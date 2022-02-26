Elden Ring: How To Get Back To The Starting Area | Four Belfries Guide

Souls games follow a formula. You always start in a tutorial zone. You always encounter a much tougher boss monster that you’re not ready for. And you always die. That’s just how these games work. Elden Ring works the same way, and just like those games, you can return to the starting area. The starting area is called Chapel of Anticipation — and there isn’t a whole lot there. Still, this is a worthwhile trip. Below we’ll show the exact location of the portal that takes you back, and what weird items you’ll find. One of the items is a Key Item. That’s got to be important.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Get Back To The Starting Area | Four Belfries Guide

The “Four Belfries” area is located on a high ridge northwest of the Academy in Liurna of the Lakes. The belfry has four “belfries” — three have portals, and one contains a key.

How The Four Belfries Works: To activate the portal, you need to use an Imbued Sword Key. There are three total in the game.

Imbued Sword Key : Located in the hidden area of Nokron, Eternal City .

: Located in the hidden area of . Imbued Sword Key : In the rafters above the Cuckoo Church in the Academy of Raya Lucaria .

: In the rafters above the Cuckoo Church in the . Imbued Sword Key: Found in a chest at the top of the Four Belfries area — the highest belfry.

1st Belfry: Unlock the first “belfry” portal with the Imbued Sword Key to appear on a high ledge far away from Crumbling Farum Azula.

2nd Belfry: Takes you to a high rock with a view of Nokron, Eternal City.

3rd Belfry: Takes you back to the Chapel of Anticipation, the starting area of the game. Finally, you’ll be able to return.

Now you can easily defeat the starting boss, the Grafted Scion, and fully explore the area.

Defeat him to get the Ornamental Straight Sword and the Golden Beast Crest Shield.

The locked door on your first playthrough is now open. You’ll find the Stormhawk King [Key Item]. You’ll also find a chest with the Stormhawk Deenh ash spirit.

What’s the Stormhawk King for? Keep it close. We might need it later.