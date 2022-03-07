Elden Ring: Don’t Miss This Bizarre & Creepy P.T. Dungeon | Secret Guide

Way back in 2014, a weird thing called P.T. was released on the Playstation Network — short for “playable teaser”, this bizarre demo takes players into an infinitely looping hallway. Something similar appears in one of the deepest, darkest corners of Elden Ring. After many hours of exploring the labyrinth of dark, creepy sewers beneath the central city, I thought I was legitimately losing my mind when I encountered an unnamed corner of the Leyndell Catacombs. Unlike the rest of the dungeons, this one sprawled and looped infinitely, changing the hallways after each successive loop.

And in my opinion, this is the creepiest location in the entire game. Yes, it just might beat all the torture chambers, rivers of blood, and twisted nightmare faces. There’s something subtle about this dungeon, and I highly recommend you check it out before reading on. Finding it can be difficult, as its hidden deep in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, a location most players seem to have a hard time finding. There’s a standard boss and a treasure waiting at the end, but the experience is what matters most. Prepare to lose your marbles in a dungeon that changes shape.

The “P.T.” Optional Dungeon | Creepiest Location Guide

Where To Find: Subterranean Shunning-Grounds – Leyndell Catacombs

Located in the underground of Leyndell, Royal Capitol. Reach the vast network of catacombs and sewers called the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. They’re an easy-to-miss location that are packed with missable bosses and dungeons.

Down one of the paths, you’ll find a site of grace called Leyndell Catacombs. Ahead, you’ll find the freakiest location we’ve found in the game so far. This dungeon doesn’t really have a name — and the only name that fits is the “P.T.” Dungeon. Go inside, and you’ll soon see why.

The Leyndell Catacombs Dungeon

The bizarre catacomb consists of a two story chamber, leading to a fire trap hallway, then stairs up and around to the upper floor of the chamber. Dropping down from the second floor doesn’t take you where you think — instead, the dungeon loops, subtly changing after each successive run. On your second run, you’ll find dead enemies from your first run — including an ogre mourning the ogre from the previous run you just killed.

Complete a third circuit around, and you’ll find two dead ogres. By the third run, the hallways are twisted oddly, with even more corpses littering the floors, and windows covering your normal path. You’ll have to backtrack and ride the fire trap up to the hidden chapel to finally escape the infinite loop.

The boss of the area is Esgar, Priest of Blood. The creep sorcerer is wearing a huge hood and gives you the Lord of Blood’s Exultation. This talisman increases your attack power when enemies are affected by bleed — actually an extremely powerful talisman for late-game players. Did this creep create the illusion? I have no idea, but this is one of the most unique dungeons we’ve ever encountered in a Dark Souls game.

