LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | Revenge of the Sith

Our quest to complete all the Level Challenges in Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith is now complete. Like all the other episodes of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, half of these challenges are a cinch to complete, and the other half are total headscratchers that only make the barest amount of sense. There’s one challenge that’s particularly hard here — and we go into excruciating detail to help you complete it. Finding the exact right number of enemies to defeat shouldn’t be this hard. Here’s how to finish up every level in the darkest entry of the series. Here’s how to ace Revenge of the Sith.

Level 1: Out for the Count

Beep Boop Backup: Activate the friendly Turret Droid.

Right at the start of the level, use a Villain to blast the silver LEGO door to the left in Freeplay. Inside this room, use the Protocol Terminal to hack the turret droid.

Civil War: Defeat an enemy droid using their own kind.

Only available in Freeplay. Reach the white control room early in the level, then blast the silver LEGO crate. Build the pieces to add an orange grip handle to the terminal in the center of the room. Push it to unlock a door into another control room.

Go to the newly unlocked control room and use the Protocol Droid Terminal. Select “Droid” to take control of a droideka, and blast the other droideka in the room.

Wet Floor!: Take out the droideka like a true scoundrel.

Later in the level, in Freeplay Mode, follow the normal path through the level to encounter a Droidek in the hallway before the MagnaGuard bowling ball cutscene. When the Droideka appears, it is standing in shallow water. Swap to a Scoundrel and use the Sharpshooting Ability to shock the water.

Level 2: So Uncivilized

Very Uncivilized: Defeat 2 MagnaGuards with a blaster.

Swap to Commander Cody after defeating General Grievous three times. After his third retreat, he’ll summon an infinite supply of droids and MagnaGuards. Aim for the head to take them down with a blaster.

Attack of the Droids: Defeat 5 battle droids, 4 MagnaGuards and 5 super battle droids without dying once.

To earn this challenge, wait until the third time General Grievous retreats from battle. He’ll summon MagnaGuards at this point. Using Obi-Wan, defeat all of them, the follow Grievous to take out more droids. The easiest way to do this is to defeat all the droids as Obi-Wan, then avoid dying to Grievous until the MagnaGuards appear. Defeat them too and you’ll complete this challenge.

There are only a few more than 5 Super Battle Droids. Destroy all of the Super Battle Droids on the left and right balconies. A few more appear in the back of the right balcony with the signal tower.

For whatever reason, the droids that spawn infinitely in battle against the Clone Troopers don’t count for this challenge.

Sneak Attack: As Grievous waits high above, catch him off guard by attacking him via the Bounty Hunter path.

Defeat Grievous twice to chase him onto the top bridge level of the arena. When Grievous destroys the bridge, turn around — don’t cross by wall-running!

Drop down to the bottom floor. Go to the balcony on the far side — this is the balcony where the signal tower is located. Use the Net Launcher to climb up, then pull the grapple hook to reveal a ladder. Go to the back and melt the gold LEGO bricks and climb the ladder to sneak up behind Grievous.

Level 3: Droid Attack on the Wookies

Force Influence: Defeat an enemy clone as a force influenced clone.

Right at the start of the level, Yoda is surrounded by Clone Troopers. Immediately use Jedi Mind Trick and select “Influence” — while influenced, attack another trooper. Defeat one to earn this challenge.

Frequent Flyer: Reach the escape pod using the alternate route.

Halfway through the level, you’ll reach a spot with two buildable options. Build the righthand buildable to create a flying lift. Follow this path to the end, solving a puzzle at the tree to reach a zipline. Ride the zipline to the escape pod to complete this challenge.

Kashyyyk-a-boo!: Use an AT-RT to defeat 3 clone troopers and the enemy AT-RT.

Slide down to the rocky forest area of the level, then select the Battering Ram when you’re given two buildable choices. This is the left path of the level. As you enter the arena, hop into the vehicle to your left and defeat all the Clones here. Shoot down the enemy vehicle first, then take care of the clones to complete the challenge. It takes a lot more shots than you think to destroy the enemy walker.

Level 4: Senate Showdown

Dazzling Display: Use the lights to blind Palpatine.

In Freeplay Mode, use a Scoundrel’s Sharpshooting ability on the lamps in Palpatine’s office. They’ll autotarget the breaker and blind Palpatine, automatically ending the first phase of the fight.

Heads Up: Drop a droid onto Palpatine’s head.

While Palpatine is in the center of the office, right at the start of the level, use the orange handle behind his LEGO desk. A panel will open and drop a robot on his head.

Return to Senator: Interrupt Palpatine’s ‘Force Lightning Spin Attack’ by deflecting the Force Lightning back at him.

When Palpatine is in his office at the very start of the level, he’ll spin around in circles shooting lightning after you clear out the guards. When he spins, stand in place and hold guard [L2 / LT] to reflect the lightning back at him.

Level 5: The Higher Ground

Let Him Eat Cake!: Force Throw the cake trolley at Anakin.

As the level begins, Anakin will attack. Walk to your right and you’ll find the cake trolley. Pick it up with the Force and toss it at Anakin! That’s one easy Level Challenge complete.

Wider Awareness: Use the steam vents to damage Anakin.

Before doing anything or attacking Anakin, swap to R2-D2. Use the Astromech Terminal to the left of Anakin to activate the vent, blasting hot air in his evil face.

Sneaking In: Take the alternate route to reach Anakin.

Defeat Anakin once, and he’ll retreat into the interior of the large structure. Follow him down the hallway until you reach an exterior bridge. There’s a walkway to the right you can tightrope walk across — follow the path around until you jump onto a lever. Enter through the open vent to earn the challenge.