Marvel’s Avengers: How To Reach Power Level 175 | 2.2 Update Guide

The 2.2 Patch for Marvel’s Avengers adds new features that fans have been begging for since release. Spider-Man finally joins the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and the first multiplayer Raid has arrived, which will test your teamwork more than any other challenge in the game. Upgrading gear and resource management has been streamlined, and generally the game has become a little easier to play if you’re aiming to unlock those Shipments.

One of the most significant new additions is a higher Power Level. To jump into the new Klaw Raid, you’ll need to be at least Power Level 150 — with the new maximum set at PL 175. Not everything unlocks gear above PL 150. Normal activities will only net you gear up to PL 150. If you want to go above and beyond the maximum, you’ll need to complete specific activities and weeklies. We’ll break down all the required steps below to help make your heroes as powerful as they can possibly be.

How To Reach 175 PL | Max Power Level Guide

Before you can take on the new Discordant Sound Klaw Raid, you’ll need your Avengers to reach Power Level 150. There are two versions of the Klaw Raid — the standard (normal) version, and the Elite version. Both are unlocked at different Power Levels.

Discordant Sound Klaw Raid : Unlocks at 150 PL

The Elite Raid is much more difficult than the standard Raid, and also requires that you reach a higher-than-normal Power Level. At max, you can reach Power Level 175. There’s now a clear method for grinding up to the highest Gear Level. But, we’ll start at the beginning to catch you up to speed.

Getting To Power Level 140 : After beating the main story, you’ll begin grinding Power Levels. These can be earned by completing any content and acquiring Gear. The Gear you have equipped on your character determines your Power Level — the Power Level is an average, so you’ll want to constantly be earning better Power Level gear. The best way to level up is by completing the Desert Vault , and doing Weekly Mission Chains . With the 2.2 Update, all heroes can participate in Weekly Mission Chains. Not just one. Completing the Desert Vault guarantees a +10 PL piece of gear, so you’ll always get better gear after each completion run. It can take a few days, but that’s the easiest way to increase your PL and prepare for the Klaw Raid.

Getting To Power Level 150 : Once you reach Power Level 140, continuing to increase your Power Level gets trickier. To continue upward to Power Level 150, play through the Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion Mission Chain and the Weekly Mission Chain / Discordant Sound weekly that resets each week. These missions will reward you with gear that is slightly higher than your current level. Continue to grind / farm for gear until you’re 150 PL.

Getting To Power Level 160: Like always, your Major Artifact can increase your Power Level by +10.

Getting To Power Level 175 : At 150 PL, you’ll unlock the Discordant Sound Klaw Raid weekly mission chain. But, the only way to increase your PL to 175 is by completing the Elite Klaw Raid — which only unlocks at Power Level 160. You’ll need to boost your Major Artifact to +10 PL before you can take on the Elite Klaw Raid. The Elite Claw Raid rewards boosted gear that’ll take you all the way to the 175 hardcap.

