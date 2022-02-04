Dying Light 2: How To Get The Conan The Barbarian Sword | Easter Egg Weapon Guide

What is best in life? To crush your enemies. Or slice them up into tiny meat chunks. Hidden away in a far corner of the massive Dying Light 2 map, players can begin their very own Conan The Barbarian adventure with a unique Easter egg weapon. Literally called “The Barbarian”, this two-handed monstrosity dices up the undead in a single swing — and it is very obviously modeled off Conan’s infamous Atlantean Sword, used in both Conan films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After 30+ hours of gameplay, we were starting to wonder if developer Techland lost their Easter egg edge. In their previous game, you’d find weird Mario Easter eggs and Tanuki Suits, or a full recreation of Plants Vs. Zombies. This is the first major Easter egg we’ve stumbled into, and anyone can grab the mighty sword earned by everyone’s favorite Wheel of Pain graduate. Check out the sword and how to get it below.

Where To Find The Barbarian | Unique Artifact Long Sword

The Barbarian is an Easter egg sword hidden on the Central (2nd) map. The building where the sword is located is west of Garrison, at the GRE Anomaly outside the map. There’s a room with a GRE lock. Crack it open and you’ll find the sword on the counter. And it is a total anachronism in this modern post-apocalyptic city. This isn’t some home-made sword. This is a true artifact of the legendary past.









NOTE: The stats may be different on your artifact long sword. This is the sword as we found it.

Take a closer look, and you’ll notice this isn’t an exact recreation of the Atlantean Sword from Conan The Barbarian. The silhouette is the similar, but this sword has wrapping and spikes jutting from the sides. It’s still a matching profile, and the name “Barbarian” is a pretty big clue. Like every weapon in the game, you can’ actually repair it, so you might want to save this weapon for a really tough monster.