflow Software

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: November 10, 2020

This World War II shooter prides itself on its squad system, which sets it apart from others in the genre. The player is able to control one soldier at a time, meanwhile giving orders to the remainder of the AI squad. If things go south, you’re able to swap to any living squadmate at any time. This system goes beyond simple orders, as you’re able to kit them out with gear and train them before beginning an excursion. This concept of becoming the sole squad commander won’t be found anywhere else on this list.

#9 Battlefield V

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: DICE

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 20, 2018

Battlefield V isn’t the most recent installment, but it’s the safer bet after the way DICE has handled Battlefield 2042. While Battlefield V faced its own share of growing pains, it’s currently one of the best Battlefield games you can play on a modern Xbox console. Its gunplay takes a step back from Battlefield 1‘s more arcadey nature, veering more closely to the weightier movement and shooting of older titles.

#8 Tannenberg

Publisher: M2H

Developer: Blackmill Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: February 13, 2019

Tannenberg is part of the same series as Verdun, which is an older World War I shooter you may be familiar with. However, Tannenberg eschews its predecessor’s largely trench-driven battles in favor of more open conflicts that consist of capturing territories in a similar manner to Battlefield. If you’re in the market for a World War I shooter, or have already had your fill of Verdun, it’s worth a look.

#7 Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Publisher: CI Games

Developer: Underdog Studio

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Maybe traditional shooting is getting tiring. If that’s the case, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 might be more up your alley. Unlike everything else on this list, it revolved around stealth-driven gameplay through the use of a sniper as your main asset. True to its name, the act of sniping is fully fleshed out with elements such as bullet drop and wind direction having an impact on your gameplay. Check it out if you’re in the market for a slower-paced, single player game.

#6 Call of Duty: Vanguard

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard may not have been the most popular entry in recent memory, but it’s still a solid distraction for those that want instant gratification. Running on the Infinity Ward 8.0 Engine, its gunplay and animations pack the same punch as 2019’s Modern Warfare. On Series X/S with the proper display, there’s even a 120 FPS mode, which is an advantage it has over Modern Warfare for console players.

#5 Hell Let Loose

Publisher: Team17

Developer: Black Matter Pty Ltd

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: July 27, 2021

Hell Let Loose is one of the few games on the list developed exclusively for next-generation hardware. Out of everything on the list, it’s closest to Battlefield with 100-player engagements made up of various unit types that can also involve vehicles. There’s even an RTS-like metagame in which a player taking the role of commander is able to help the team with special abilities through a tactical map. There aren’t many shooters on the market today that are quite like it.

#4 War Thunder

Publisher: Gaijin Distribution KFT

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: August 15, 2013 (used the listed steam early/open beta launch as opposed to official release, which was 2016?)

War Thunder may not be the first title that springs to mind when you imagine free to play games, but it’s still one of the most noteworthy ones. It sets itself apart from other modern multiplayer shooters through large-scale warfare that revolves entirely around vehicles. This includes tanks, warships, helicopters, and the list goes on. If you’re not the biggest fan of competitive games, War Thunder also features plenty of PvE content, including solo missions.

#3 Call of Duty Warzone

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: March 10, 2020

Call of Duty Warzone remains one of the most popular battle royale games in a crowded market for a reason. At the end of the day, it features the signature Call of Duty gunplay along with a live service model that works. Over the years, it has had plenty of additional content through reworked maps, new maps, wacky events, and collaborations including the Godzilla vs Kong event. With so much support, which will continue even after Warzone 2.0, it’s worth giving a try.

#2 Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: January 18, 2019

This is the seventh mainline installment in the long-running arcade flight combat series. Unlike many other games in the genre, the Ace Combat franchise features a fully realized world and story, which takes place in an alternate version of Earth. Its tight controls and almost anime-inspired over the top story are sure to satisfy most players with an interest in aerial combat and melodramatic video game narratives.

#1 Wolfenstein series

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Machine Games

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date:

The series dates back to the early 90’s. However, we are referring to the modern Machine Games series which began with 2014’s Wolfensten: The New Order and currently ends with 2019’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Wolfenstein: Youngblood apart, the series is known for mixing intense combat with engaging storytelling. Even if you tend to not want much story from your shooters, Wolfenstein might change your mind.