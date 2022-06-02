Minecraft: How To Make A Flower Pot

Minecraft is one of the most creative games in the world, thanks to the amount of freedom it gives players to create objects. While the game’s survival elements are popular, sometimes you just want to sit back and decorate your home with flowers. To do this, though, you will need to know how to make a flower pot, something that isn’t too hard to do once you know what materials to gather.

What Materials Does a Flower Pot in Minecraft Require?

To make a flower pot, you will need to obtain three bricks. Bricks are made from smelting clay balls, and clay can be found in areas near water and can be gathered easiest by using a shovel. Clay is not a rare resource, so it generally doesn’t take too long to find when you go out looking for it.

How to Make a Flower Pot in Minecraft

Once you have all the bricks you need, you can begin the process of making flower pots as long as you have a crafting table set up. If you’re not automatically crafting the flower pot, then you will need to place bricks in the first and last slots of the first row. Afterward, place the last brick in the middle slot of the second row.

What are Flower Pots Used for in Minecraft?

Flower pots are a decorative item that really doesn’t have any purpose in the game. You can place a variety of plants in a flower pot, including the flowers you find around your server. Most players use them to accent the outside of their house, and they can be removed at any time.

If you’re visiting an in-game village, you will likely find flower pots that are already made in villagers’ houses. Instead of going through the trouble of making them yourself, you can always collect flower pots for your house by picking them up.

