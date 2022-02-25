Elden Ring: How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | Quest Guide

Covenants are back — sort of — in Elden Ring. If you’re feeling dark, you can become a manhunter by joining the villainous Volcano Manor. Accessible after reaching the Atlus Plateau, the Volcano Manor is a special location where you can join House Tanish — enemies of the world that hunt and kill NPCs. You can also earn rewards by hunting actual players with the Recusant Finger.

Once you begin the quest, you’ll be sent on assassination missions. Collect letters in the Drawing Room of the manor and your target will be marked on the map. For each NPC you kill, you’ll earn more rewards — and even better, you’ll get closer and closer to a hidden Shardbearer. Clues toward the location of the Lord of Blood are located here. If you want to find the demigod, you’ll need to get your hands dirty.

How To Join Volcano Manor | Lady Tanith Quest

Volcano Manor is located at the top of Mt. Gelmir to the west of the Capitol, on the western side of Atlus Plateau. On the volcano mountain, you can access the manor on the northernmost ridge.

Talk to Lady Tanith inside to gain the Drawing Room Key and join her house.

inside to gain the and join her house. Use the key in the hallway — the dining room has The Letter from Volcano Manor and the Recusant Finger . The special finger used to invade other players and gain covenant rewards.

and the . The special finger used to invade other players and gain covenant rewards. The Letter marks an NPC target on your map. The first target is located in Limgrave — check for a red mark and loot the body to confirm your kill with Lady Tanith.

Patches is also found in this manor. You can use his services — buying and selling. He’ll still mess with you in open-world events, even if you join Lady Tanith.

The Basics | How The Volcano Manor Quest Works:

In this quest, you’ll be sent to different NPCs marked in red on your map. Collect the letter in the drawing room to receive your orders.

Travel to the NPC and kill them. This is a permanent death , and you’ll be asked to target more important characters as you progress.

, and you’ll be asked to target more important characters as you progress. For each NPC you kill, you’ll be rewarded.

This is a great way to cause problems in the world. Killing characters can make you a hostile target. If you want to give up this quest, travel to the Church of Vows near the Academy in Liurna of the Lakes. There you can atone for sins by trading a Celestial Dew to the statue. This resets NPC hostility.