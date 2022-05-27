Sniper Elite 5 introduces a brand-new mode to the long-running franchise known as Axis Invasion. A mode that is similar to the PVP invasions of games such as the Souls series and Deathloop, Axis Invasions sees players being invaded by another person as they attempt to make their way through a level, with the Jager Sniper hellbent on taking you out. While a fun and oftentimes tense addition to the series, some players don’t want to deal with the hassle and simply want to play their game solo without worrying about another player ruining their day. Luckily, there is a way to disable this mode and it’s fairly simple This guide will explain to players how to disable the Axis Invasion multiplayer mode in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Turn Off Axis Invasion In Sniper Elite 5

To switch off the Axis Invasion mode in Sniper Elite 5, you simply need to toggle it off from its menu. Upon starting the game up for the first time, one of the options that pop up when selecting your initial settings is the choice of you want to enable the Axis Invasion mode. If you don’t want to have Axis Invasion mode enabled, you can turn it off.

If there is ever a time that you want to toggle the Axis Invasion mode back on, you can do so in the options menu outside of missions and on the campaign’s mission select screen. You cannot toggle between putting the mode on and off while in a mission, however, so if you ever change your mind and want players to invade your world, you will need to leave the mission you currently playing to do so.

