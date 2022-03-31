Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Waddle Dees | World 6: Redgar Forbidden Lands

Finally, we’re going to complete our Waddle Dee collection in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The last set of Waddle Dees are found in World 6: Redgar Forbidden Lands — this is the home of the Beast Pack, a burning lava-filled ruin that’s been partially rebuilt by the beasts, turning every level into a fortress of wooden walls and strange statues. This world is even longer than normal, featuring six levels of chaotic brawling and tricky missions to complete. If you want to find all 300 Waddle Dees, you’ll need to 100% the Redgar Forbidden Lands.

For finding all 300 Waddle Dees, you’ll get a very small reward at Waddle Dee Village; statues of Kirby and Elfilin in the village square! No, they don’t really do anything, but now you can enjoy some well-deserved adulation every time you return to the village.

More Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides:

World 1: Natural Plains All Waddle Dees | World 2: Everbay Coast All Waddle Dees | World 3: Wondaria Remains All Waddle Dees | World 4: Winter Horns All Waddle Dees | HAL Developer Room Easter Egg | How To Get Rare Stones | All Copy Abilities | Waddle Dee-Liveries Codes For Free Items

Level 1: Enter the Fiery Forbidden Lands

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Reach the second section where lava rocks crack into the ground and make sections of the rock pathway sink into the lava. In this area, collect all five green shards — if you don’t hurry, they’ll sink into the lava. Make sure to smash all the blue boxes on the sinking areas!

: Reach the second section where lava rocks crack into the ground and make sections of the rock pathway sink into the lava. In this area, collect all five green shards — if you don’t hurry, they’ll sink into the lava. Make sure to smash all the blue boxes on the sinking areas! Waddle Dee #2 : In the second section, there are rocky slabs that stick in and out of the cliffs. Climb up until you find a mole enemy. Gain the Drill Copy Ability and burrow until the fence on the right side before continuing upward.

: In the second section, there are rocky slabs that stick in and out of the cliffs. Climb up until you find a mole enemy. Gain the Drill Copy Ability and burrow until the fence on the right side before continuing upward. Waddle Dee #3 : In the third section of the map, continue until you reach the last cliff that sinks into the lava. Wait in the center until the interior layer of the cliff falls, revealing a minigame door. Inside the room, you need to dig up all five orange shards before they sink into the lava.

: In the third section of the map, continue until you reach the last cliff that sinks into the lava. Wait in the center until the interior layer of the cliff falls, revealing a minigame door. Inside the room, you need to dig up all five orange shards before they sink into the lava. Waddle Dee #4: Right before the end of the level, you’ll be able to gain a Water-Balloon power hidden behind some wooden crates. Use it to destroy the lava balls falling from the sky (shown in a small cutscene) and Drill to get under the fence.

Mission: Defeat 2 lookout Awoofies

Awoofie #1 : Lookout Awoofies are special enemies on towers that call in reinforcements when Kirby gets close. The first one is right at the start of the level. Use the wooden platform on the right to reach his tower.

: Lookout Awoofies are special enemies on towers that call in reinforcements when Kirby gets close. The first one is right at the start of the level. Use the wooden platform on the right to reach his tower. Awoofie #2: The second lookout is later in the same area — go past the two falling rocks that make sections of the pathway sink into the lava. After that, you’ll find a lookout tower on the left that summons bunnies.

Mission: Find the secret passage

The secret passage is located to the left of the second area exit door. There’s an easy-to-miss concrete ledge you can walk on that leads to a fence. Burrow beneath the fence with the Drill Copy Ability to complete the mission.

Mission: Use the water to destroy 7 falling lava balls

In the Waddle Dee #3 bonus room, you can get an early Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode power. Use it to destroy the falling lava balls along the path before they smash into the ground. After the first three, four more will appear further near the fenced area. Rush forward and extinguish them all to complete this mission.

Level 2: Conquer the Inferno Road

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Past a pair of cannons, you’ll see the Waddle Dee behind a cage with no apparent way inside. Run by the cannons and look in the next corner for a hidden path.

: Past a pair of cannons, you’ll see the Waddle Dee behind a cage with no apparent way inside. Run by the cannons and look in the next corner for a hidden path. Waddle Dee #2 : At the start of the second section, you’ll need the Blizzard Ice Copy Ability to progress. With Blizzard Ice, you can cross the lava to the left and reach the top of the building with fire blocks. Put out the blocks and break them with an attack to drop inside.

: At the start of the second section, you’ll need the Blizzard Ice Copy Ability to progress. With Blizzard Ice, you can cross the lava to the left and reach the top of the building with fire blocks. Put out the blocks and break them with an attack to drop inside. Waddle Dee #3 : After the first lava side-path, continue until you reach a second lava side-path on the right. Follow it up and around to a cracked roof. Go right on the large lava blocks (don’t break them!) and collect the Cone Mouthful power. Take it back across — watch out for the falling lava ball and carefully make the jump — to smash through the floor and enter the minigame.

: After the first lava side-path, continue until you reach a second lava side-path on the right. Follow it up and around to a cracked roof. Go right on the large lava blocks (don’t break them!) and collect the Cone Mouthful power. Take it back across — watch out for the falling lava ball and carefully make the jump — to smash through the floor and enter the minigame. Waddle Dee #4 : At the end of the second section, near the exit door, there’s a shaft to the right. Fall down to grab the Waddle Dee — you’ll land on crumbling blocks, so quickly float back to safety.

: At the end of the second section, near the exit door, there’s a shaft to the right. Fall down to grab the Waddle Dee — you’ll land on crumbling blocks, so quickly float back to safety. Waddle Dee #5: In the third section, use a ranged Copy Ability (Ice works) and break the blocks holding up the various cannons. This allows you to access a Ring Mouthful power-up. Use the Ring power to activate each windmill switch. Activate all three and an island will appear in the lava lake with a Waddle Dee chest. When you jump onto the boat, steer it to the island to finish this mission.

Mission: Steal 2 of the beasts’ meaty meals

Meat #1 : The first meat is right up the starting path. When you encounter two Awoofies, you’ll find the meat on a leaf at the corner, at the makeshift hut.

: The first meat is right up the starting path. When you encounter two Awoofies, you’ll find the meat on a leaf at the corner, at the makeshift hut. Meat #2: Later up the tower, you’ll reach a series of crumbling blocks and a ladder that takes you very high up. There’s a platform to the right of the ladder — jump and float to it, then climb the ladder up to reach a hidden alcove.

Mission: Make all the Windmill Switches spin

To complete this mission, you need to spin all the Windmill Switches in the third section of the level. You’ll get most of them to activate the small treasure island with Waddle Dee #5. The last one is located behind the tower with the level exit.

Mission: Use Crash to defeat Wild Frosty

Swallow the bomb enemy earlier in the level or just bring a Crash Copy Ability with you from Waddle Dee’s Weapon Shop. Either way, use it for an instant defeat on Wild Frosty at the top of the tower.

Level 3: Burning, Churning Power Plant

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Reach the end of the crusher trap room with the buffalo enemy waiting at the end. On the right side of the crusher wall, there’s an opening filled with wooden boxes. Smash them and enter the alcove.

: Reach the end of the crusher trap room with the buffalo enemy waiting at the end. On the right side of the crusher wall, there’s an opening filled with wooden boxes. Smash them and enter the alcove. Waddle Dee #2 : In the conveyor belt hallway, collect all five green shards to unlock the Waddle Dee cell. There are two tricky Shards — one is just left of the cell in an alcove hidden by a crusher, and the other is on top of a crusher. Jump on it while it is down and ride it up.

: In the conveyor belt hallway, collect all five green shards to unlock the Waddle Dee cell. There are two tricky Shards — one is just left of the cell in an alcove hidden by a crusher, and the other is on top of a crusher. Jump on it while it is down and ride it up. Waddle Dee #3 : At the end of the second section with the crushers, go into the foreground at the exit door and use the Fire Copy Ability on the Fire Lantern Switch. This causes the crusher to the right to raise up, allowing Kirby to run underneath and up to a bonus minigame room. Solve the puzzle by moving the stairs after lighting the fire so it doesn’t block the fuse.

: At the end of the second section with the crushers, go into the foreground at the exit door and use the Fire Copy Ability on the Fire Lantern Switch. This causes the crusher to the right to raise up, allowing Kirby to run underneath and up to a bonus minigame room. Solve the puzzle by moving the stairs after lighting the fire so it doesn’t block the fuse. Waddle Dee #4 : In the series of hallways with spiked walls chasing Kirby, reach the third hallway and grab the Vending Mouthful Mode power. Drop down and blast the metal crates at the end of the passage to reveal a blue shutter. Break through to find a hidden room.

: In the series of hallways with spiked walls chasing Kirby, reach the third hallway and grab the Vending Mouthful Mode power. Drop down and blast the metal crates at the end of the passage to reveal a blue shutter. Break through to find a hidden room. Waddle Dee #5: In the final section before the exit, you’ll have to jump through a series of walls. At the last wall, grab the Cone power and hop through the triangle. Then smash through the floor.

Mission: Infiltrate the control room

Reach the alcove in the crusher trap hallway with Waddle Dee #1 — you’ll need to smash through the crates on the right side. Jump to the top of the crusher walls and look at the lefthand wall for a removed vent cover. Enter the vent to reach this hidden room.

Mission: Perk up with 3 cups of coffee

Coffee #1 : Past two of the crusher trap sequences, you’ll reach a star switch. The first cup of coffee is on a block to the right.

: Past two of the crusher trap sequences, you’ll reach a star switch. The first cup of coffee is on a block to the right. Coffee #2 : Early in the conveyor belt hallway (second section), you’ll find your first green shard. On the nearby blocks, you’ll find a coffee.

: Early in the conveyor belt hallway (second section), you’ll find your first green shard. On the nearby blocks, you’ll find a coffee. Coffee #3: The last cup of coffee is in the hallway with the spiked wall that chases Kirby. Run to the end of the hallway and check the front-right corner with the crates before falling through the hole.

Mission: Don’t get squished

Don’t get squished by anything. Falling into fire or getting hit by enemies doesn’t count. If any of the crushers squish Kirby, you’ll automatically fail this mission. Take your time and this isn’t too bad!

Level 4: Gathering of the Beast Council

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : After the Gordimondo battle, you’ll get a Car Mouthful power. Reach the end of the track before the timer expires to earn this Waddle Dee.

: After the Gordimondo battle, you’ll get a Car Mouthful power. Reach the end of the track before the timer expires to earn this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #2 : Defeat Sillydillo and check for the chest in the righthand side of his arena.

: Defeat Sillydillo and check for the chest in the righthand side of his arena. Waddle Dee #3 : During the Pipe Mouthful Mode sequence, you need to fall instead of jumping for the final gap. If you fall, you’ll crash through the blocks and into cracked walls below — leading to a hidden Waddle Dee.

: During the Pipe Mouthful Mode sequence, you need to fall instead of jumping for the final gap. If you fall, you’ll crash through the blocks and into cracked walls below — leading to a hidden Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #4 : Defeat Clawroline and look on the back-left girder tower. There’s a ladder you can climb that leads to a Waddle Dee.

: Defeat Clawroline and look on the back-left girder tower. There’s a ladder you can climb that leads to a Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #5: During the rollercoaster sequence, hit all the green star switches on the path to make the final switch appear before the exit in front of the Waddle Dee cell. If you miss one, use the blue star to retry.

Mission: Venture deep into the secret passage

Right at the start of the level, look to the right before the boss arena. On the rocks, there’s a hidden path marked by two torches. At the end you’ll find a free Crash Copy Ability.

Mission: Defeat Sillydillo in 1:30

To do this easily, use the Dragon Fire Copy Ability. Lay down the fire after his initial attacks, and you’ll rapidly drain his health. Use an Attack Boost consumable if you want to beat him even faster.

Mission: Beat Clawroline without getting hit

If you’ve done this on your main boss fight, you can do it here. Use a powerful Copy Ability (Dragon Fire works very well) and take her down. Jump and float when she’s about to lunge forward. When she jumps onto the girders, run to dodge her knives then jump to avoid her pounce. Attack while she’s stuck on the ground. Bring an Attack Boost consumable to end the fight even faster.

Level 5: The Beast Pack’s Final Stand

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the Scissor-Lift Mouthful Mode sequence, halfway across the track you’ll reach a tall platform with this Waddle Dee. Wait for the lava balls to stop and jump out to grab him.

: In the Scissor-Lift Mouthful Mode sequence, halfway across the track you’ll reach a tall platform with this Waddle Dee. Wait for the lava balls to stop and jump out to grab him. Waddle Dee #2 : Reach the gauntlet of poison-spitting giant enemies. At the end, collect the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode power, then backtrack to the first big poison frog. Defeat it to raise the circle platform and gain this Waddle Dee.

: Reach the gauntlet of poison-spitting giant enemies. At the end, collect the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode power, then backtrack to the first big poison frog. Defeat it to raise the circle platform and gain this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #3 : Reach the end of the Vending Mouthful Mode section. When you have to ditch it, look right and blast the metal blocks holding the Stairs Mouth power out-of-reach. Break all the metal blocks, then use the Stairs to reach the high ledge to the left.

: Reach the end of the Vending Mouthful Mode section. When you have to ditch it, look right and blast the metal blocks holding the Stairs Mouth power out-of-reach. Break all the metal blocks, then use the Stairs to reach the high ledge to the left. Waddle Dee #4 : In the water section, gain the Ring Mouthful Mode power and the boat, then crash back to the start of the area. Defeat the croc enemy and a platform will raise to get this Waddle Dee.

: In the water section, gain the Ring Mouthful Mode power and the boat, then crash back to the start of the area. Defeat the croc enemy and a platform will raise to get this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #5: Activate all the Windmill Switches in the Arch glider sequence. If you activate them all, a ring path will appear showing you how to get through the debris.

Mission: Defeat all the beasts in the starting area

After taking the elevator down, defeat all the beasts in the area. There’s a big group of them, so make sure to get them all.

Mission: Remove 5 beast-base wanted posters

Wanted Poster #1 : After the starting area fight against the mob of beasts, you’ll circle around a cylinder platform. The first poster is on the back of the cylinder.

: After the starting area fight against the mob of beasts, you’ll circle around a cylinder platform. The first poster is on the back of the cylinder. Wanted Poster #2 : In the purple gunk frog arena (second section) there’s a very easy-to-miss poster on the right wall, before reaching the frog’s spot.

: In the purple gunk frog arena (second section) there’s a very easy-to-miss poster on the right wall, before reaching the frog’s spot. Wanted Poster #3 : At the very end of the Vending sequence. When you reach the storage you need to pull down, look at the end (foreground) of the catwalk you’re standing on.

: At the very end of the Vending sequence. When you reach the storage you need to pull down, look at the end (foreground) of the catwalk you’re standing on. Wanted Poster #4 : Reach the end of the water section. When you gain the Ring Mouthful Mode, the perspective will flip. You’ll find the poster on the right.

: Reach the end of the water section. When you gain the Ring Mouthful Mode, the perspective will flip. You’ll find the poster on the right. Wanted Poster #5: In the concrete turtle section, go all the way around to get the Cone Mouthful Mode power. The final poster is above the small concrete turtle enemy, right next to the Cone.

Mission: Don’t fall in the lava while using Cone Mouth

Very simple if you know to be careful. In the final section of the level, don’t fall in the lava while you have the Cone Mouthful Mode power. Time your jump while riding the falling girder so you land on top of the giant concrete turtle’s back.

Level 6: In the Presence of the King

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Don’t get hit by Forgo Dedede’s fire attack

Dedede’s fire attacks appear during Phase 1 and Phase 2. In the first phase, he’ll summon them after a hammer combo. In the second phase, Dedede slams the ground and sends tracking fire projectiles after Kirby. As long as you keep running they won’t hit you. If you need more speed, use Fire Dragon (jump-attack for a burst of speed) or Ice.

Mission: Clear by using a second-level evolved ability

Very simple. Just use any Level 2 Copy Ability. These are the third ability listed at the Waddle Dee Weapon Shop.

Mission: Clear within 2:00

To end the fight fast, use the Dragon Fire Copy Ability and drink an Attack Boost consumable. You’ll deal insane damage and take him down very quickly. Fire can be used at any point and doesn’t take time to charge — as you hit him with more fire, he’ll suffer more damage-over-time.

Mission: Clear without taking any damage

Very difficult! I recommend practicing with Fire Dragon so you know how to dodge all of his attacks. When you’re practiced, use an Attack Boost with Fire Dragon. The fight will end very quickly, you just have to avoid getting hit until it’s over.

More Kirby: Star Allies guides: