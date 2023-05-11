Mortal Kombat 12 Teaser Drops With A Full Reveal Coming Soon

Update:

Since this video went live it has been viewed over 235K times. Here are what some viewers had to say.

Oh man that definitely feels like they’re hinting at a complete timeline reset for the franchise. Couldn’t be more excited about this. Brandon Archambault – YouTube Comment

Things have a chance to be very different this “time” round. Since Kronika is no longer pulling the strings anymore. I’m excited to see how this time line unfolds! Sonya Blade – YouTube Comment

As much as I wasn’t a big fan of Kronika in 11, Aftermath was great! Can’t wait to see what you guys have planned next. Josh Post – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The Mortal Kombat franchise is gearing up to receive a new installment. We’ve been waiting for the development team to finally highlight the next significant release. However, we’re still not quite there, as the developers only offered a tiny teaser. This teaser video is about fifteen seconds long, and it just highlights a clock to further hype up the fan base for something coming soon.

We received the last teaser through the official Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary video. Developers were thanking fans for all the support and love when it came to the lengthy history of this iconic fighting game franchise. NetherRealm Studios offered a small tease at the end of Mortal Kombat 12, which had to do with an hourglass. Time has been a big component of this game so far, as the epilogue from Mortal Kombat 11 saw a new timekeeper.

So time is being teased in this video again, but we’ll have to wait a tad longer before we get the official unveiling. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the full reveal is coming. Instead, Ed Boon, the creator behind Mortal Kombat, further teased this video on Twitter, which has sparked quite a response online. With these small little teases popping up for the Mortal Kombat franchise, we have to be getting close to when NetherRealm Studios is unveiling the next game, which should offer a bit more insight into the storyline and potential characters confirmed to show up.

Does anyone know what time it is? #MortalKombatpic.twitter.com/pXY2wlidde — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2023

One character you can count on not appearing in this next installment is Ash from the Evil Dead franchise. Earlier this year, Bruce Campbell was asked about Ash being a guest character in Mortal Kombat 12. This was especially curious to fans from Mortal Kombat 11 when it was believed that Ash would appear in the game. However, Bruce was not in favor of lending Ash out to another property but rather having guest characters appear in Evil Dead: The Game. Since Mortal Kombat lately has had quite a few guest appearances from other IPs, we’re eager to see who might show up in this game.

At any rate, the latest installment in the franchise is Mortal Kombat 11, which you can pick up and play today. The game was released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view down below.