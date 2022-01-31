10 NEW Tactical RPGs of 2022

Do you enjoy tactical RPGs? You’re in luck! We have a few notable tactical RPG titles coming out this year that you’ll want to check out. These games are not necessarily ranked in any given order just yet as they have yet to release. However, think of these games as titles worth keeping tabs on as we progress through 2022. You might even want to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to update it throughout the year when new games are announced or for official release dates get unveiled.

#10 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, NS

Release: NA

If you enjoy the Endless franchise, you have another game coming out into the marketplace this year. Endless Dungeon is a rogue-lite game where players take the role of a shipwrecked hero. You’re among a group stranded in the depths where you’re venturing to uncover loot from a long-abandoned space station. Using a team of skilled brave treasure hunters, you’ll venture into the unknown. Blast your way through countless swarms of hostile alien creatures, uncover precious gear, and attempt to leave before you’re left stranded in a never-ending space void. This game is currently in development, but for now, it’s a bit of a mystery just when we’ll be getting our hands on the title.

#9 Arcadian Atlas

Developer: Twin Otter Studios

Publisher: Serenity Forge

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Arcadian Atlas has that old-school retro game style. It’s a classic turn-based tactics game if you’ve been a fan of the genre. Overall, the game is centered around the world of Arcadia, where a kingdom is in turmoil. Civil war is breaking out, and the battle to claim the throne is at stake. Meanwhile, the developers are promising fans a very character-driven storyline where you’ll meet a cast all forced into this brutal war for one reason or another. Players here will have to build up an army of troops that’s filled from magicians, rangers, to scientists in hopes of overcoming the odds and forging a new pathway for the kingdom.

#8 Digimon Survive

Developer: Witch Craft

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release: 2022

With the hype of Pokemon came another series that acted as a competitor, Digimon. The franchise has been around for years, and for some, it was their go-to show. While we don’t often hear about the video games in the same glory and praise as we do with the Pokemon franchise, one particular survival tactical RPG may have a few heads turning. This game takes a story revolving around Takuma Momotsuka and his Digimon when they become trapped inside a parallel world. We know that the game will have a slightly mature spin, with players having to deal with various choices that could lead to different endings and character deaths. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then this is likely already on your list for games to watch out for in 2022. However, if you’re new to the series, you can still likely get plenty of fun out of the game when it eventually releases sometime this year.

#7 Grim Tranquility

Developer: Poorly Timed Games

Publisher: Poorly Timed Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Grim Tranquility is an upcoming title that throws players into the future. Here humanity has foolishly used all of the precious resources Earth has. As a result, life is no longer sustainable, and it’s left a group to flee the rock and search for a new home. This brave voyage is full of mystery, and finding a new planet to colonize will be difficult. You’ll have alien species to deal with and hostile creatures that will make life perhaps far harsher than living on Earth. Players will go through the title as a tactics-based RPG as they explore, fight back against a corrupted empire, navigate through the nuances of political parties, and battle against a procedurally generated level.

#6 The Iron Oath

Developer: Curious Panda Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

The Iron Oath is coming out from a successful Kickstarter campaign. This game will take place in a medieval dark fantasy world. Here, players control a group of mercenaries as they venture on to acquire loot and seek to live another day. However, the game world continues pushing on. Your heroes will grow old, retire and die. New faces will become your champions, and the choices you make may bear severe consequences. You very well could find your party and even the world itself transforming over the years from your decisions. Quite a few fans were excited over the concept of this game to help back it, but we’re still left waiting on the official release date to come out.

#5 Metal Slug Tactics

Developer: Leikir Studio

Publisher: Dotemu

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

Everyone knows about Metal Slug. The franchise has been around for ages and proves to be a popular run and gun to this very day. It’s an arcade game that will stand the test of time, and over the years, we’ve seen more installments get added into the mix. However, the formula hasn’t been messed with all that much. You’re still mainly getting a cartoonish run and gun gameplay experience. That is until Metal Slug Tactics arrives later this year. This installment brings out familiar characters, weapons, vehicles, and enemies to battle against. However, this is a tactical RPG experience, so you’re not getting the traditional mindless run and gun gameplay that you’re used to seeing with this IP. Unfortunately, we’re hopeful to see this new strategy take on Metal Slug come out this year, but we don’t have a release date at the time of writing this description.

#4 Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Developer: Complex Games

Publisher: Frontier Foundry

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

We won’t hold it against you if you never played or heard about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate. This game launched back in 1998, and we’re getting a reboot this year. This turn-based tactical RPG will be putting players in control of the Grey Knights who are fighting against Chaos as the galaxy is under the threat of the Bloom infection. With worlds in peril of being destroyed from Bloom, players will armor up and set out to fight back against sinister forces. This is a single-player game, but we don’t have a date attached to the title when writing this description. Hopefully, we can add an update to reflect a release date in a future update, so keep an eye on the details above. However, while the developers are working on the game, they have been rather open to showcasing marketing materials. We have seen videos and descriptions for different classes to enemies, so there is certainly no lack of details regarding this particular installment.

#3 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Expeditions have a third mainline installment this year. The game franchise has centered around different periods. For instance, in the past, we had Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking. But this year it’s all about Expeditions: Rome. This is another RPG strategy where players are taking the role of Legatus, who finds his father murdered by a mysterious political opponent. Forced to flee, Legatus joins the military and works his way up the ranks until, eventually, he can take back command. Players will build up their party, gather resources, craft new powerful gear, take command by force, or use a silver tongue to persuade those that may become an obstacle. This game is out right now, and so far, the reception has been rather positive. Those that enjoyed the past Expeditions games should give this title a shot. However, if this is your first time with the franchise, this is still a great jumping point. You could find yourself going back to play the earlier releases.

#2 Songs of Conquest

Developer: Lavapotion

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios

Platform: PC

Release: 2022 Early Access

Songs of Conquest is an upcoming turn-based strategy game that’s being developed by an indie team Lavapotion. This game was crafted from the developer’s inspiration for classic 90s turn-based strategy games. In this title, players are taking control of a faction and are attempting to build out their kingdom. As you can imagine, the game is all about managing your resources. You have to build up a kingdom, recruit new warriors to help you deal with the threat of opposing factions, and wage war to those you could potentially overtake on the battlefield. Players will also find that Song of Conquest will be coming with an in-game level editor so you can create your own unique adventures to share with others online.

#1 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel has been thriving for years now, thanks to the cinematic universe. However, we are also getting a few games to enjoy. One of the titles that might pique your interest is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Overall, the game is based on a comic book series run called Rise of the Midnight Suns. This came out back in the 1990s, but it’s not necessary to read for this game as it’s loosely based around the narrative. This is a full-on tactical RPG that’s slated to come out towards the end of this year. We know so far about the game premise that Hydra has awakened Lilith, the mother of all demons. Now the only way to stop this beast from ending humanity is to rely on the protagonist of the game, The Hunter. Being the child of Lilith, The Hunter could be the key to ending her chaos. Fortunately, The Hutner will have the help of a variety of iconic heroes from the Marvel universe helping out, such as Wolverine to the Avengers.