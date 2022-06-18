Diablo Immortal: How To Get More Rare & Legendary Drops | Magic Find Guide

Magic Find can double the number of Legendary drops in Diablo Immortal — and just about anyone can get it. Magic Find is one of the many buffs for Legendary Gems and equipping a full set of gems will reward you with a significant boost to your loot rate. This is an invisible feature — most players won’t even know what’s happening or why, but it completely sets apart players with Rank 5 Legendary Gems and players without.

Magic Find is a special buff that increases the amount of loot you get. You’ll get more Rare, Legendary and Set — and even F2P players can eventually unlock these features by crafting Legendary Gems. Below I’ll explain how it works, and how to start getting more drops. The tricky part is upgrading your Gems enough to trigger the effect.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How To Increase Magic Find

Magic Find (MF) is a buff associated with Legendary Gems. The buff increases your Magic Find by +5% — but the effect will only trigger once you upgrade a Legendary Gem to Rank 5. The easiest way to increase your Magic Find is through Gem Crafting. By slotting gems into your Legendary Gear, even a F2P player can increase Magic Find by +30%. That’s more Legendary gear and Set Pieces.

How To Craft Magic Find+ Gems : There are 1-Star & 2-Star Legendary Gems you can craft that are much, much easier to upgrade for regular players. These are found at the Apprentice Jeweler in Westmarch . At the Apprentice Jeweler, select [ Craft ] to create Berserker’s Eye, Everlasting Torment, Defiant Soul, Freedom and Devotion, or Seled’s Weakening — all of these require x2 Tyr Runes and x7 Ati Runes . You can also craft 2-Star Legendary Gems for the same effect. These cost x28 Fa Runes — they’re expensive but are much easier to upgrade than higher-ranked gems.

NOTE: You can also purchase an easy-to-acquire Legendary Gem from the Hilt Trader for x1600 Hilts.

5-Star Gems increase Magic Find twice as much — a 5-Star Legendary Gem will provide +10% Magic Find when upgraded to Rank 5, for a grand total of +60% Magic Find if you upgrade all your Legendary Gems. That’s an insane boost. You’d essentially be earned twice as many drops. Important for the endgame if you’re planning to stick with Diablo Immortal for a very long time.

How To Get Runes : To craft Legendary Gems at the Jeweler, you'll need to acquire runes. Runes are purchased at the Fading Embers and Runes merchant in the Palace Courtyard of Westmarch , to the left of the Elder Rift .

: To craft Legendary Gems at the Jeweler, you’ll need to acquire runes. Runes are purchased at the merchant in the of , to the left of the . Keep any Tyr Runes you find in Elder Rifts and trade the rest for Ati Runes . Earn Fading Embers through Elder Rift runs to purchase Fa Runes .

you find in Elder Rifts and trade the rest for . Earn through Elder Rift runs to purchase . You can earn a total of 200 Fading Embers daily — or 320 Fading Embers if you play with a team using Crests. Using Rare or Legendary Crests on an Elder Rift causes more Fading Embers to drop faster, and +120 Fading Embers can only be earned when running Elder Rifts with a team while they’re using Crests.

Upgrading is going to require a lot of Gems. You’ll need more Legendary Gems to combine and upgrade your wanted Legendary Gems to Rank 5. Crafting Gems and using Legendary Crests on Elder Rifts is the only effective way to farm for more Legendary Gems — so you can spend money on Legendary Crests, or you can grind Elder Rifts for runes.