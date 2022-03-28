Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass Explained

The video game business model is changing, it has been for a while, but as the popularity of free-to-play multiplayer games continues to rise, traditionally structured gaming businesses are trying to keep up with their full-priced titles. This has caused a rise in season passes being added to games that traditionally haven’t had them and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the most recent to get that treatment.

Announced at the start of March, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be using the season pass model starting in April to continue dolling out content and keeping fans playing following the game’s release. Now that the game is out, however, fans are able to understand what the season pass is offering a little bit better as players are able to sink their teeth into the game properly and see what’s on the table with the DLC.

Season Pass Explained

The DLC model that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is following is straightforward enough: there will be four total DLC content updates to the game and if you buy the season pass then you’re getting them all as soon as they drop.

The first DLC to release is simply called “Part 1” and drops on April 21, 2022. In it, players will gain access to a new mission scenario as overseen by Vesper. The scenario drops the player into a new dungeon with five different levels and a new boss fight. After each time the dungeon is completed, the player will be showered in rare loot to buff their character with.

Each content drop will add a new dungeon scenario for players to fight their way through, but the fourth piece of DLC will also add a seventh playable class to the game in addition to the rest of the scheduled content. There are no specific dates on when fans can expect the rest of the season pass content to release, however, seeing how quickly Part 1 is coming following the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, fans shouldn’t be waiting long.