Shin Megami Tensei V: How To Grind XP ASAP With Mitama | Early Leveling Guide

Farming is just a fact of life in Shin Megami Tensei V. Everyone has to do it — you’ll constantly gain new demons for your party, and you’ll want to catch your low level demons up while earning cash to spend on the fusion system, which can be used to combine demons and make even more high level party members, all while passed on abilities you want in your party formation. Basically, you’re always farming for something in SMTV, so why not speed up the process?

There are particular enemies in the game world that are designed specifically to be farmed. These enemies are called Mitama, and they’re found in hidden spots that your demons will alert you toward. Go and dig up these marked areas and cross your fingers, because if you enter a battle with Mitama, you can potentially earn lots of XP or other rewards. The tricky part is killing them before they escape. Each Mitama type gives a different handy reward, and there are tricks you can use to kill them much faster. If you’re still struggling in the early game, try these methods to absolutely crush every Mitama you encounter.

Mitama are special rare enemies that can be found reliably with Amanozako early in the game. When a “!” appears, track down the location to find a hidden item or a Mitama battle. Mitama are enemies with random weaknesses that will attempt to retreat from battle — defeating them gives you items that increase your Demon level, Nahobino level, or Glory. Depending on the color of the Mitama, you’ll get different rewards.

Mitama Types | What They Drop When Defeated Red Mitama (Ara): Drops items that increase Demon level. Black Mitama (Kusi): Drops items that increase Nahobino level. Yellow Mitama (Saki): Drops random Relics. Blue Mitama (Nigi): Drops items that give you Glory.



To defeat Mitama early, you’ll want to purchase Spyglass items. These items reveal hidden weaknesses for all enemies — that includes Mitama and bosses. But, there’s a better way to farm Mitama.

Best Skill For Farming Early Mitama

Mitama are valuable enemies to farm, but incredibly annoying to defeat — even if you use Spyglass, they’re bound to escape early. But, certain skills can instakill Mitami even very early in the game.

Recruit Preta early — Preta learns the Life Drain ability. This ability is Almighty and can instakill Mitamas even past the Diet Building dungeon. You need a high Magic Stat to deal enough damage. This ability can be passed on to other demons through Fusion. Make sure to pass it on to higher level demons as you progress!

You need a to deal enough damage.

Fuse a Mananaggai (Level 25) to gain the Sanguine Drain ability. This is also an Almighty ability and can instakill Lvl 10~ Mitama. Very useful for farming Gospel and Glory.

Early you can fuse Anahite by completing the Mermaid Sub-quest. This powerful demon has Rupture Punch that can carry you through the early game and into the mid-game.

Later on, when you’re still farming, aim to unlock the Puncture Punch skill. This attack bypasses all physical affinities, so it can defeat even high level Mitama in an attack or two. Farming is helpful for dealing with difficult bosses, and you can easily do it to match the level of the bosses you face — you don’t even need to outlevel them, just matching them is usually enough to overcome. Knowing how to handle Mitama can make farming so, so much easier.