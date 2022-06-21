Diablo Immortal: How To Spend Gold? | Using Gold For Legendary Drops

By the end of Diablo Immortal, you’re probably not spending very much gold. You’ll be earning 10,000+ gold just for completing a few small daily activities. I was absolutely swimming in gold by Paragon 1. And there’s no reason not to spend as much of that gold as you can. There’s just one problem — what’s it even for?

There are many, many different complex currencies in Diablo Immortal, but they all (pretty much) have an obvious use. Collecting Enchanted Dust lets you upgrade weapons. Hilts can be used at the Hilt Trader. Platinum can be spent at the in-game money shop and Auction House. But gold seemingly has just one use — you need gold for upgrading. But you can use gold to get new gear. You’ll just need to visit Westmarch.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Spending Gold | Using The Rarities & Antiquities Vendor

Always save up a little gold to pay for upgrades, but the best use of your extra gold is with the Rarities & Antiquities Vendor. This vendor is located in the southeast of Rakkis Plaza, Westmarch. The show sells four items.

Mystery Weapon : Gives a random Main / Off-Hand Weapon.

: Gives a random Main / Off-Hand Weapon. Mystery Primary Armor : Gives a random Head, Chest, Shoulder or Legs armor.

: Gives a random Head, Chest, Shoulder or Legs armor. Mystery Secondary Armor : Gives a random gloves, belt, or boots armor.

: Gives a random gloves, belt, or boots armor. Mystery Jewelry: Gives a random ring or necklace.

Each purchase costs about 16,000~ Gold and you can do 25~ rolls a day. You’ll get an item each time, and there’s a good chance you’ll get a Legendary here — higher than you might think. Most players report earning a Legendary roll after 4-5 rolls. In the endgame, you’ll be swimming in gold drops from completing side-quests or farming orange elite monsters. You might as well put that gold to good use somewhere.